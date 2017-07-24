Bounce back and hit them HARD

I went on a bit of a rant on Twitter this weekend, pointing out that while the Sharks clearly have big match temperament in spades, it’s the lack of “small match temperament”, a phrase I am about to copyright, that has really stymied them this year.
I’ll go into this in more detail later, but for the Sharks this week it’s really vital to bounce back and really put in a good showing against the Pumas at Kings Park in the Currie Cup on Saturday. As a union, we lost ground this past weekend and it’s time to really start turning things around and focusing on a really good Currie Cup campaign, with a top 4 finish absolutely non-negotiable.
Fortunately, there’s a hell of a lot of good players to choose from – but counting against that is a distinct lack of time to pull things together ahead of a match against a Pumas team that knows each other well and have enjoyed an uninterrupted build-up ahead of this competition. For the Sharks, the challenge is to get everybody’s heads into Currie Cup mode as soon as possible and channel the disappointment of Ellis Park into positive energy for the next game.
Fans will be clamouring for news of a Currie Cup squad and here there are no easy answers. We know that the bulk of the Sharks Super Rugby squad will filter into Currie Cup, but that a few will go to Japan instead and yet more will be pulled into the Bok squad for the Rugby Championships once that is announced.
My information is that Stephan Lewies, Philip van der Walt, Andre Esterhuizen and Lwazi Mvovo will all go to Japan, while we know that Cobus Reinach, Etienne Oosthuizen and Lourens Adriaanse are moving on. Pat Lambie, Beast Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen are contracted Boks and thus may not play Currie Cup, but apart from that group, everyone else really should be available. Ruan Botha is also available to play this week.
We should start to get a better feel for what Saturday’s team is likely to look like by tomorrow.Tweet
And the Pumas are not going to be a walk-over, as they showed against the Lions this weekend past, although I don’t have any idea what the Lions team looked like.
I think you’re onto something with the “small match temperament” comment. Look forward to reading more on this.
@vanmartin (Comment 2) : True…good phrase there, Rob! It was our Achilles heel this season…
Really worried about locks and props again. Bosch and April are good enough for CC flyhalf. Will we have smith back? Hopefully Dan can play lock we can move Keegan and Tera back in. Hopefully the frenchie can be cut loose and we can fill some gaps.
@coolfusion (Comment 4) : I’m not so worried about those two positions…
@vanmartin (Comment 2) : Somewhere someone clever said “Rugby is a battle for the inches” – sounds like a similar idea to me
I still have a feeling that the Sharks will struggle in the CC as they have in past couple years. Just dont think we have the depth we think we have. Especially up front where the likes of the Pumas and Griquas will test us.
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : Spot on! The quote and variations thereof are usually used in American Football. It was also part of Pacino’s famous speech in Any Given Sunday but it’s just as apt for rugby too. You have to pitch up for and fight those small, seemingly inconsequential, battles in order to win the war.
Couldn’t agree with you more Rob. The playoffs didn’t go our way, but no amount of complaining will change the results. Time to get behind the Lions and to be honest, they stand a better chance than the Sharks would have advancing past the semi’s. So the correct team won from a South African point of view. That said, the players can hold their heads high in the fact that we didn’t exit the competition in humiliating fashion.
@vanmartin (Comment 8) : Good movie that – almost had me hooked on NFL. Fortunately it took just one Super Bowl watched at a Yank’s house to cure me of that affliction.