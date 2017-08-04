robdylan

Currie Cup 2017: Sharks v Griquas


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Currie Cup, Original Content, Sharks on 4 Aug 2017 at 17:30
Tagged with : ,

It’s round 3 and the Sharks face Griquas in Durban in the first of a horror run that sees three games in just 8 days.

Kick-off is at 7pm.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Inny-Christian Radebe.

Griquas: 15 George Whitehead, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 Jonathan Francke, 11 Adriaan Coertzen (captain), 10 Andre Swarts, 9 Rudi van Rooyen, 8 Jonathan Janse van Rensburg, 7 Shaun McDonald, 6 RJ Liebenberg, 5 Pieter Janse van Vuren, 4 Mzwanele Zito, 3 Ewald van der Westhuizen, 2 Abraham le Roux, 1 Devon Martinus.
Replacements: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 18 Wandile Putuma, 19 DeWet Kruger, 20 Sias Koen, 21 Renier Botha, 22 Eric Zana.



48 Comments

  • Two good halves lads, please

    • Comment 1, posted at 04.08.17 18:55:00 by SeanJeff Reply
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Good start – super offload from Nkosi and Ward scores

    • Comment 2, posted at 04.08.17 19:03:48 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bosch almost scores another – Sharks attack looking a lot better

    • Comment 3, posted at 04.08.17 19:07:44 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Dan’s hands are much better tonight

    • Comment 4, posted at 04.08.17 19:16:59 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 10-0 Sharks

    • Comment 5, posted at 04.08.17 19:24:40 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 10-3

    • Comment 6, posted at 04.08.17 19:29:06 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks dominating possession and territory but loosing the ball at crucial times

    • Comment 7, posted at 04.08.17 19:37:51 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • At last Nkosi Try.

    • Comment 8, posted at 04.08.17 19:39:06 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Little grubber from Am and Nkosi scores in the corner

    • Comment 9, posted at 04.08.17 19:39:37 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 17-3

    • Comment 10, posted at 04.08.17 19:40:37 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks dominating pretty much each facet of the game – just needs to pile on the points now

    • Comment 11, posted at 04.08.17 19:40:38 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 11) : They need to shorten their passes, also just show more patience, tries will come, also no driving mauls?? it is one of our strengths.

    • Comment 12, posted at 04.08.17 19:42:34 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nkosi one can see the lack of experience, but still very good,

    • Comment 13, posted at 04.08.17 19:44:23 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Captain needs to get the players to slow down, play the percentages.

    • Comment 14, posted at 04.08.17 19:45:00 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 12) : The forward pack tonight has a lot of power actually – need to use that a bit more

    • Comment 15, posted at 04.08.17 19:48:40 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 13) : He just needs to work on protecting the ball in contact

    • Comment 16, posted at 04.08.17 19:49:35 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Not a very clinical performance. Good aspects, but poor finishing. Scrum is also dominating but keep being penalised… tough day at the job.

    • Comment 17, posted at 04.08.17 19:51:33 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • First player being punished for kicking a ball through a ruck

    • Comment 18, posted at 04.08.17 19:59:38 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Vermeulen scores after sustained attack from the Sharks

    • Comment 19, posted at 04.08.17 20:01:14 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 24-3

    • Comment 20, posted at 04.08.17 20:02:22 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Juan Schoeman scores the bonus point try

    • Comment 21, posted at 04.08.17 20:07:41 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 29-3

    • Comment 22, posted at 04.08.17 20:09:02 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks definitely better this week, just more patience needed, Support play too could be a bit faster.

    • Comment 23, posted at 04.08.17 20:09:02 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Mission accomplished. Sharks need to slow the game down now and conserve some energy for next week

    • Comment 24, posted at 04.08.17 20:13:02 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • New front row and lock and we still demolish the Kwas scrum

    • Comment 25, posted at 04.08.17 20:20:45 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nkosi is bloody strong – scores another one

    • Comment 26, posted at 04.08.17 20:23:50 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 34-3

    • Comment 27, posted at 04.08.17 20:25:06 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • With Botha, Claassen and Daniel of, who is the on field captain?

    • Comment 28, posted at 04.08.17 20:25:08 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @Die Kriek (Comment 28) : Not sure, probably Tera

    • Comment 29, posted at 04.08.17 20:26:33 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Droste has been very busy since he came on tonight

    • Comment 30, posted at 04.08.17 20:33:23 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 29) : Franco is the captain

    • Comment 31, posted at 04.08.17 20:37:11 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Die Kriek (Comment 28) : Marais.

    • Comment 32, posted at 04.08.17 20:37:44 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 31) : Thank you.

    • Comment 33, posted at 04.08.17 20:43:54 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Welcome back Cameron!!

    • Comment 34, posted at 04.08.17 20:44:20 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @Die Kriek (Comment 33) : A pleasure lol :mrgreen:

    • Comment 35, posted at 04.08.17 20:46:07 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lekker man, team of liteys finding their feet and pride and having fun :grin:

    • Comment 36, posted at 04.08.17 20:46:18 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Hot dog! Am, Ward, Droste, Nkosi, Vermeulen had grrrrreat game

    • Comment 37, posted at 04.08.17 20:46:42 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 37) : Add the Tank, Dan Dup and Paul

    • Comment 38, posted at 04.08.17 20:48:23 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • nice win that, hey? start of something special?

    • Comment 39, posted at 04.08.17 20:48:56 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • Tank was man of the match

    • Comment 40, posted at 04.08.17 20:49:02 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 39) : Nice to see even with so many players out that this team is finding each other, eve with so many mistakes it looks good going forward.

    • Comment 41, posted at 04.08.17 20:49:58 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Liked how the Sharks started to run into gaps and not just simply cluttering into players, players pumping the legs in the tackle

    • Comment 42, posted at 04.08.17 20:50:32 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ward is impressing me more and more

    • Comment 43, posted at 04.08.17 20:50:44 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 42) : For sure.

    • Comment 44, posted at 04.08.17 20:51:09 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • I liked the fact that Wright showed his love for the jersey, this is something we have questioned from the team.

    • Comment 45, posted at 04.08.17 20:51:48 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 38) : How could I forget the Tank, crushing the oppo, and Dan suddenly discovered handling acumen

    • Comment 46, posted at 04.08.17 21:17:07 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Now the question is who of these guys are we going to have to give up tomorrow?

    • Comment 47, posted at 04.08.17 21:20:38 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @Die Kriek (Comment 47) : Excellent point

    • Comment 48, posted at 04.08.17 22:18:40 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.