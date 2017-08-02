Two changes for Sharks

Rob du Preez has named a very similar starting team for Fridays Currie Cup clash against Griquas, with just two changes amongst the forward pack.
Hyron Andrews’ place in the second row goes to Tyler Paul this week, with the former ruled out due to a shoulder injury. In the other change, rested Jean-Luc du Preez gives way to Jacques Vermeulen, who moves up from the bench to start at blindside flank.
Benefiting from the elevation of Paul and Vermeulen to the starting team are two new replacements this week, Jean Droste and John-Hubert Meyer. Droste comes in to cover lock, whilst Meyer will add an extra prop option on the bench as the Sharks continue with a 5-2 split.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Inny Radebe.
No sithole? Guess times up.
Quality side. Another easy 5 points.
I really like this side and the thinking from the coaching staff, both in terms of trying to build some kind of continuity, as well as rewarding those who have really played well when given the chance (Vermeulen and Paul).
Lets hope we have more of the 2nd half of last weeks game and none of the 1st half stutterings!
@Poisy (Comment 1) : How do you include him on a seven man bench though?
Why are we having mid-week games this year? The CC started during SR yet games are being squeezed in, what is burning issue? Are we trying to complete the CC before the Pro14 starts for the Cheetahs and Kings in September?
@Poisy (Comment 1) : Jumping to conclusion ? he was in the CC squad announced ?
Everyone lining up to right him off, If i were him I’d go play in England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland at this point. his hands haven’t been the greatest of late I’ll give you that.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 5) : maybe trying to get more people to the stadiums seeing it’s a public holiday!?
@vanmartin (Comment 4) : this 22 man squads really shows how little SA rugby feels for the development of the game!!!! Idiots!!!!!
I like this week’s 2 props on bench selection and glad JL getting a rest
@JD (Comment 8) : Fact.
@Poisy (Comment 1) : he’s not better than Ward. Or either of the wings in the squad.
@robdylan (Comment 11) : His a good back up to have though.
Would rather play him than Odwa at this point as ej has experience and ability, and showed good form in the SS challenge and the first CC game. I do think that he will likely move on soon to get game time. Maybe to the Kings.
Do we still have the young winger Cele ?
Just watched Mapimpi vs WP and I am glad he is said to be headed Sharks way come SR next year, this means our wings are soughted and center is soughted.
10 I still hope Lambie recovers fully and might still stay at the Sharks, if not my thoughts re him will always be about him doing what is right for him and his health.
Tighthead, Lock, Hooker, 06 Flank, are still in my view where we are still a bit thin,
1) We do not have a quick Flank/fetcher in the squad. URGENT (what i would give to have Marcell Coeetzee back )
2) I hear Akkers the Lions Hooker is coming to us, I would have liked a Burden or Cooper to return,
3) Tighthead we have 2 which are ok in Coenie and Meyer the other TH’s are not up to scratch in my view.
4) At Lock we need a genuine over 2 meters enforcer (4) Lock, we have enough No5 Locks, we do have a Lock as needed he just is a tad young being JJ VD Mescht.
5) If Lambie does recover fully and does stay at the Sharks with Bosch and Rob Dup jnr and April and Ben 10 and Redebe we should be just fine
For me the other positions we are nicely covered.
Why is Coenie not in, or is he being spared for tougher rounds? Also Claasens is still starting is this also tactical or lack of confidence as yet? Lastly when will Schreuder finally get into the mix?
@coolfusion (Comment 15) : As I understand Coenie is contracted to the Boks, and all Bok contracted players are excluded from CC rugby this year, I believe the same goes for Beast, who may also be carrying a niggle.
@coolfusion (Comment 15) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 16) : And this is why the CC is losing value to the supporters,
@sharks_lover (Comment 17) : Losing whatever value was left. Personally I am very sad to see this once great competition being relegated to a nothing competition.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 18) : Likewise, Sa rugby was at it’s strongest when the CC was very strong and well supported.
@sharks_lover (Comment 19) : I wonder if the NZ NPC is facing a similar fate as the CC?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 20) : And if not, what lessons can SA Rugby learn from them to bring back the CC?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 21) : I would say better attendance would motivate them to put more into it, but then SR attendance not that great either.
@sharks_lover (Comment 13) : Yes and if Nkosi can play center as well it would help our cause. I think that kid can be a 13 and a wing.
@sharks_lover (Comment 14) : Cloete. Sorted.
@coolfusion (Comment 22) : As I understand NPC also has attendance issues, since like the CC their ABs are not involved in the NPC.
@coolfusion (Comment 24) : Cloete as far as I know is contracted over seas after the CC
I bet LS play is on the bench as back up scrummie against the bulls on wed with cam starting.
We have to manage our player resources well.
@coolfusion (Comment 23) : I am sure he will make a good center, but like we saw Saturday, his speed on the outside is scary, also our centers are starting to combine well, and we have lots, Wings weas far as I know are getting Mapimpi and add Van Wyk, Mvovo and Nkoso and we have 4 very good ones that can rotate, also Mvovo can play 15 as well.
Michael Claassens?! Really? Why is White not starting? Mind baffled…
@Poisy (Comment 1) : If Am gets selected for the Boks, Ward/Sithole is a likely centre combo? Or does Louw come in? In that case Sbu is probably gone…
@sharks_lover (Comment 14) : Coenie, Ross Geldenhuys and Johny Meyer at 3 looks reasonable, no?