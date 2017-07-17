robdylan

A cunning plan?


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Lions, Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 17 Jul 2017 at 10:17
Tagged with : , , ,

Well, at least now we’ll start as underdogs, right?

If it’s possible to write through gritted teeth, that’s more or less what I’m doing this morning. Mixing of metaphors aside, I’m forcing myself to look for a silver lining after another spineless performance form the Sharks this weekend, resulting in a second successive home loss. The fortress is well and truly breached, but perhaps there’s a bigger picture here that we simply have to accept, however unpalatable it may be.

When the Hurricanes beat the Crusaders on Saturday morning, the Sharks ended up in a virtually impossible situation. While it is impossible, I’m told, to motivate a rugby player to actually not win a match (and while the coaches would never actually do such a thing, I’m sure), the reality is that when the Sharks took the field against the Lions on Saturday afternoon, they will all have done so knowing that losing the game would save them a nightmare trip to New Zealand the following day.

My view is that the team came out fighting and gave a big effort on defence in the first half. They fought hard and managed to disrupt the Lions well enough to even take an unlikely lead. The Lions, though, found another gear, hit back with ease and broke the Sharks’ fragile resolve even before half time. After that, I think, the little voice in the back of the players’ heads started to speak just a little more urgently. The final 40 minutes were completely gutless and an insult to the fans, but maybe, just maybe, there’s method to the madness after all?

Rob du Preez played the confused victim in the post-match press conference rather too convincingly as well. Appearing to be out of ideas and out of control of a team with no motivation could just be the sort of ruse to encourage the Lions to ease up slightly ahead of their easy quarter-final. After all, they will have bigger challenges to face after this weekend, when the Kiwi’s come to town.

Am I dreaming? Let’s try one more time to get behind the team this week. We can save the recriminations for after Saturday’s game, if indeed they prove necessary.



50 Comments

  • As they always say, as long as you reach this point, you only need to win 3 games to be the champions…

    • Comment 1, posted at 17.07.17 10:20:23 by T-Shark Reply
    T-SharkUnder 21 player
    		 

  • There is no doubt RdP & co have a plan. The first half confirmed that the Sharks CAN beat the Lions. So do you head to the unknown prospect of facing Saders away or use this game as preparation for next week? Do I think we’ll beat the Lions this weekend? No, but we stand a much better chance against the Lions as opposed to the Saders.

    • Comment 2, posted at 17.07.17 10:33:55 by boertjie101 Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • The Saders also proved that they are not unbeatable, so expect a tough game against the Highlanders. If Saders lose and Stormers manage to win their home game, Sharks will have a far easier road to the final than we would have had we traveled to NZ first.

    • Comment 3, posted at 17.07.17 10:36:23 by boertjie101 Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • All that said, I don’t think this is a true sportsmanship like way of going about your business. But hey, sometimes you need to do what you need to do!

    • Comment 4, posted at 17.07.17 10:38:52 by boertjie101 Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Well if anything was learnt by the Sharks, it is which front row needs to be on the field. Hopefully with the return of Ruan Botha, Beast and Franco Marais the Lions will have their hands full come scrum and line out time.

    • Comment 5, posted at 17.07.17 10:59:02 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 5) : not sure how to break it to you, but none of those three players is available this weekend.

    • Comment 6, posted at 17.07.17 11:00:11 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • I think when Claasens came on and formed the circle… It pretty much went like this… Boys we can take them. Lets hold it for next weekend.

    • Comment 7, posted at 17.07.17 11:01:32 by ebenp Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Thanks for that – isnt Bothas suspension done by now.

    • Comment 8, posted at 17.07.17 11:02:23 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 6) : Will make the win more epic. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 9, posted at 17.07.17 11:03:37 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Is it as cunning as a fox what used to be Professor of Cunning at Oxford University but has moved on, and is now working for the UN at the High Commission of International Cunning Planning?

    (It does not bode well that Coach Rob’s ‘plan’ is headlined with a Baldrick catch-phrase :mrgreen: )

    • Comment 10, posted at 17.07.17 11:03:43 by vanmartin Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : fraid not. One more week

    • Comment 11, posted at 17.07.17 11:13:34 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : damn right. Jean Droste to score the winning try. Husky Schoeman to push him over the line. Stephan Coetzee to kick the conversion.

    • Comment 12, posted at 17.07.17 11:14:06 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 10) : that was not unintentional.

    • Comment 13, posted at 17.07.17 11:14:25 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 13) : I assumed so. Aside from our questionable predilection towards a certain rugby team, we tend to possess excellent taste in general.

