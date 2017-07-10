Sharks bid 3 farewell

Saturday’s home fixture against the Lions will mark a Sharks Super Rugby swansong for three players, all of whose contributions will be marked on the day.
Sharks half-centurions Cobus Reinach, Etienne Oosthuizen and Lourens Adriaanse will all leave Durban to take up lucrative European contracts after the Super Rugby campaign and with no prospect of a home playoff game, Saturday will mark the last time they will run onto the Kings Park turf as Sharks players.
Reinach, a product of Grey College in Bloemfontein, joined the Sharks Academy after school in 2009 and played age-group rugby for three years before a lone Super Rugby cap in 2012. He made his Springbok debut in 2014 (following in late father Jaco’s footsteps) and will mark his 58th cap for the Sharks in Super Rugby on Saturday against the Lions. He has scored 10 career tries in the competition, including a memorable effort against the Crusaders in Christchurch in 2014, the only time the Sharks have tasted victory at that venue.
It was initially announced that Reinach would only join his new club, Northampton, on conclusion of the Currie Cup season, but that date appears to have shifted forward and with the Sharks signing new scrumhalves in Cameron Wright and Louis Schreuder for Currie Cup and beyond, Reinach (who is now out of the national reckoning too) seemingly has no good reason to hang around.
Oosthuizen found a home in Durban after an unsettled early career that saw him play just three matches each for the Lions and Brumbies in Super Rugby, before following Jake White to Durban in 2014. After a poor first season, he turned his game around and quickly became an established starter in the number 4 jersey, earning an impressive 51 caps over the course of just four seasons. Oosthuizen has also scored five tries for the Sharks in Super Rugby, which might actually be a record for a Sharks second-rower.
His departure to Lyon comes at a very unfortunate time, with a mid-year Springbok training squad call-up an indication that he is (or was) at least on the national radar. What’s more, with few natural successors in the “enforcer” lock position, Oosthuizen’s departure leaves a massive hole in the Sharks’ engine room, one which they have not been able to backfill through recruitment.
Lourens Adriaanse is another player whose departure is unfortunate, given that the Sharks offloaded plenty of home grown props (including the likes of Wiehahn Herbst, Maks van Dyk, Allan Dell and Danie Mienie) in order to sign him. Likable Lourie joined the team at the start of the 2014 season, after playing 30 games for the Cheetahs and has to date amassed a further 60 caps for the Sharks, scoring a single try in the process. At just 29 years old, Adriaanse is in his prime as a tighthead prop and wit a high work rate on defence and in the tight loose, is just the sort of player that the Shakrks really wouldn’t want to be losing.
The re-emergence of the younger Coenie Oosthuizen as a tighthead of test quality, coupled with a fall down the national pecking order, seem to have made it easier for Adriaanse to leave. He’ll join Pau in the French Top 14 on a three year deal.Tweet
Although highly unlikely, statistically we just might…
Overly optimistic (and playing all games within SA):
Quarter-final 1: 1 v 8 = Crusaders vs. Highlanders
Quarter-final 2: 2 v 7 = Lions vs. Sharks
Quarter-final 3: 3 v 6 = Stormers vs. Chiefs
Quarter-final 4: 4 v 5 = Brumbies vs. Hurricanes
Semi-final 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4 = Brumbies / Hurricanes vs. Highlanders
Semi-final 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3 = Stormers vs. Sharks
Final = Sharks vs. Highlanders
This week we are supporting the Reds to prevent the Highlanders to get a single log point. We beat the Lions with a bonus point. This will result in us playing the Lions…..
@BluffShark (Comment 1) : pass to the left. You’re hogging.
I assume you mend “hoping”
Hogging or sweat hogging refers to the practice of groups of men who target overweight or obese women, typically for sexual encounters – Wikipedia…
What an amazing conclusion to the BI lions tour…
@BluffShark (Comment 3) : no, I meant you’re hogging the crack pipe and should pass it on
Big loss that Oosterhuizen. Most underrated number 4 lock in the country.
@BluffShark (Comment 3) : Agree about the end of the BI Lions tour. It’s just surreal how that unfolded and even more crazy how there isn’t more about it in the media. I still can not believe how calm Read was when the ref changed his decision in what felt like a last minute knee jerk reaction.
“Hogging or sweat hogging refers to the practice of groups of men who target overweight or obese women, typically for sexual encounters – Wikipedia…” this I did not know, and I dont know that I am any the wiser for knowing it now.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 5) : Agree with you on that. I think his presence is going to be missed. He has become such a huge part of our maul defence I hope either Lewies or Botha can step up. I think with the loss of Oosterhuizen we need to re-evaluate Dan du Preez as a no. 4 lock. He has the power and mongrel for it and his defensive play is better than his attack right now. I feel this will also get a lot of people off his back about this handling woes until it improves. We can then also play a more balanced loose trio. Now for someone to go and tell Coach Rob this.
I don’t think the tour was that well followed locally, but I have seen numerous comments about it on overseas media. Mallet, Naas and even Kaplan aired their views. The debate surrounded whether scrum or penalty and if penalty for whom continued in the earlier hours of today and I am sure it would continue even further.
A worthy response to a Kaplan tweet was “Sad thing is that even refs argue the decision which emphasize that Rugby has become too complicated and RULED by the Refs and their laws”