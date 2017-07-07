Kings, Cheetahs to embrace other playing opportunities

The open secret had been confirmed and when SA Rugby’s Special General Meeting take place in Cape Town today, it will be announced that the Southern Kings and Cheetahs will not participate in Super Rugby from 2018.
Press releases this morning have already confirmed that both franchises are ready to embrace the challenge of seeking participation in other international competitions, with some reports suggesting both teams could join the European Pro 12 competition as early as this year.
Much credit, I feel, must go to SA Rugby for the swift and decisive way in which they’ve arrived at this rather sensible – and inevitable – conclusion. One just has to cast ones eyes eastward and see the mess unfolding in Australia, as they seek to cull just one of their five under-performing franchises. SA Rugby should have taken this decision years ago but have now finally been bold and shown some real leadership.
I feel South African rugby may juts have turned a corner today. What do you all think?
Would be interesting to see how they go in the Pro12, if they join.
Joining the Pro 12 is an exiting development. If this comes to fruition, what bets that cheetahs and Kings start getting an influx of players.
Could this also be start of the demise of super rugby?
I would rather watch them playing in Europe than sit through another super rugby season where SA teams struggle because of the travelling
As long as a way is worked out that the top 100-120 players in SA still play in Super Rugby. Otherwise we will still just end up with the Lions plus (to be brutally honest) three mediocre franchises
Now it’s just about which franchises have the biggest wallet to lure the players. That is if overseas clubs don’t work their magic before then as is already the case with Chris Cloete.
Can the Sharks not join the Pro12 rather. Think we’ll stand a much bigger chance of lifting a multinational trophy over there.
The whole point of culling 2 teams was to strengthen the other 4.
I can’t see that this helps S.A. rugby in any way. We’ll just end up with more players wanting to play in the Pro12/14.
@StevieS (Comment 7) : Wouldnt that be ironical – Pro 12/14 being the competition that the top players would prefer to play in.
The Pro12 is basically a second tier comp. Top players will still much rather be involved in Super rugby.
The problem with SA Super Rugby is that we are spreading our talent pool (playing and coaching) to thin between 6 teams. If two teams now leave to play in a different competition, it does nothing to improve the state of SA rugby.
Time to treat Super Rugby differently from provincial rugby – central contracting of the best players and coaches specifically for the competition, four new professional franchises.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : @McLovin (Comment 9) : Not if they get paid in Euros.
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : point I was trying to make. We are just carrying on the same way and not strengthening the remaining 4 teams.
@StevieS (Comment 11) : No top player will sign with a team just to play Pro12. The English & French comps is where the money’s at and they already lure the top guys.
@McLovin (Comment 9) : Do teams get promoted from Pro12 to a higher tier?
I think just the fact that you are able to play against the best players in the world(mostly NZ’landers currently) will still be a big factor for other or new players wanting to measure themselves against them rather than lower tier opposition.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 13) : It is the top tier for non English/French sides. Players that sign for say an Irish side will end up playing Pro12, but the main comp for them is the Euro Cup or whatever it’s called nowadays.
@McLovin (Comment 15) : So players will still head overseas, but not to Bloem to play Pro12.
Haven’t WP/Stormers bought a few of the Cheetahs boks already?
@McLovin (Comment 15) : Thanks for that, but not entirely a nothing competition if the top Welsh, Irish and Scottish clubs play, or do the top, top clubs miss out here and play directly in the Euro Cup.
@McLovin (Comment 17) : Yep, Sergeal Pietersen and I think Raymond Rhule too. Fools dont realise that wings go to Cape Town to have their game stagnate.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 18) : True, I’m perhaps being very harsh on them.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 19) : Hope too live long enough to see the day they buy/produce a wing over 100kg.
@McLovin (Comment 21) : Not to worry, Ive asked Fleckie to play Damian De Allende on the wing, just for you.
Kinda wish it was the sharks, maybe it would finally get them to do a proper clean out and rebuild again. For the amount of money and resources we have we sure are toothless.
Just move into moses mabhida already and tear down kings park for development and a portion of profit goes to sharks union, buy out golden arrows and amazulu fc and combine them and name them the sharks as a super team. Partner with the dolphins and rename them as well under the sharks brand and share resources and skills. When we buy a season ticket that means we watch all 3 teams for they home games and all international in Durban. That alone will make the municipality buy in and support the brand financially and build a high performance Centre for all 3 sporting codes next to stadium. Or we can just die out because we can’t think out the box and adapt
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 22) : That’s just mean.
@Poisy (Comment 23) : Some really interesting ideas here… Will they ever come to fruition? Probably not…
@Karl (Comment 25) : state of rugby in this country is freighting! From attendants to coaching its looking dire. I remember when there was a Currie cup game between sharks and bulls the stadium would be at least 35 000 strong! For a freaking Currie cup game. Now we lucky to get 20 000. Im even considering not renewing my season tickets next year, its just no fun to sit in an empty stadium and watch our team play crap rugby.
Lots of people on this forum have shot down sa union participation in NH comps as being non feasible financially. I’m not having a go at those guys rather I’m wondering if you are able to change your train of thought to make argument ad to why this is now viable. I did find you r argument reasonable and now I can’t see what benefits NH could gain?
One of thing I can say is it gives us hope/options for shaking Sanzar dictatorship.
@Poisy (Comment 23) : This could open the door for many options. For example rotation based participation. So we could still see sharks doing it some years.
@McLovin (Comment 9) : For now yes but that could change. Dinosaurs have a funny way of going extinct.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 22) : Add Coleman instead of dupreez and you have a deal. Although those rumours of him moving back to sharks not too far fetched?