    • Comment 14, posted at 17.07.17 11:25:41 by vanmartin Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 12) : :lol: ;-)

    • Comment 15, posted at 17.07.17 11:37:15 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • In answer – yes, you are.

    Lions never looked like losing. Of course we could scrap a victory next week, but then what? Life is not a remake of Remember the Titans.

    SA rugby would be better served by a narrative of good coaching and skillful players triumphing as opposed to the fairytale of grit and hunger overcoming everything. Sometimes it really is about the bike.

    • Comment 16, posted at 17.07.17 11:56:02 by Big Fish Reply
    Author
    Big FishAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Big Fish (Comment 16) : you would probably prefer take 1 of this article. The one I decided not to use

    • Comment 17, posted at 17.07.17 12:00:08 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 17) :
    Ek verstaan. Rerig

    • Comment 18, posted at 17.07.17 12:03:07 by Big Fish Reply
    Author
    Big FishAssistant coach
    		 

  • Part of this cunning master plan would also need to involve framing Kwagga McCaw for running over next Saturday’s ref’s dog, as well as convincing Elton to continue his habit of being extremely charitable to those less fortunate than him.

    • Comment 19, posted at 17.07.17 12:09:36 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : I find that suspension very cynical and unfair.the guy wasn’t playing for the Sharks when he offended, yet Sharks are penalized.
    He should be banned from 3 Internationals or S.A Team games.How can a three match ban automatically be three Sharks games.

    • Comment 20, posted at 17.07.17 12:11:40 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 11) : Can we not make a case for him missing a game in whatever this new fangled Vodacom Cup is called?

    • Comment 21, posted at 17.07.17 12:23:59 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 19) : Whie speaking of charity, lets not forget the Vryheid / Michaelhouse boytjies (Ruan Combrinck) contribution last Saturday.

    • Comment 22, posted at 17.07.17 12:29:07 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 21) : they already tried that.

    • Comment 23, posted at 17.07.17 12:30:28 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 20) : It is damn unfair on the Sharks but I guess its all about stamping out foul / dirty play.

    • Comment 24, posted at 17.07.17 12:30:47 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 24) : So how does the ban work, is he banned for 3 weeks or 3 games.
    If its games how are those defined, club,province,country.If its weeks, what happens if we have a bye like we just did, does that add on a week.

    • Comment 25, posted at 17.07.17 13:17:58 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 25) : This I dont know, I know some guys get banned for weeks, some guys for games and these could include club, lower tier etc and Sharks players get banned for SupeRugby games. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 26, posted at 17.07.17 13:22:53 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 25) : three “game weeks”…. it’s basically three weeks but any bye weeks are excluded.

    • Comment 27, posted at 17.07.17 13:29:09 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 27) : so, as an example. If the Sharks XV hadn’t shat the bed and managed to lose against 13 Bulls players, Ruan could have served out one of his weeks by missing that game.

    • Comment 28, posted at 17.07.17 13:30:05 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • At least the Proteas bowlers are spanking the Poms – England 84/5 still 389 behind

    • Comment 29, posted at 17.07.17 14:51:33 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Big Fish (Comment 16) : Every part of me wants us to smash the Lions and get a victory

    • Comment 30, posted at 17.07.17 14:56:03 by Bump Reply

    BumpSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • If the Sharks blitz 3 games to be champions, question is would they deserve the title ????

    my view is Yes and No,

    Yes because well played and if they play whats in front of them then fair is fair, and they are after all my team

    No because as a fan the sharks are the most frustrating team to support next to Liverpool FC, and the inconsistencies puked out this season are un-excusable, and winning should not be a licence to offset that into the CC and 2018

    My fcuking blood pressure of 2017 – Lord have Mercy !!!

    • Comment 31, posted at 17.07.17 14:59:22 by Andrew Fletcher Reply

    		 

  • Ja Rob like you optimism but for now and untill they’re able to proof me wrong I’m done believing that a turn around is just one game away!
    All the players have the ability to perform on this level but seems something mentally is stopping them from doing so!!!
    Thjs however is not a new thing and has hampered the Sharks for a while now. Taking a look at some if the teams the Sharks were able to field it’s almost criminal that they did not win Super rugby at all and more Currie cups!!!
    Sharks needs a sports phychologis and for the life of me I can’t see why they have not appointed one!!!
    Sour grapes bad Monday blame what ever but on this Monday afternoon I can’t see the Sharks beating the Lions this weekend!!!

    • Comment 32, posted at 17.07.17 15:04:40 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lets say the the most frustrating team to support on this planet pull of a miracle and lift the 2017 SC trophy
    would you all think AC would incorporate more Sharks in the bok fold ???

