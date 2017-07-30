Sharks get the job done

It took a much-improved second-half showing for the Sharks to record a 29-0 bonus point victory over the Pumas in the Currie Cup on Saturday, after a poor first half that saw the home side lead by just 3-0.

Fans would have been tearing their hair out at the break, having endured a torrid 40 minutes from the Sharks that included a handling errors figure in the high teens. With only an early Curwin Bosch penalty to show for their efforts, there was no shortage of scoring opportunities, but lamentable basics and non-existent finishing conspired to ensure no tries at all against a team that were certainly not a shade on the sort of Pumas outfits Jimmy Stonehouse used to put out.

It was clear from the opening bell that the Sharks had the Pumas’ number up front, with Thomas du Toit simply crushing opposite prop Piet Scholtz in every scrum (and trust me, there were many!). Plenty of good work with ball in hand was undone through silly offloads and forced half-passes, but there were also a few total howlers – such as Garth April dropping regulation high kicks – that can only be partially blamed on the dewy field. One notable horror moment saw Jean-Luc du Preez burst downfield and break clear; with options on either side of him in Hyron Andrews and Keegan Daniel, either of whom could have scored a simple try, du Preez managed to seek out the only defender in sight and ran straight into him, flinging out a wild offload in the process that went nowhere. It was just that kind of day.

Speaking of Andrews, the poor youngster suffered a horror shoulder dislocation pretty early on and his run of injury disruptions looks set to continue as a result. The silver lining was that replacement Tyler Paul put in an outstanding showing at lock and walked away with the Man of the Match award to boot.

The second half was much better for the Shark, although the cheer that went up from the small crowd when Lukhayno Am eventually scored a try was rather more ironic that truly jubilant. Am’s score was the result of good team pressure and patience in the Pumas 22 and it was followed up soon after by a great try that saw Sbu Nkosi go over after good work in the build-up from April and Jeremy Ward. Kobus van Wyk scored a third after some clever work from Keegan Daniel down the right flank, with Ward (who had a decent game overall) scoring a fourth to ensure the bonus point.

That the Sharks managed to keep the Pumas scoreless is a definite positive, but that mythical “80 minute performance” still remains some way off for this team who will certainly face tougher opposition than these Pumas in the weeks to come.

Sharks (29): Tries Am, Nkosi, van Wyk, Ward. Conversions Bosch (3). Penalty Bosch.

Pumas (0).