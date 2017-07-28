Currie Cup squad announced

The Sharks have announced a 43 man Currie Cup squad that gives us an idea of the players available to coach Robert du Preez during the next few months.

There are no real surprises in the squad, we are already aware of the players that have left for Japan as well as the players with Springbok contracts that are not playing Currie Cup this year.

There is one name that might make you wonder, the first on the list actually. Tythan Adams, a 26 year old club winger that made name for himself in the Gold Cup and during a stint in Scotland. Let’s hope we get to see some of this man in action at some point.

There is a strong youth core to this squad with Thomas du Toit, Franco Marais, Ruan Botha, the du Preez twins, Curwin Bosch, Lukhanyo Am and Kobus van Wyk all under the age of 25 and should form part of the first choice team selected.

Adams Tythan

Am Lukhanyo

Andrews Hyron

April Garth

Blewett Tristan

Bosch Curwin

Botha Ruan

Claassens Michael

Coetzee Stephan

Daniel Keegan

Deysel Johan

Droste Jean

du Plessis Andrew

du Preez Daniel

du Preez Jean-Luc

du Toit Thomas

Geldenhuys Ross

Gouws Rowan

Janse van Rensburg Benhard

Louw Marius

Majola Khaya

Majola Mzamo

Marais Franco

Meyer John-Hubert

Mtembu Tera

Mukendi Ilunga

Ndungane Odwa

Nkosi Sbu

Paul Tyler

Radebe Inny

Ralepelle Chiliboy

Schoeman Juan

Schreuder Louis

Sithole S’bura

Smith Rhyno

Stevens Damian

van Vuuren Kerron

van Wyk Kobus

Venter Hanco

Vermeulen Jacques

Vosloo Wian

Ward Jeremy

Wright Cameron