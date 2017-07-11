Reinforcements for Sharks

There’s good news for the Sharks ahead of Saturday’s final Super Rugby conference game against the Lions, with a number of key backline resources fit for selection.

The Sharks were disjointed against the Bulls in their previous match and the poor performance in that game was caused, in equal parts, by a collective lack of intensity as well as some rather obvious communication lapses amongst a rather unfamiliar backline. Having the experienced trio of Lwazi Mvovo, Kobus van Wyk and Lukhayno Am available for this game – all of whom were in good form before the international break – should allow Rob du Preez to pick a strong outfit to take on the Lions.

Sorting out the halfback combination remains a troublesome task and with neither Cobus Reinach nor Garth April delivering play worthy of the jersey, du Preez will want to seriously consider starting with Michael Claassens and Curwin Bosch this time around. The ongoing absence of Pat Lambie means that the team cannot pretend to be at “full strength”, but it’s about time to focus on the future and to my mind, Bosch is the man who has shown the greatest aptitude and appetite for the crucial number 10 shirt moving forward.

Andre Esterhuizen and Am must surely be reunited in midfield – their combination has looked about the best for the Sharks so far – while Kobus van Wyk will certainly return at right wing for Odwa Ndungane. Du Preez needs to decide whether to put Mvovo back at fullback – a move that has worked well in the past – and give Sbu Nkosi a chance to atone for his poor showing against the Bulls, or to go with Mvovo at number 11 and pick April at the back. I’d go with the former option myself and let April sit alongside Jeremy Ward on the bench, in the hope that he could inject some magic later on.

Up front, Beast Mtawarira is still battling with a neck injury, which is a conern, but with Thomas du Toit’s superb form, it’s unlikely the big Bok would have started anyway. Franco Marais suffered concussion against the Bulls and probably should not play this week, but Jean-Luc du Preez will be back to add at least some missing firepower and muscle to the pack.

The Sharks team will be named on Thursday.