Bosch asked to step up in Joburg

Just like he did the last time the Sharks faced the Lions in Johannesburg, 20-year-old Curwin Bosch will wear the number 10 jersey for Saturday’s crunch quarter-final clash against the high-riding Lions.
Sharks coach Robert du Preez has made just a single change to the side that failed to really make much of an impact against the Lions in Durban last weekend, with Bosch and Garth April trading places. We felt it was an odd call to back April to start in the previous game and a lack of length on clearing kicks was among a number of problems that conspired against the Sharks that day, making any form of meaningful exit under pressure seem impossible. Bosch will need to man up on defence in this game, but I’m sure his educated and considerably bigger boot will ahve been a big factor in the decision to start him this time around.
A late call will be made regarding the fitness of Franco Marais, after suffering a bad concussion against the Bulls three weeks ago. Marais has been bracketed with Stephan Coetzee on the bench and with the latter battling with basics last time out, fans will be hoping that “Frank the Tank” recovers in time for the game.
There’s still no Beast Mtawarira this week, meaning Philip van der Walt leads an unchanged forward pack into the clash.
Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais/Stephan Coetzee, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Garth April, 23 Jeremy Ward.
Strong starting lineup, not convinced about match winners on the bench. Might as well go balls to the wall on this one…wish I knew which Sharks would rock up.
They must just win 3 games… that’s all we ask….
The trio will struggle to keep up with the Kwagga and Kriel – so IMO the Sharks should go with attacking close to the forwards. Taking them on out wide prematurely will just result in turnover ball.
Lions unchanged
15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Jaco Kriel (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen
Substitutes: 16. Akker vd Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 23 Sylvian Mahuza
I see Kanko is captaining the Golden Lions in their first Currie Cup game
@Baylion (Comment 5) : *spit*
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : I fully agree, we need to keep the ball amongst the forwards and draw in more defenders.
@robdylan (Comment 6) : What is your problem with Kanko Rob? Personally I think the Sharks treated him far more shabbily than he deserved.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 8) : Agreed but he also didnt cover himself in glory with his form and the way he played. Hopefully he has matured as a player.
@SeanJeff (Comment 1) : Agreed but i also feel the tactic with April starting was on purpose. We didnt want to travel to Christchurch after a month off then 2 games with a break inbetween
@Dancing Bear (Comment 8) : I have no problem with him. I’m angry that he’s going to be captaining a competitive team when I want him to be adding the missing flair to our loose trio.
@robdylan (Comment 10) : Yesterdays hero, turning into a Brosnian in his later years,probaably turn out for Kings next year.
Wish we could get Frans Steyn back at10 or12 0r 15, he seems want to come home and its worth noting he hasn’t followed Jake to Japan.
The Sharks will have to something more on attack besides one off runners into contact if they have any hope of winning. I Still think the Lions will need to be off form quite a bit to lose this one. Sharks have done stranger things in the past though. Handling and first time tackles will determine the outcome here…
@robdylan (Comment 10) : So you’re more upset with the way he has been treated by the Sharks, and that they have not attempted to bring him back? He has been out of the 15s game since 2015, with just a few appearances for the Lions SuperSport Challenge team. I have always been a huge Kanko supporter, but since he has been out, he needs to show me that he still has it. I wish him all the best, but in all honesty, I am more comfortable with Keegan at 8 and Captain of our CC team, but I wish Kanko all the best.
Remember that Kanko was a dismal failure as a flank, he is an out and out 8, and we have Ginger, Dan, and Keegan whom I would much rather have for the Sharks. We seriously do not need another 8.
@Dunx (Comment 9) : Kanko had superb form in his early years, he was better than Spies, but could not get a look in from the Boks. His form only suffered once he signed with the Japanese team, he was never the same after that.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 14) : Which is why I am so concerned that Ginger and AE are going to Japan this year, I expect to get back two broken players for next year’s super rugby.
@SheldonK (Comment 12) : Support of the ball carrier will be paramount regardless, but with our bigger but slower loosies it will be better to give them a decent chance to be in support.
I would like us to use AE, Van Wyk and Nkosi a lot more as well, but with some proper support. Stupid that we have a strong fast runner like Nkosi and he has to wait 32 minutes before he gets to touch the ball.
