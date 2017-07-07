Sharksworld chats to Marius Louw

We had a good chat with Sharks centre Marius Louw, fresh from making his Super Rugby debut for the team against the Bulls on Friday night.

Not only did he play a few minutes at Kings Park in the Super Rugby game against the Bulls, but Marra also played a full game for the Sharks XV in Cape Town on Sunday. He told us a little about his weekend and his career at the Sharks to date.

Louws is a little unusual in that he only started playing centre as an under 19, after starting off as a loose forward. He tells us a little about that transition.

He agrees that losing twice in one weekend was far from an ideal result. We asked him what he thought went wrong for the two Sharks teams this weekend.

We asked Marius about the next steps he’s looking forward to in his career at the Sharks. He also spoke to us about the difference in intensity at Super Rugby level.

Finally, Marius tells us about his decision to become a Sharks player. We’re certainly very pleased that he chose to make Durban his home and wish Marius and the team all the best for the season ahead.

A big thanks to Novashni and the Sharks PR department, as always.