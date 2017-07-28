Currie Cup squad announced

The Sharks have announced a 43 man Currie Cup squad that gives us an idea of the players available to coach Robert du Preez during the next few months.
There are no real surprises in the squad, we are already aware of the players that have left for Japan as well as the players with Springbok contracts that are not playing Currie Cup this year.
There is one name that might make you wonder, the first on the list actually. Tythan Adams, a 26 year old club winger that made name for himself in the Gold Cup and during a stint in Scotland. Let’s hope we get to see some of this man in action at some point.
There is a strong youth core to this squad with Thomas du Toit, Franco Marais, Ruan Botha, the du Preez twins, Curwin Bosch, Lukhanyo Am and Kobus van Wyk all under the age of 25 and should form part of the first choice team selected.
Adams Tythan
Am Lukhanyo
Andrews Hyron
April Garth
Blewett Tristan
Bosch Curwin
Botha Ruan
Claassens Michael
Coetzee Stephan
Daniel Keegan
Deysel Johan
Droste Jean
du Plessis Andrew
du Preez Daniel
du Preez Jean-Luc
du Toit Thomas
Geldenhuys Ross
Gouws Rowan
Janse van Rensburg Benhard
Louw Marius
Majola Khaya
Majola Mzamo
Marais Franco
Meyer John-Hubert
Mtembu Tera
Mukendi Ilunga
Ndungane Odwa
Nkosi Sbu
Paul Tyler
Radebe Inny
Ralepelle Chiliboy
Schoeman Juan
Schreuder Louis
Sithole S’bura
Smith Rhyno
Stevens Damian
van Vuuren Kerron
van Wyk Kobus
Venter Hanco
Vermeulen Jacques
Vosloo Wian
Ward Jeremy
Wright Cameron
Didnt Thytan play wing for Maties a couple of years ago? That guy had twinkle toes
Good looking squad, thanks for the update, Rob.
Any chance of finding out more about Tythan? Maybe an article?
Will be interestign to see who we lose to Bok call ups and who gets game time in terms of the fringe players. Some exciting backline guys. cant help but think we are a bit soft up front though. No real mongrel
2 Questions Rob, the club center that came onto the field against the Lions, where is he? And also the Sharks have said there are some good new signings coming that we will know shortly? Any news?
I see Ruan Botha is captain this weekend. Is this only for the game or for the whole CC
@sharks_lover (Comment 4) : Brandon Bailing. Seems he isnt contracted
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : He looked very good if he does not get contracted I would be shocked, we need to use our local talent.
@sharks_lover (Comment 7) : I know he is a coach at Glenwood. If he actually teaches there then thats possibly why he isnt contracted
@SheldonK (Comment 8) : Pity Sheldon as he looks promising.
@Baylion (Comment 5) : That’s a good question. Last I heard it may have been a condition. Which is good since it will force the player to step up on discipline and fitness and commitment. A win for us since he is already very talented.
@coolfusion (Comment 10) : See previous article comment 3
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : assumption on my part
@robdylan (Comment 12) : Said a while ago that Ruan should be captain,have never heard of anyone who questioned his fitness or commitment.When a player is instructed to take on the enforcer role he enters into a twilight zone permanently on the cusp of perceived ill discipline.
Glad to see Robert investing in Ruan,he could just be the next Shark’s Whahl Bartman,A.J Venter,Willehm Alberts
The Sharks’ Instagram account mentioned a player from Cameroon, Theirry Kounga, who would be in the squad, but I see his name is not mentioned?
Interesting snippet. Both Etienne Oosthuizen and Ruan Botha were Lions Juniors locks and both left when the Lions got kicked out of SR, Etienne to the Brumbies and Ruan to WP. Had they stayed at the Lions Franco Mostert wouldn’t have been a Bok today, one of them, or both, would have been Boks