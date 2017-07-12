What a fan wants, what a fan needs…

This week, the column inches are being taken up by talk of permutations (as is normal at the end of a round robin phase). The wise men who fill the back pages have branded Saturday’s crunch match between the Sharks and the Lions as somewhere between a completely dead rubber, a must-win for the home side and a must-definitely-not-win for the home side (or is that the away side?). If you think you’re confused, read on.

Reality is, all of that is just bumph. Rugby can and should be simple and trying to complicate it with talk of throwing matches and hoping for other results really does detract from what makes this game special. Let me clear up the confusion once and for all and spell out what the Sharks need to do here. Starting next week, they need to win three away games in succession and they will hold the Super Rugby trophy. It really is just about that, right now. This week’s game, as much as we may like to pretend, doesn’t mean anything in terms of the mountain facing the team. You can take that hard, cold fact positively or negatively as suits your taste.

Let’s take this a step further. Why on earth would we think that an away quarter-final in Johannesburg would be any better or easier for the Sharks than one in Christchurch? Do we all have selective amnesia? Did we not watch the Sharks against the Bulls? Have we ignored the sublime rugby that the Lions are playing (consistently) every week, seemingly regardless of opponent or venue? This talk is just vanity and delusion, if you ask me. Here’s the news flash (and it’s not fake news). The Sharks ARE NOT going to beat the Lions anywhere, on any day anytime soon if they dish up the crap we saw in their last outing. Even if the Crusaders do miraculously lose their final game, all Sharks fans have to look forward to right now is two record hidings in quick succession against the Lions, one at home and one away.

Unless. Unless…. unless they play the way that we know they can play – the way they played when they were robbed of a victory at Ellis Park earlier in the year and the way they played when they humiliated the Stormers just before the break. Yes, these Sharks do have that sort of performance in them, but we don’t see it consistently, never know when it’s going to come and thus would be foolish to think we can predict or rely on such a showing.

So here’s my advice – here’s what I need from the Sharks as a loyal but long-suffering fan. Shelve any talk of revenge, or permutations, or farewell games, or whatever else. Forget about next week and whatever will come of that – hell, forget about this week too and all the other games taking place that may affect final placings. Just go out and play this game to make your fans proud - to prove that you feel something for us and that you respect the jersey and the heritage of this great union. To be honest, on current form, you are not worthy to talk about revenge over the Lions, not after the way you played against the Bulls. So please, let’s stop. Let’s not hear another word about that. Let’s just see you play this game as though winning it for the fans is THE ONLY thing that matters in your life.

Do that and then perhaps we can start to have hope for Ellis Park, or Christchurch or whatever comes next.