Daniel leads Sharks in Currie Cup opener

There will be plenty of new faces on show when the Sharks take on the Cheetahs in Friday night’s Currie Cup opener, although the veteran pair of Keegan Daniel (captain) and Odwa Ndungane will be there too to lend some experience and continuity to an otherwise very young squad.

The team will certainly be up against it – forced to compete understrength due to “scheduling conflicts” against a virtually Super Rugby strength Cheetahs side. Caretaker coach Paul Anthony has kept faith in a number of players who have served him well during the recently-completed SuperSport Rugby challenge and will hope those players repay his faith with big performances despite their underdog billing.

Mzamo Majola returns after a loan spell in Super Rugby with the Kings and will earn his first start in the competition (and fourth cap overall). Joining him in the front row is a veteran player from the Kings ranks, prop Ross Geldenhuys. Geldenhuys has over 50 Super Rugby caps to his name and played in New Zealand for the Highlanders before joining the Kings. He joins the Sharks on a one-year deal to shore up tighthead depth in light of Lourens Adriaanse’s departure and will join younger brother Graham, who has been with the Sharks as a junior for the last few years.

Kerron van Vuuren makes a debut at hooker, as does lock Wian Vosloo. Hyron Andrews, surprisingly enough given his Super Rugby experience, will also appear in Currie Cup rugby for the first time and will play an important role marshaling the lineout. Apart from Geldenhuys, all of the tight five have come through the Sharks Academy, a good advertisement for rugby development in the province.

Keegan Daniel plays at number 8, with Jacques Vermeulen and Khaya Majola joining him as the flanks. Vermeulen has appeared for Western Province in this competition, but earns a first Sharks cap.

Rowan Gouws and Benhard Janse van Rensburg also make their Currie Cup debuts as halfbacks, with S’bura Sithole and Ndungane (13 and 14 respectively) providing a foil to three-quarter line debutants in Marius Louw (12) and Ilunga Mukendi (11). Fullback Courtney Winnaar is still under 20 and earns yet another debut, making for 10 new starters in the first XV.

There are further new (and one old) faces on the bench. Hooker Andy du Plessis and prop Thierry “Dash” Kounga have yet to pay Currie Cup, while another EP import, Tyler Paul, will cover lock. Bandisa Ndlovu, a local player with age-group caps, is the loose forward replacement, while it’s great to see Inny Radebe return form injury to take his place on the bench alongside another uncapped club regular in Brandon Bailing.

The final spot in the match 22 goes to a favourite prodigal son, scrumhalf Cameron Wright. Wright has 10 Currie Cup caps for the Sharks and will look to add to that tally this week.

Sharks: 15 Courtney Winnaar, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Ilunga Mukendi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Rowan Gouws, 8 Keegan Daniel (capt), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Wian Vosloo, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

Subs: 16 Andy du Plessis, 17 Thierry Kounga, 18 Tyler Paul, 19 Bandisa Ndlovu, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Brandon Bailing, 22 Inny-Christian Radebe