Our school boys are at it again! 2 tries in 4 minutes for a 14-0 lead against SWD…
Brilliant try by big vd Mescht…he’s been really good in the two games so far and I’m glad we signed him…
19-0 after 11 minutes…
First time in quite a while that our boys are doing so well at Craven week…
@pastorshark (Comment 20) : First time in a while that the Craven Week coach has been changed if im not mistaken…
@Bokhoring (Comment 16) : Yeh look there are a lot of other aspects- a you say support being one of them. But if we dropping the ball when catching or dropping it in contact the support guys may as well be standing around having a smoke
These craven week kids are playing with such passion and focus! Everything missing in our senior men also execution of they attacking is brilliant. I haven’t screamed so much for a sharks senior game in years. Heck im wearing my sharks jersey as I type
@Poisy (Comment 23) : Sure as Hell hope the Superrugby squad is watching this game, this is how you score tries gents
@jdolivier (Comment 24) : scoring tries for fun. Current score sharks 58- 19 swd
@Baylion (Comment 5) : I hope he gets his MOJO back somehow. I always liked him. Especially him and keegs together.
@robdylan (Comment 10) : Agreed and then we have reason to have keegan bench. Loads of experience.
@Poisy (Comment 25) : Haven’t been this excited watching a sharks team since 2007
Keegan and Jean luc with ginger and kanko in impact. Or keegan on impact. Should see us right.
@coolfusion (Comment 29) : If only
@jdolivier (Comment 28) : if they base it on results only and not bias than the sharks will verse free state on Saturday in the “unofficial ” final. Lions and wp are undefeated as well but they drew against each other. Fingers crossed.
If I were in acquisitions I would be waiting in line to see if the lions can give us back a fully functional kanko for next year. If any team can shake him out of his funk it would be the lions.
U18 sharks win. Sharks 65-26 sad FT. 10 tries to 4. so proud of our young lads. True sharks rugby on display
@Poisy (Comment 33) : Really, really brilliant to watch! Well done to everyone involved with this squad!
@pastorshark (Comment 34) : coaching team needs to be employed at sharks academy and be in charge of our junior teams.
@Poisy (Comment 35) : Isn’t that what a for should actually do?
@coolfusion (Comment 36) : D.o.r.
Anyone else been seeing this on your mobile? It says I’m not logged in yet I am posting comments?
@coolfusion (Comment 37) : lol I have no idea
@coolfusion (Comment 37) : lol I have no idea@coolfusion (Comment 38) : we see you
@Poisy (Comment 39) : Should be looking into such things and planning the strategy for player and coaching. Sustainable growth of the union and such…Too bad we always misuse that role.
@coolfusion (Comment 41) : To my mind such a man is Jake White.
This craven week side is awesome. Congrats on another big win boys. The flair, handling skills, pace, power and support play executed by this team is amazing. If the Sharks can hold onto this sqad then maybe we can finally win the U 19 Currie cup next year.
@coolfusion (Comment 41) : I have no faith in the people in charge at the sharks. To many ballies not enough whiper snappers to move us forward. People need to learn to step down when its time
@Poisy (Comment 31) : Not too concerned about this craven week in general, very excited about the potential future of the brand if this is what the schoolboys are doing
@jdolivier (Comment 45) : Get ready to be disappointed. So many of these will slip thru the cracks without structures being in place.
@coolfusion (Comment 46) : I’ll leave the negative thoughts for the weekend, today a sharks team (albeit juniors) put a team to the sword and kept up the intensity to the end. For today I’m happy. You are probably right though
@jdolivier (Comment 47) : comment of the day.
@Poisy (Comment 48) : Thanks bud
@coolfusion (Comment 46) : Actually most of the top players in the schools team have been signed.
Edit: CW main game is Sharks vs Golden Lions
@Baylion (Comment 51) : Saturday?
@Baylion (Comment 51) : Quite apt seeing that the quarter finals are also happening. Best of luck for both games Baylion
@jdolivier (Comment 52) : Saturday 15:30
Pity they can’t move the youngsters to Ellis Park
@jdolivier (Comment 53) : Good luck to you guys too
@Baylion (Comment 54) : What a curtain raiser that could have been. May the neutral ref win
Watched highlights of the craven week game today against SWD boy i hope we have signed that lock van der mesch. Flip he is huge and he uses his brain. Nice lock that
@Dunx (Comment 56) : Signed sealed and delivered,
The article link if for the demolition job the Sharks schools did on SWD schools today, I have never been so excited with our young talent as this year, and one most not overlook the part played by the coach, this is a very well drilled team and play like the Lions or Kiwi teams do, fantastic to see.
http://www.rugby365.com/latest-news/80257-kzn-at-another-levelq