Super Rugby 2017: Round 17 predictions

Yeah baby – it’s the last one of these I’ll have to do – at least, at this scale. From next week, there are just four matches as we head into the knock-outs, but this week marks a significant occasion: this is THE LAST TIME we will ever be subjected to NINE mostly-rubbish games in a single weekend. Hallelujah.

Highlanders v Reds (Friday 09h35)

This game is of passing interest to Sharks fans – or at least, it will be if the Reds somehow manage to win. There are some conspiracy theorists who suggest that the Kiwis may want to throw this game in order to avoid traveling to South Africa for a quarter final; I question whether said pundits have, in fact, ever MET a New Zealand rugby team. No, the Reds are rubbish and the Highlanders will crush them in Dunedin. Landers by 15.

Rebels v Jaguares (Friday 11h45)

Hard to get excited about a cross-conference dead rubber, but I’ll back the Jags to put one last nail into the coffin of the useless Rebels. Jaguraes by 10 points.

Cheetahs v Kings (Friday 19h00)

Such a big game I forgot to include it. Kings to win by 5?

Sunwolves v Blues (Saturday 05h05)

Another meaningless game. Blues to win by 25.

Chiefs v Brumbies (Saturday 07h15)

There’s a fair bit to play for here, at least, there is if you’re the Chiefs. The Brumbies have had their conference top spot sewn up for some time, but the Chiefs will want a big win here to ensure they end top of the wildcard pile; the prize is a return match against these same foes in Canberra next weekend, rather than a trip to Cape Town, which would be their lot should the Hurricanes end higher than them. Expect a big Chiefs win, by around 15 points.

Hurricanes v Crusaders (Saturday 09h35)

THIS is the big one! Lions fans will be watching closely in hope that the Canes can inflict a season-first defeat on the mighty Crusaders, in so doing handing the Joburg team a shot at a top finish overall. This one will go down to the wire, but I’m backing the Crusaders to win it by just 2 points.

Force v Waratahs (Saturday 13h55)

Seriously, who cares? Force by 5?

Bulls v Stormers (Saturday 15h05)

Note the changes kick-off time for this game, which also means nothing. The Stormers should win by about 6 points.

Sharks v Lions (17h15)

There’s been a lot of talk about how close the Sharks came against the Lions at Ellis Park earlier in the season and while, rightly, much of that has focused on how well the Sharks played, there’s been little said about how poor the Lions were on that day. The chances of an upset here are virtually nil, based on the fact that we cannot depend on the Sharks to reliably pitch up for a game like this, coupled with the fact that the Lions will not be as poor again as they were that day. Lions to win by 15.