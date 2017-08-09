Currie Cup 2017: Blue Bulls v Sharks

Right – it’s about to get real. Celebrate Women’s Day in style as the Sharks face the improving Bulls at Loftus.
Kick-off is at 17h30. Go SHARKS!
Blue Bulls: 15 Manie Libbok, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Franco Naude, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Boom Prinsloo (captain), 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 John-Roy Jenkinson, 2 Jan-Henning Campher, 1 Pierre Schoeman.
Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Abongile Nonkontwana, 19 Shaun Adendorf, 20 Ivan van Zyl, 21 Dries Swanepoel, 22 JT Jackson
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 22 Odwa Ndungane
Nkosi Try
5-0
Fluck, ward off with bad injury.
4 points already left on the field ….
Rolling maul Marais try, April has missed both conversions.
@sharks_lover (Comment 3) : How have they changed the backline? No proper 13 on the bench
@Karl (Comment 6) : Nope, Van Wyk to 13 and Odwa on wing, Odwa has already missed 3 tackles, one of which ended in a try for them.
@Karl (Comment 6) : Ward off with according to commentators what looked like a serious injury, not confirmed as to what the problem was though. As for Odwa I have always been a big fan but he is way past it.
I don’t think Inny is the answer. Too erratic in my opinion.
I agree, bring Ben10 into 10
I would have much preferred Sithole on the bench too Odwa, Rob must look past favorites, Odwa also very slow.
Try AM, very good running line.
Ben 10 playing far better than Inny so far.
Hate to stick it to a Sharks legend who has always given it his all, but I’m really not sure what Odwa adds when we have some younger players who could take the chance to shine.
April is frustratingly erratic.
Can someone explain why CC is still 22 man squads? I think it went to 23 in the NH around 2010?!
Tera is bad
Inny is bad
April is bad
One of those nights
Ward on the bench with Arm strapped, not looking good
They score a iffish try and now April scores a corker.
so poor little pinkydick ref gets his feels hurt and throws a penalty for words …… meanwhile all you can hear the dutchies shout is the exact same thing
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 18) : Exactly, Ref try hard to help them, he overlooks all their obstruction running.
Scrappy but very good win at Loftus, so many changes, we need players to to still get used to each other again
Mostly happy with the game. Improvements to be made and certain players need an arse kick of note. How lekker does Akker look in a Sharks jersey MotM for me was Am, hard grafting tonight
My MOM Vermeulen.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 21) : Vermeulen or AM I agree.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 18) : This is why Sharks supporters are thought to be such whingers. The ref gave the exact same lecture to the Bulls just before he did to the Sharks.
Bonus point win away in Bulls territory, I will take all day long. Well done, Sharks!
Ohhhhhh Yeah!!!! This is huge, well done boys! Super Proud!
Vermeulen as i called, he was superb.
Not a perfect game but denying the bulls any points at home is perfect enough for me!
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 25) : that kid is fantastic!
@Dancing Bear (Comment 24) : He warned them twice and never penalized them, out first offence we got penalized, that is why @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 18) : moaned about the call.
And Cam Wright’s passing and varying there of is absolutely superb…think the forwards enjoy receiving those pin point passes.
@sharks_lover (Comment 30) : The right way then is to call both captains and then give a general warning, that did not happen.
@DuToit04 (Comment 31) : I also thought he made a big difference when he came on.
I really enjoyed this and will celebrate in style tonight! You know it was fantastic when your almost 2-year old girl sings “Go Sharks, Go Sharks spread the ball wide!” and they score!
@sharks_lover (Comment 33) : And the pace he injects creates the defence to scramble…reminds me bit of Graig Davidson Dave von Hoeselin back in the day
@sharks_lover (Comment 22) : Losing team but burger odendaal deserves motm
@DuToit04 (Comment 35) : Could not agree more, A bit more coaching and experience and I tell you this boy can be a Bok.
@jdolivier (Comment 36) : Nah I will still stick with Vermeulen, Oodendaal was very good I agree,
Nkosi must ‘ve knocking on the selectors door by now, really thought he was amazing tonight, van wyk owes us a Superrugby performance after being quiet the last few games
@jdolivier (Comment 39) : Must be not must’ve, silly Autocorrect
Sad to say but odders and Keegan seem a half step off the pace, let the young guns build their own legacy and thanks for many years of great service
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 21) : And that little break by Akker got me on my feet! Great acquisition for the Sharks
@DuToit04 (Comment 42) : And he still needs to find his feet,
@robdylan (Comment 29) : thanks Rob- great game by all as far as I am concerned!
@sharks_lover (Comment 43) : Lol exactly!
Cameron is the business.
@jdolivier (Comment 39) : I love the way Nkosi is coming on, but with all the raw skill and talent, he still has much to improve on. He often carries in the wrong hand, leading to knock-ons in the tackle. I love that he is always looking for the offload, which is great for a wing, but he still makes some of these offloads that are too risky and he would be better to have held on. He will come right and be a superstar, but give him a SuperRugby season to sort out these minor issues, and he will be a superstar.
