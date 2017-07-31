Lambie reportedly on the move

Tongues are wagging at the moment as the “usual sources” in France splash the breaking news that Pat Lambie has apparently signed a 3-year del with Racing 92 in Paris.

This is a rumour that’s been gaining momentum of late, particularly in light of Lambie recent (and not-so-recent) injury woes. A horrendous injury run that’s seen him play less than a dozen Super Rugby games for the Sharks over the course of three seasons, as well as concerns about his long-term health given repeated concussion lay-offs have taken a bit of the shine off the one-time Sharks golden boy and looking at things from a purely financial perspective, I wonder whether both parties wouldn’t agree that a “cutting of losses” might be a sensible outcome.

For Lambie, with uncertain future prospects, there’s an opportunity to strike while the iron is still hot – or at least glowing a dull red – with a decent wedge of Euros on the table taking him through to his 30th birthday, more or less. For the Sharks paymasters, it must be super frustrating to see the salary and medical expenses continue to mount, with close to zero return over three years. Let’s face it, Pat is either injured or with the Boks (often both at the same time) and his value to the Sharks these days is very, very limited. Letting him go could free up a fair bit of budget.

I’ll look at this one with my Sharks glasses on. I feel bad for Pat, I really do, but it’s time for the team to move on. I’m not convinced that moving to France is the best thing to do for a player with concussion concerns, but I’m also not the one being forced to contemplate retirement at 26, so maybe I don’t really get a say.

Let’s wait and see if there is any confirmation of this deal – it would require release from both Sharks and Bok contracts for Pat, so may not yet be a done deal. The writing is on the wall, though and I’d be surprised if we saw Pat wear the black and white again.

It’s sad, but it’s life.