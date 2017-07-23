Sharks pipped at the death once more

Rob du Preez asked his Sharks for a big effort ahead of yesterday’s Super Rugby quarter-final clash in Johannesburg and that’s exactly what he got from the players, who lost 21-23 in controversial circumstances after a pulsating game that threw up a number of questionable refereeing decisions.
There certainly wasn’t much subtlety to the way the Sharks went about their task in the first half and after a nightmare start (with Stephan Lewies dropping the kick-off) and a few tense minutes defending their line early on, it became clear that Philip van der Walt and his team were not about to let the Lions have things their own way. Built on a platform of rock-solid defence and plentiful pressure on out-of-sorts Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies, the Sharks gradually gained the ascendancy, overturning a Jantjies Penalty when Kobus van Wyk scored the opening try.
That score was similar to his score the previous week, where some tom-foolery in the red zone by the attack-obsessed Lions led to an interception by Lukhayno Am. Quick hands saw van Wyk score and the Sharks led 5-3. Curwin Bosch added a drop goal, then two further penalties and with a healthy 14-3 advantage, the Sharks went into half time feeling they certainly were in control of the match, despite some questionable scrum calls from referee Marius van der Westhuizen.
After the break, though, the referee went from being number 31 to number 1 and stamped his authority on the game with a few utter howlers. Allowing his irritation with Sharks prop Thomas du Toit (for what, I’m not sure) to spill over, van der Westhuizen took the frankly ludicrous decision to yellow-card Stephan Lewies early in the second half, after the latter had strayed offside in the red zone. Lewies had had not so much as a warning before and there was no blanket team warning issued; what’s more, Lewies did not even touch a ball carrier, but the ref decided the contest needed a nudge in the Lions’ favour. Quick tries to Franco Mostert and Jaco Kriel followed and all but wiped out the Sharks advantage – only Jantjies’ wayward kicking saw the visitors hang on to a slender 14-13 advantage.
With Lewies back on the field, the Sharks fought back and were well on attack in the Lions 22 when the referee struck again, penalising van Wyk for a marginal high tackle (when he had, again, ignored plenty similar offences from the Lions). Quick thinking and quick hands from the penalty saw the home side sprint the length of the field for their third try, to Lionel Mapoe. Jantjies finally found his radar and the Sharks were now behind by 6.
Once more, though, they surged up field and appeared odds on to score from a rolling maul when Mostert collapsed the drive. With penalty advantage, the Sharks scored a great try through Cobus Reinach, although once more the self-important peacock with the whistle found a way to intervene, rebuking Etienne Osthuizen for obstruction and cancelling the score. Mostert was yellow-carded, but one has to ask about the penalty try that should automatically have followed? Daniel du Preez did force his way over not long after and with Curwin Bosch in great goal-kicking form, the Sharks led 21-20 with mere minutes to play.
Further “interesting” calls in the last few minutes saw van der Westhuizen again ignore a clear off-the-ball tackle just metres from the Lions tryline, with Kobus van Wyk chasing through a grubber only to be tackled early by Courtnall Skosaan. Even after Ruan Combricnk had stepped up to nail a massive penalty from his own half to put the Lions back ahead, the Sharks pushed forward strongly and felt they had a clear shout for a penalty at the death, with Lions players illegally playing the ball in a ruck right in front of their posts.
Van der Westhuizen certainly wasn’t brave enough to make that call, though, and blew his whistle to ensure that he would remain all the luck the Lions needed on the day.
Lions (23) : Tries Franco Mostert, Jaco Kriel, Lionel Mapoe. Conversion Elton Jantjies. Penalties Jantjies, Ruan Combrinck.
Sharks 21: Tries Kobus van Wyk, Daniel du Prez. Conversion Curwin Bosch. Penalties Bosch (2). Drop-goal Bosch.
How is it even allowed to have the same ref 2 games in a row. What’s worst is.. This is about the 4th time in 4 games the same ref nails the Sharks
Whats the story flouting around in NZ that the Sharks are looking too leave Super rugby and also join up with the Cheetahs and Kings in the Pro12
Guys, I know the ref had some howlers, but we were only 1 point clear with 10 minutes left to play, can we really be surprised that we were pipped at the death?