    It would be a bit hard not to, then again why would he mess with the dynamics of the class of 2017

    it could (and i mean a big COULD) be a real catch 22 for AC

    • Comment 33, posted at 17.07.17 15:05:40 by Andrew Fletcher Reply

    		 

  • @Andrew Fletcher (Comment 31) : not a Liverpool fan but as a ManU fan I understand your pain!!! Maybe we just love being traumatized by our sporting teams!!!

    • Comment 34, posted at 17.07.17 15:08:13 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 32) : F….king A, i stem saam with the sports shrink concept, cause RDP kicking ice boxes in change rooms and cold staring journos at the press table obviously doesn’t have the desired effect

    • Comment 35, posted at 17.07.17 15:09:17 by Andrew Fletcher Reply

    		 

  • @Andrew Fletcher (Comment 31) : you would also have liked v1 of the article better

    • Comment 36, posted at 17.07.17 15:14:11 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @Andrew Fletcher (Comment 33) : to be 100% honest except for van Wyk, Big Tom and the Ginger Ninja I really can’t see any other Sharks players that has performed constantly and kept a clean(ish) disciplinary record (injured and departing players excluded)!!!

    • Comment 37, posted at 17.07.17 15:15:38 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Andrew Fletcher (Comment 35) : problem has been with the Sharks for way longer than RdP’s arrival!!! To be honest personally I think it might go as far back as late 90′s early 2000′s!!!

    • Comment 38, posted at 17.07.17 15:20:50 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Andrew Fletcher (Comment 31) :
    I’d say that they deserve the title if they win the next 3. Because it would take real skill and application to do so; which is why we won’t perform that miracle. We lack those 2 qualities.

    • Comment 39, posted at 17.07.17 15:21:23 by Big Fish Reply
    Author
    Big FishAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 36) : What was the basic context of v1 ?? LOL

    • Comment 40, posted at 17.07.17 15:25:34 by Andrew Fletcher Reply

    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 36) : any chance of receiving v1 by mail?! Would love to read it?
    BTW might he title have any thing to do with a certain Baldrick?!

    • Comment 41, posted at 17.07.17 15:25:50 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 37) : Ya i would love to see Big Tom as a back up for Kitshoff,
    Tom, Marx and Dreyer could be potent
    and i would like to see what Am can do with some guidance from Franco Smith

    • Comment 42, posted at 17.07.17 15:30:32 by Andrew Fletcher Reply

    		 

  • It was sad being at the game. Our boys allowed outselves to be beaten and from what i saw is that we can beat them. Half back pairing will be different to this week. Jantjies and Kriel looked to take hard knocks and it was interesting watching Esterhuizen trying to crush any Lion through the ground. What i also find surprising is that although the Lions top the log they dont get the premier viewership on Sat. They pulled at 2:30pm game and the Stormers get the 5pm how is that correct?

    • Comment 43, posted at 17.07.17 15:34:05 by Dunx Reply

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Big Fish (Comment 39) : I agree, but if so i hope they iron out the “like for like” mindset, you know when you at the bar and always play a worse game of pool against your 8 year old daughter……thats shark mentality twenty seventeen!

    • Comment 44, posted at 17.07.17 15:34:54 by Andrew Fletcher Reply

    		 

  • @Dunx (Comment 43) : I can see the angle of what you say about AE, its like boxers gaining ascendancy at weigh ins,

    • Comment 45, posted at 17.07.17 15:47:53 by Andrew Fletcher Reply

    		 

  • This is all just grasping at straws. I submit that the way sharks are playing currently any team of lions’ calibre and higher would have to be running backwards to allow the sharks to win. It would be so obvious that they would be caught. That outcome not being worth the risk they lazily set about beating us.

    • Comment 46, posted at 17.07.17 15:53:05 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I for one would love to see v1 of this article as I believe that is the one that most fans would identify with. Hell it is frustrating supporting this team man!

    • Comment 47, posted at 17.07.17 15:55:28 by Another Nick Reply

    Another NickSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • For all tour hopefulness bexr week you will still see Reinach starting, Dan dup keeping ginger out of his slot or moving him to Flank. No Keegan no Tera. Possibly bringing Odwa in for good measure.

    • Comment 48, posted at 17.07.17 15:56:37 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 48) : Next week

    • Comment 49, posted at 17.07.17 15:57:20 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 48) : You know when concept of when one is too close to something to see the BS, you think the Sharks coaching staff suffers that?

    • Comment 50, posted at 17.07.17 16:08:05 by Andrew Fletcher Reply

    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.