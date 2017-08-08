Du Preez names strong lineup for Bulls

Rob du Preez has named a strong lie up and opted for maximum continuity for tomorrow night’s Currie Cup game against the Bulls at Loftus, despite the inevitable disruption of Springbok call-ups.

Du Preez has kept his backline more or less unchanged, bar the forced promotion of Inny Radebe to the starting flyhalf spot in place of Bok-bound Curwin Bosch. The other two changes come upfront, where Franco Marais starts for Chiliboy Ralepelle and Tera Mtembu is promoted to the number 8 jersey vacated by Daniel du Preez.

The bench has not yet been finalised, with the Sharks opting to take 11 additional players down to Gauteng for a mini-tour that also includes Saturday’s game against the Lions on Johannesburg. New players Akker van der Merwe and Louis Schreuder have both been included and fans should expect to see both enjoy their first take of action in a Sharks jersey this week.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Replacements (from): Akker van der Merwe ,Juan Schoeman, John-Hubert Meyer, Jean Droste, Cameron Wright, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Odwa Ndungane, Louis Schreuder, Marius Louw, Mzamo Majola, Wian Vosloo