@sharks_lover (Comment 30) : Bottom line, whinging at the ref never works, and only gives the ref a reason to rule against you. Best for the Sharks is just to shut up and get on with the game. Notice at the end when Botha was blown up for offsides, he did not whinge to the ref, he gave a bit of a look, showing his disagreement, and then went and had a civilized conversation with the ref after the match was over. This is how Sharks should be handling refs, not crying, moaning, and whinging when things don’t go their way. Personally, I don’t blame this ref, I really dislike it when players yell and scream or whinge hoping for a call from the ref.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 47) : With his youth, he will err often, how many other more experienced players do not have his work ethics and determination. Really believe that he will be an amazing springbok not too long from now
@jdolivier (Comment 49) : Mistakes due to youthful exuberance is not a problem, but he does need to be trained and drilled on certain skills (like carrying the ball in the correct hand). I do agree that he will be a great in the future.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 48) : Agree, think quite a few of the refs should have done this during ST. Ridiculous the way that players are shouting at the ref. Sucks that the penalty was against us, but it was an unnecessary display from van Wyk.
If the refs were consistent then NO player would be shouting . Fix the problem not the symptom
@byron (Comment 52) : Sorry but I call bullshit on that, there are players that will yell no matter what, think players like Gregan from the past. Yelling and shouting will get you nothing from the ref but a penalty, I don’t care how inconsistent the ref is, yelling is not the appropriate response, and gains nothing, and will only hurt your team. So yes, inconsistent refereeing should be fixed, but yelling at the ref is never appropriate, it is not a symptom, it is an inappropriate response.
@sharks_lover (Comment 30) : Actually, the first time he warned the Bulls about shouting at him, he did penalize them
Well done, Sharks!!!
I think you played well. Jacques, in my opinion deserves the mom – played really well. Our forwards were good. AM played well but sometimes he was a bit of selfish. I am still in favour of Keegan. He played a very good linking game between phases and you could see he encouraged the younger players. They respect him.
Some minor concerns were with our defence (missing tackles), handling errors, changing too quickly to a defensive game with kicking when the ball in hand approached worked, going to post when we just ran amok with a driving mall from a line out and back chatting to the refs. Inny needs to work on his defence and sad to say Odwa also. Garth had a few good moments, but he has not impressed me. Ruan seems to rather want to play safe sometimes. I for example, don’t understand why we kick for post (and yes it was over), when we were very solid with our lineout drives.
Overall, I was really impressed with our team. I really hope that Jeremy‘s injury is not too serious. Now for Saturday and this might be one of our first revenge games.
Go Sharks!
I really wish my fellow Sharks supporters would just stop with the whinging about referees. The problems is we (Sharks supporters) have now cried wolf far too many times, so when there really was a problem with a referee (think SuperRugby quarterfinals), “it is just those whinging Sharks supporters who always have a go at the ref, even when they win.” Save your outrage for when it really matters, not every single ref is “out to get the Sharks”, may even be only one. But in all seriousness, we really need to stop this whinging about the referees ALL the tine, if it has become tiresome to a life long Natal Rugby supporter, then think how others view us.
We are always going to have a problem with defence as we will have the big boys running at 10 which was either inny or april. Ben10 did shore that up a little. We may see a inny ben10 combo on sat. I hope akkers slight injury isnt bad and just a knock.
Ryan Botha’s captaincy is what has been missing at the Sharks for a long ,long time.
Very impressed with his calmness, under his continued captaincy team can only get stronger.
Our backline defense is our Achilles heel, cannot afford to play Radebe and April together.
What the news on Ward’s injury?
That was a good away win. After Wards injury and the way we were playing i thought we wouldnt pull it through. Having a play maker at 12 is making a huge difference to the backline attack- defenses have to be more alert and focussed on him which frees up space on the outside. Sorry for me Esterhuizen needs to move to 13. I also think we need to look past guys like Odwa and to a lesser extent Keegan…we need to find out who else we have so we can bring them into supe rugby next year.
Our missed tackles was atrocious but I’m willing to believe that was in a large way due to the 4 day turn around between games.
Now on what I saw I am very concerned about Inny, I just saw far to many errors from him and for the Lions I’d most certainly start Ben10 (he also looks better defensively). Odwa was poor in my opinion and can’t understand his continued selection.
Now onto the positives feel Vermeulen and Am had particularly good games and although April wasn’t perfect he certainly did enough to make me feel he did well on the day. I’m liking Botha’s captaincy style. Even when we’re looking like we are dominating he still respects the opposition enough to take points offered. We didn’t have that game in the bag because of our defensive woes and he made sure the game was 2 scores away from the Bulls. Good game, in my opinion, by the boys and hope to see more fight against the Lions on Saturday.
Congrats on the win guys and gals…….ruined my winning streak on Bru, but well played.
@SheldonK (Comment 59) : I hate to say it but seeing a playmaker at 12 really raises question marks over Andres continued selection at 12. I don’t think he’s got the pace for 13, so the only place I see for him if not at 12 is either 15 (not a fan of this idea) or wing (fits the same mould as Nadolo). On saying that it creates an issue as Nkosi and van Wyk are doing so well.
A conundrum indeed; my hope is we can get Andre to play more expansively and work on his skill set as I feel the Am / Esterhuizen combo is an excellent partnership, they are the best example of the knife and hammer approach.
@Hulk (Comment 62) : I do feel that Esterhuizen can play 13. Although i cannot see the Sharks picking him anywhere abut at 12 with AM moving to 13. Which is a pity as our backline is more dangerous with Am at 12
@Hulk (Comment 62) : He would make the perfect 15,best tackler in the team, huge boot, great runner.
Solve all the leaky problems in the back line ,a 15 in the Gavin Henson,Hugh ReeceEdwards,Joe Roff,mould.
@The hound (Comment 58) : Jeremy has a deep forearm laceration – 20 stitches. Not going to play Saturday, but fine after
@The hound (Comment 64) : Yeh not bad thinking at all, even if not likely to happen. Who would you play at 13 then? Ward?