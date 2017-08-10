robdylan

Backline changes as Sharks head into Lions’ den


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Currie Cup, Original Content, Sharks on 10 Aug 2017 at 16:15
Rob du Preez has named an unchanged forward pack for Saturday’s Currie Cup match against the Lions, but has been forced to reshuffle his backline ahead of the clash.

Jeremy Ward is unavailable due to a cut to the forearm sustained at Loftus and his absence means a second Currie Cup start for Marius Louw, who wears the number 12 jersey. Lukhayno Am reverts to the outside centre berth that he filled with distinction during Super Rugby.

Also dropping out for this game is Kobus van Wyk. The big winger is generally not one to miss a game, but since it’s his own wedding on Saturday, an exception has been made! Odwa Ndungane stat at right wing in his 100th Currie Cup game for the team. In unforced changes, Ben Janse van Rensburg and Cam Wright start as the halfback pairing.

As before, a bench will be confirmed closer to the time.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements (from): Akker van der Merwe, Juan Schoeman, John-Hubert Meyer, Jean Droste, Inny-Christian Radebe, Louis Schreuder, Michael Claassens , Mzamo Majola, Wian Vosloo



24 Comments

  • I cant help but see Odwa stick out like a sore thumb, hopefully he can roll back the years but those Lions wingers are quick. Overall pretty solid starting side, lets hope we get the upper hand in the forwards as theur pack isnt as strong as their backs. Wonder if Schreuder will get a run

    • Comment 1, posted at 10.08.17 16:20:16 by SheldonK Reply
    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • Would love to see Odwa’s 40m sprint time. A real stalwart but I fear father time has caught up and possibly overtaken him.

    • Comment 2, posted at 10.08.17 16:35:38 by McLovin Reply
    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Not a bad team!!! Go Sharks!!!

    • Comment 3, posted at 10.08.17 16:51:19 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Although the team is a good one I have to reiterate that Odwa is past it and this backline could see us in trouble, also I would prefer AM that has been playing 12 of late to stay there and Sithole should have come into 14, what this means it seems is that we do not have another backup 13????? again Sithole????

    15 April
    14 ???
    13 Sithole
    12 AM
    11 Nkosi
    10 Ben10
    09 Wright

    No other wings?

    Also our bench cover has a 10 and 2x9s?? eish I am not so sure about this one.

    • Comment 4, posted at 10.08.17 16:55:36 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 4) : it’s not a bench – it’s a list of subs. Bench will be chosen from that group.

    • Comment 5, posted at 10.08.17 16:57:30 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • Our 10/12 channel is going to have Rohan Van Rensburg running hard at them all match.

    • Comment 6, posted at 10.08.17 16:58:54 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 4) : read the full list there’s 9 players. Replacements to be named only closer to the game.

    • Comment 7, posted at 10.08.17 16:59:10 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 5) : Rob I understand that boet, but there are only 3 backline players for the bench, Inny, Schreuder and Claasens.

    • Comment 8, posted at 10.08.17 16:59:59 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 7) : Again read it fully mate, there are 6 forwards and 3 backs, look at who the back reserves are.

    • Comment 9, posted at 10.08.17 17:00:58 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Replacements (from): Akker van der Merwe (Hooker), Juan Schoeman (Prop), John-Hubert Meyer (Prop), Jean Droste (Lock), Inny-Christian Radebe (Flyhalf), Louis Schreuder (Scrumhalf), Michael Claassens (Scrumhalf), Mzamo Majola (Prop), Wian Vosloo (Flank)

    Thus in my view if a wing or center gets injured like Ward did we are in trouble.

    • Comment 10, posted at 10.08.17 17:03:50 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • I prefer this halfback pairing, starting center pairing could be ok if Louw’s defense is up to scratch then maybe they could cause the Lions some discomfort.

    • Comment 11, posted at 10.08.17 17:08:20 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 10) : Good observation, maybe Screuder can play winglike Joost and Houghaard

    • Comment 12, posted at 10.08.17 17:17:45 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 12) : Thanks, and I doubt Schreuder can cover center or wing but who knows?? maybe he will be a surprise package lol.

    Is there any news on Ward?

    • Comment 13, posted at 10.08.17 17:28:18 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 8) : oh ja – that’s a good point.

    Reckon bench will be Akker, Mzams, Johnny, Jean, Vossa, Schreuder, Inny

    • Comment 14, posted at 10.08.17 17:50:22 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 13) : Ward will be fine after the bye

    • Comment 15, posted at 10.08.17 17:50:39 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 11) : I’ll back Louw to defend that 12 channel.

    • Comment 16, posted at 10.08.17 17:51:22 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 14) : @robdylan (Comment 15) :
    Thanks boet, that would probably be the best bench taking who is there, and thank goodness Ward will be fine eish.

    I must say Ward is starting to impress me more and more.

    • Comment 17, posted at 10.08.17 17:52:52 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 16) : Then we should be OK, I have only seen him play once but not against the Likes of a Rohan Van Rensburg thus my fear, and Thanks.

    • Comment 18, posted at 10.08.17 17:53:59 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • I also think Ben10 defends his channel better than Bosch or Inny or April so that will help too.

    • Comment 19, posted at 10.08.17 17:56:06 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 12) : Has anyone seen Louis Schreuder play flyhalf? I saw him play fh for Western Province / Stormers a few years ago, after moving into the position when the fh got injured. He was excellent !!

    • Comment 20, posted at 10.08.17 18:05:40 by swan Reply

    swanUnder 21 player
    		 

  • Did anyone else notice Juan Schoeman move out of the way of his brother who almost scored a try (but for a knock on in front of the try line) in the 44th minute?

    • Comment 21, posted at 10.08.17 18:22:56 by sudhir Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @sudhir (Comment 21) : you’re joking?

    • Comment 22, posted at 10.08.17 22:06:08 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • I could be wrong but it looked like he moved to the right thus creating the gap for his boet to exploit. He did not need to move as Pier did not change the angle of his run.

    • Comment 23, posted at 10.08.17 22:17:01 by sudhir Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • If it wasn’t for the knock on he would have scored. Hopefully I am wrong and that was a figment of my imagination.

    • Comment 24, posted at 10.08.17 22:18:25 by sudhir Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

