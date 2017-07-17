A cunning plan?

Well, at least now we’ll start as underdogs, right?

If it’s possible to write through gritted teeth, that’s more or less what I’m doing this morning. Mixing of metaphors aside, I’m forcing myself to look for a silver lining after another spineless performance form the Sharks this weekend, resulting in a second successive home loss. The fortress is well and truly breached, but perhaps there’s a bigger picture here that we simply have to accept, however unpalatable it may be.

When the Hurricanes beat the Crusaders on Saturday morning, the Sharks ended up in a virtually impossible situation. While it is impossible, I’m told, to motivate a rugby player to actually not win a match (and while the coaches would never actually do such a thing, I’m sure), the reality is that when the Sharks took the field against the Lions on Saturday afternoon, they will all have done so knowing that losing the game would save them a nightmare trip to New Zealand the following day.

My view is that the team came out fighting and gave a big effort on defence in the first half. They fought hard and managed to disrupt the Lions well enough to even take an unlikely lead. The Lions, though, found another gear, hit back with ease and broke the Sharks’ fragile resolve even before half time. After that, I think, the little voice in the back of the players’ heads started to speak just a little more urgently. The final 40 minutes were completely gutless and an insult to the fans, but maybe, just maybe, there’s method to the madness after all?

Rob du Preez played the confused victim in the post-match press conference rather too convincingly as well. Appearing to be out of ideas and out of control of a team with no motivation could just be the sort of ruse to encourage the Lions to ease up slightly ahead of their easy quarter-final. After all, they will have bigger challenges to face after this weekend, when the Kiwi’s come to town.

Am I dreaming? Let’s try one more time to get behind the team this week. We can save the recriminations for after Saturday’s game, if indeed they prove necessary.