@Uli Boelie (Comment 2) : Seems to be a hollow rumour based on not much. The Sharks do like the idea, but as far as i k ow there’s absolutely no suggestion that this will happen now.
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 3) : Yeah, but c’mon, they scored twice while Lewies was in the bin.
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 3) : Not surprised, pissed. The ten points they scored while lewies was sent off and the penalty for van wyks ‘high’ tackle leaves me fuming.
@Dragnipur (Comment 6) : Oh well, nothing happens to these refs anyway; this guy will fail upwards until he has a gig at the next World Cup and manages to stuff that up too.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : It’s almost like the Sharks should start training to accommodate these dodgy refs in their game plan.
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 8) : When Manny Pacman was robbed in Australia last month the Phillipian Boxing Board conducted a second review whereby they got three neutral world recognized, and unbiased judges to score the fight from the footage with the sound turned off, the rest was totally different.I would like to do that with this march.This ref is so biased that there are grounds that he is criminally liable.We were robbed twice at Ellis Park this year.
Secondly I would like to see all the big mouths on here in the past couple of weeks who kept up a barrage of whines that Rob played his sons out of some kind of Nepotistic bias, admit there ignorance.Those boys were huge yesterday especially the much maligned Dan,So good in fact that I can’t remember if Kwagga Smith was on the field.They are still only 21.
And as to the moronic suggestion last week that we should replace our entire coaching staff with the Craven week coaches, did you watch that final.
Hope to hell we can keep the spine of this team for next year.
And I will admit here that Reinarch had a good game yesterday,when he sparks the team sparks unfortunately.
As long as referees remain human there will always be questionable decisions. Fortunately life goes on. Best of luck to the Lions in the semis.
@vanmartin (Comment 11) : as long as you play a transvaal union ref to ref a lions vs anyone match you are going to end us with saturdays display
@byron (Comment 12) : I think I read that Marius is a WP referee; either way, he was not competently neutral on Saturday. Seconds and Van Heerden were not very much better; Derby like that with a lot riding on it should have had a kiwi referee; it’s my opinion that SARU scripted the lions going through to the final and therefore nothing will be said about Marius’ poor performance (or van Heerden’s in the earlier pool match at Ellis Park) because Marius accomplished what they wanted. Its politics and money.
@vanmartin (Comment 11) : That’s very magnanimous of you; what I have to say about the lions is not proper. If they don’t deserve to be there because they keep getting assisted by local referees, then they shouldn’t be there. Rigged is rigged.
I sincerely hope the Sharks channel this buggery into dishing out an ass-whooping to every team they meet in the Currie Cup and bring a trophy back to Kings Park.
Are we going to go over all the decisions, including those against the Lions, with the same fervour and zeal?
Lions also got a yellow card. I’m guessing that one was spot on. Ref got it right. Right? No wait, there should have been a penalty try. Bit optimistic if you ask me. How many penalty tries are awarded in similar circumstances? One collapsed maul still 5m out? Usually only after repeated collapsing of a maul will the ref even think about a penalty try.
The tackle on van Wyk? Looks like he had ran past the ball by the time Skosaan collided with him.
Last call of the game? Just because the Sharks players were throwing their arms in the air means f-all. Of course they’re going to do that. Do we have any clear footage that there was reason for a penalty? Desperate actions by desperate players trying to influence the ref and win the match. Nothing wrong with doing that but doesn’t mean they were right.
Lions were very poor, gifted the Sharks a try early on. Jantjies couldn’t hit a barn door. Sharks were up 14-3 at half time. Still the Sharks couldn’t put them away. But yes, it was the ref.
Time to put on your big boy pants and suck it up. Life’s not fair.
P.S. Also do a proper press conference. Be dignified in defeat otherwise you just look like a petulant child.
@McLovin (Comment 16) : Don’t you have a Snoek braai to attend or a Stormers site to go cry on.
the twat speaketh his usual shit …… why do you hang around a Sharks fan site and spout your shyte, is life that bad
Robbed twice…..say what you want. His actions and poor calls can actually cost people their careers. He is an absolute doos.
Anyone have an idea what happened after the game? Hearing different stories.