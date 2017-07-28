Interesting selections for Round 2 clash

Rob du Preez has certainly named a strong side for Saturday’s Currie Cup clash against the Pumas and potentially also revealed some of his thinking relating to the future direction of the team. Most of what’s been done makes a lot of sense to me and I applaud a number of bold decisions.
I’m actually rather encouraged to see Hyron Andrews start in s tight five that is otherwise rather big and beefy. Plenty of people point to Hyron’s relative lack of bulk and question whether he really should be playing in the number 4 jersey, but the reality here is that the Sharks coaches are moving towards seeing the two lock positions as pretty much interchangeable. Andrews, like Ruan Botha, boasts great lineout skills, athleticism and a high work rate on defence; certainly it’s been a while since the Sharks were able to include two locks over 2m in the starting line up and the benefits at line out time should be significant.
Handing the captaincy to Botha is also a daring move. He’s not a player who I would have immediately identified as captaincy material, but if this is to be an indication of his long-term commitment to the Sharks and desire to stand out as a leader in the team, I’m all for it. Ruan is a hard worker and a kind of “lead from the front” guy, so I’m keen to see how the players respond to him. He’s going to have to watch the discipline, of course, but that applies to everyone in the team equally.
Mike Claassens is a bit of a strange call at scrumhalf, but experience is important especially given that there are some other young players outside him; Curwin Bosch at flyhalf is the only possible call and it’s important that he stays there for the campaign, but selecting Lukhayno Am at inside centre next to him could prove to be the masterstroke. Am’s quick hands and feet could make him a deadly creator of opportunities for others if he’s closer to the action and we should expect the Sharks to play a very different way than is possible with Andre Esterhuizen at 12. We have, potentially, the best pair of wings in the competition and Am could be just the guy to ensure they are regularly brought into the game.
It’s going to be exciting to see how well the team plays in this configuration; also to see what changes have to be made in a few weeks when a few of these guys will definitely receive Bok callups.Tweet
“We have potentially the best wing pair” Really? Talk about biased reporting!
Cheetahs can select from Rhule, Mapimpi, Benjamin, Speckman, Obi and Afrika.
Liond: Tambwe, Volmink
Stormers: Senatla, Lleyds, Bjorn Basson
Bulls: Ismael, Duncan Matthews
@KingCheetah (Comment 1) : I wouldn’t select anyone of them ahead of our two
Lewis is 2.01 meters,so I find your comment strange
Mapimpi schooled your much vaunted two! Just as biased as Rob
@The hound (Comment 3) : Is he? I have him at an even 2m
@The hound (Comment 2) : Me neither.
@KingCheetah (Comment 4) : It’s really nice to hear from you again. We hear so little of you, as you go very quiet when the cheetahs settle into their patented losing streak (which is probably not long from now). Meanwhile we will make the most of our limited time with you.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Wikipedia says 2.01
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Still think Lewis/Botha is best 4/5 combination in S.A.,most would possibly disagree but just like our 11/14 I wouldn’t want anyone else.
Bloody auto correct, refuse to accept Lewies,keeps on correcting to Lewis
@The hound (Comment 9) : also think that’s a phenomenal combo. They were going really well for us before Ruan got suspended.
@KingCheetah (Comment 1) : Much as I like you sticking up for the rest of us, none of the Cheetahs wings can tackle to save their lives
@Baylion (Comment 12) : I think you just dropped the mic
@Baylion (Comment 12) :
@coolfusion (Comment 7) : You really warm my heart! It was more the rugby politics that caused me to lose interest, but thank you kind sir..@Baylion (Comment 12) : Which is also true in Super Rugby, but they didnt seem too bad in the CC. Mapimpi, seems to be ok on defence, from what I have seen.
Havent seen anything from Nkosi to excite, even though he is from my alma mater, so quite keen to see him perform. Kobus yes!
@KingCheetah (Comment 15) : what, really? Re Nkosi, I mean….?
As for Mapimpi, sounds like he’ll be ours next year anyway, so the point may be moot.
@KingCheetah (Comment 15) : I know you can take a joke.
@robdylan (Comment 16) : yes Nkosi, seen flashes of potential, but he hasnt really been tested. Re Mapimpi, yes so I have heard, and good luck to the young man. Not for me to begrudge a player opportunities. Case in point Ginger and Claassens. Have continued to back them, despite wearing that horrid black and white jersey
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : Right you are!