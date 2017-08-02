Two changes for Sharks

Rob du Preez has named a very similar starting team for Fridays Currie Cup clash against Griquas, with just two changes amongst the forward pack.

Hyron Andrews’ place in the second row goes to Tyler Paul this week, with the former ruled out due to a shoulder injury. In the other change, rested Jean-Luc du Preez gives way to Jacques Vermeulen, who moves up from the bench to start at blindside flank.

Benefiting from the elevation of Paul and Vermeulen to the starting team are two new replacements this week, Jean Droste and John-Hubert Meyer. Droste comes in to cover lock, whilst Meyer will add an extra prop option on the bench as the Sharks continue with a 5-2 split.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Inny Radebe.