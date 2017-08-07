Go for broke? What else can you do?

Seriously, I just don’t know how you are really meant to approach two away games against top opposition in the space of four days. Does any team really have a big enough, good enough, squad in Currie Cup to make that sort of challenge anything other than a complete lottery?

I guess the only silver lining here is the fact that all of the teams are pretty much in the same boat (bar the Lions who have a bye on Wednesday). My feeling, for the Sharks, is that they really need to go all out to win against the Bulls on Wednesday and then just rely on luck to see what happens at Ellis Park afterwards. Gambling with a second-strong side for Wednesday could backfire and the worst possible scenario here would be to win neither of the games.

The team will be revealed tomorrow morning, but Rob du Preez will be forced into changes nonetheless, due to losing four guys to Bok call-ups. Beating the Bulls at Loftus is going to be tough as is, with John Mitchell stamping his authority on the team, but du Preez would have preferred to leave his nicely-settling backline as in; Curwin Bosch won’t be there now and du Preez will need to choose between Inny Radebe, Garth April and Ben Janse van Rensburg in the number 10 shirt. Radebe must be the man in pole position, given that options at fullback are limited and April is about the only real option.

Akker van der Merwe should come straight in to replace Chiliboy Ralepelle (although probably not in the starting lineup), while Jacques Vermeulen is in fine form at 7, meaning Jean-Luc du Preez likely won’t be missed much. At number 8, Tera Mtembu will probably come in for Daniel du Preez. but depth in the back row must now come into question especially with Tyler Paul being used at lock.

The Sharks, in other words, should be able to field a very good side for Wednesday’s game (although the bodies will already be a little tired). A tough game at Loftus and (God forbid) an injury or two, though, and things for Ellis Park won’t look so rosy.

Sharks (possible): 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe , 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Khaya Majola, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg