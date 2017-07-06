Welcome back!

Cameron Wright has returned to Durban and has been training with the Sharks squad.
The 23-year-old scrumhalf has been with Montpellier in France for the past two-and-a-half seasons, after catching the eye of former coach Jake White and being lured across to the French Top 14 side after the 2014 Currie Cup season. Prior to that, Wright (a product of Hilton College) had played all of his rugby in Sharks colours, starting with under 16 and progressing all the way up, even as far as a single Super Rugby cap in 2014.
Wright played as starting scrumhalf for much of the 2014 Currie Cup and it was seen as a blow when he left, although understandable given the number of other scrumhalves available to the Sharks at the time.
It’s unlikely that Cameron will play any Super Rugby this year, but should come strongly into the selection frame come Currie Cup time.Tweet
The Wright stuff
@vanmartin (Comment 1) :
Speed off the base, tries under the posts. Wright time Wright place for our resurgence
Hope he still has that bullet pass.
I am really excited about him and Shreuder joining the Sharks.
@vanmartin (Comment 1) : @robdylan (Comment 2) : @jdolivier (Comment 3) : pity he could not join Sharks earlier could have prevented the season being a total wright-off!!!
If anyone wrights another stupid pun I might just get sick…
Does Cameron kick with his left or his Wright foot, ditto his pass, is it better to the left or the Wright?.
There was of course talks about recruiting the Wong twins instead of Cameron, both of whom are apparently phenomenal up and coming players. As we all know though, two Wongs don’t make a Wright.
I’m sorry.
@vanmartin (Comment 8) : no you’re not!
Can he start next week.??
@GreatSharksays (Comment 10) : there’s nothing to prevent him starting next week, other than the coach continuing to pick Reinach for some reason that eludes me.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 7) : @vanmartin (Comment 8) : Hilarious, you guys are mighty punny…!
@GreatSharksays (Comment 10) : problem, though, is that even if he does start next week, he can’t start the week after. Unless any two of Reinach, Claassens and Gouws suffer some sort of misfortune
@robdylan (Comment 11) : To paraphrase the Coen Brothers: ” ’tis a fool who looks for logic in the chambers of the head coach heart…”