Bounce back and hit them HARD

I went on a bit of a rant on Twitter this weekend, pointing out that while the Sharks clearly have big match temperament in spades, it’s the lack of “small match temperament”, a phrase I am about to copyright, that has really stymied them this year.

I’ll go into this in more detail later, but for the Sharks this week it’s really vital to bounce back and really put in a good showing against the Pumas at Kings Park in the Currie Cup on Saturday. As a union, we lost ground this past weekend and it’s time to really start turning things around and focusing on a really good Currie Cup campaign, with a top 4 finish absolutely non-negotiable.

Fortunately, there’s a hell of a lot of good players to choose from – but counting against that is a distinct lack of time to pull things together ahead of a match against a Pumas team that knows each other well and have enjoyed an uninterrupted build-up ahead of this competition. For the Sharks, the challenge is to get everybody’s heads into Currie Cup mode as soon as possible and channel the disappointment of Ellis Park into positive energy for the next game.

Fans will be clamouring for news of a Currie Cup squad and here there are no easy answers. We know that the bulk of the Sharks Super Rugby squad will filter into Currie Cup, but that a few will go to Japan instead and yet more will be pulled into the Bok squad for the Rugby Championships once that is announced.

My information is that Stephan Lewies, Philip van der Walt, Andre Esterhuizen and Lwazi Mvovo will all go to Japan, while we know that Cobus Reinach, Etienne Oosthuizen and Lourens Adriaanse are moving on. Pat Lambie, Beast Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen are contracted Boks and thus may not play Currie Cup, but apart from that group, everyone else really should be available. Ruan Botha is also available to play this week.

We should start to get a better feel for what Saturday’s team is likely to look like by tomorrow.