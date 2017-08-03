Never a dull moment in Currie Cup

Rob du Preez and the other Sharks coaches will hardly have had much time to rest on their laurels after a reasonable victory over the Pumas last week.

Some crazy scheduling, coupled with a few rather sudden law changes are sure to keep both coaches and players on their toes over the next fortnight and it’s already starting to shape up as a bit of a make or break period for the team, who are already in catch-up mode after losing heavily in their first game of the season. That fixture, against the Cheetahs, was hardly a fair contest given that the Sharks were forced to send a severely understrength team due to a scheduling conflict that saw the Super Rugby quarterfinal played the same weekend.

There’s more of the same coming up, as SA Rugby tries in vain to shoehorn a relevant Currie Cup schedule into an overcrowded calendar already stuffed to the brim with full-fat (or over-fat?) versions of Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship. There’s little room these days for what always used to be the “premier domestic showcase”, but even so, the timing of the “special round” of midweek matches must raise some eyebrows. The Sharks, after facing Griquas on Friday, play the Blue Bulls at Loftus on Wednesday followed by the Lions in Joburg next Saturday. That’s three big games in the space of 8 days and it’s a complete lottery as to how the coaches and players are going to approach a schedule like that.

There does lie some hope in the fact that the Bulls face the Lions on Saturday before playing the Sharks on Wednesday, so may be a little sore themselves ahead of that Loftus clash. I’m also secretly hopeful that the Sharks, in playing the Lions just a week after the Super Rugby final, may be able to exploit a hangover of one sort or another.

Adding to the chaos are six new laws that will be trialled in all domestic rugby, starting this weekend. Yes, that’s right, they’re actually changing the laws mid-competition, if you can believe it. Here’s a breakdown of what’s changed:

1. Law 20.5 and 20.5 (d) Throwing the ball into the scrum

No signal from referee. The scrum-half must throw the ball in straight, but is allowed to align their shoulder on the middle line of the scrum, therefore allowing them to stand a shoulder width towards their own side of the middle line.

Rationale: To promote scrum stability, a fair contest for possession while also giving the advantage to the team throwing in (non-offending team).

2. Law 20.9 (b) Handling in the scrum – exception

The number eight shall be allowed to pick the ball from the feet of the second-rows.

Rationale: To promote continuity.

3. Law 20 Striking after the throw-in

Once the ball touches the ground in the tunnel, any front-row player may use either foot to try to win possession of the ball. One player from the team who put the ball in must strike for the ball.

Sanction: Free-kick

Rationale: To promote a fair contest for possession.

4. Law 15.4 (c)

The tackler must get up before playing the ball and then can only play from their own side of the tackle “gate”.

Rationale: To make the tackle/ruck simpler for players and referees and more consistent with the rest of that law.

5. Law 16 Ruck

A ruck commences when at least one player is on their feet and over the ball which is on the ground (tackled player, tackler). At this point the offside lines are created. Players on their feet may use their hands to pick up the ball as long as this is immediate. As soon as an opposition player arrives, no hands can be used.

Rationale: To make the ruck simpler for players and referees.

6. Law 16.4: Other ruck offences

A player must not kick the ball out of a ruck. The player can only hook it in a backwards motion.

Sanction: Penalty

Rationale: To promote player welfare and to make it consistent with scrum law.