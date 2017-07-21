A fairytale 27 years in the making

Here’s a little-known fact (courtesy of Afrikaans writer Hannes Nienaber on schoolofrugby.co.za). The last time a Natal team featured in the main Saturday afternoon match at Craven week was back in 1990!

it’s a bit of a Craven Week quirk that you’re not allowed to call this match a final – or if you do, you have to tack the word “unofficial” in front of it – but the long-standing tradition is to select the two best teams based on the week’s performances and draw them to play against one another in the showcase match. There’s little doubt this year that Pepsi Buthelezi’s Sharks u18 side deserve to be there after a pair of entertaining and dominant results against strong teams this year. Yesterday’s stunning 65-26 demolition of SWD is fresh in the mind, coming hot on the heels of a 53-33 win over the Blue Bulls that was achieved despite losing a man to a red card late in the first half.

Their opponents in the third match, fittingly, will be the Golden Lions.

It’s interesting to note that one of the men who featured for Natal back in 1990 at Craven Week level was a tighthead prop by the name of Etienne Fynn. He, along with Wayne Fyvie and Hentie Maartens from that side went on to play many times for Natal at senior level and is now head of the Sharks Academy and – we would hope – licking his lips at the prospect of a 2018 intake to that fine institution chock full of local talent. Long a criticism leveled at the Union, we know that Gary Teichmann sees that pathway from local schools through to the Sharks senior side as a critical one for future success of the team. The schools seem to be doing far better than before when it comes to developing the talent and as this week as shown, these KZN boys are able to compete with and beat the best.

The pipeline is there, in other words, we just have to ensure that we keep these talented players and feed them into our senior system. There’s further good news here in that the Sharks have already announced the signing of virtually all of the key players from this year’s side; captain Buthelezi, ace scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba, loosie-cum-hooker Dylan Richardson and gargantuan lock JJ van der Mescht, who towered above all comers yesterday as the best player on display anywhere. Another player to catch the eye is big tackling Glenwood centre Conan “The Barbarian” le Fleur; he’s still in Grade 11 this year and will thus not be able to join the Sharks in 2018 but could, hopefully, represent them as an under 19 while still at school.

We await further news from Durban regarding plans for the rest of this team, but let’s not let worries about the future detract from the joys of the present. A big well done to the Sharks under 18 class of 2017 and a massive thank you for reminding us that attractive, winning rugby CAN indeed be played by mean in black and white, with a Shark on their breast.