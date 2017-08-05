Bok call ups for Curwin, Dan

The Sharks are well represented in Allister Coetzee’s Springbok Rugby Championship squad named this evening, with uncapped players Daniel du Preez and Curwin Bosch among six players selected to the 34-man group.

Injuries at number 8 and flyhalf – where the likes of Warrren Whiteley, Duane Vermeulen and Pat Lambie are all unavailable – have opened the door for the Sharks pair. Other Sharks players included are props Beast Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen, hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle and flank Jean-Luc du Preez.

The other uncapped player in the team is exciting Bulls fullback Warrock Gelant.

Here is the full squad.

Forwards (19):

Uzair Cassiem (flank/No 8), Toyota Cheetahs – 1 cap, 5 points (1 try)

Lood de Jager (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Dan du Preez (No 8), Cell C Sharks – uncapped

Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Cell C Sharks – 4 caps, 0 points

Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 23 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Eben Etzebeth (lock), DHL Stormers – 57 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Lizo Gqoboka (prop), Vodacom Bulls – uncapped

Steven Kitshoff (prop), DHL Stormers – 13 caps, 0 points

Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 19 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Jaco Kriel (loose forward), Emirates Lions/Kubota Spears (Jap) – 8 caps, 0 points

Frans Malherbe (prop), DHL Stormers – 17 caps, 0 points

Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), DHL Stormers – 8 caps; 0 points

Oupa Mohoje (loose forward), Toyota Cheetahs – 17 tests, 0 points

Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 10 caps, 0 points

Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 90 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Trevor Nyakane (prop), Vodacom Bulls – 28 – 5 points (1 try)

Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Cell C Sharks – 26 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Backs (15):

Curwin Bosch (flyhalf), Cell C Sharks – uncapped

Andries Coetzee (fullback), Emirates Lions – 3 caps, 0 points

Ross Cronje (scrumhalf), Emirates Lions – 2 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 22 Caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Warrick Gelant (fullback), Vodacom Bulls – uncapped

Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf), Worcester (England) – 42 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Jap) – 14 caps, 130 points (1 try, 22 conversions, 27 penalties)

Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 19 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

Dillyn Leyds (utility back), DHL Stormers – 3 caps, 0 points

Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Handré Pollard (flyhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 20 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 con, 37 pen, 3 dropkicks)

Raymond Rhule (wing), Toyota Cheetahs – 3 caps 0 points

Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – 3 caps 0 pints

Francois Venter (centre), Toyota Cheetahs – 3 caps, 0 points