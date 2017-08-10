Backline changes as Sharks head into Lions’ den

Rob du Preez has named an unchanged forward pack for Saturday’s Currie Cup match against the Lions, but has been forced to reshuffle his backline ahead of the clash.

Jeremy Ward is unavailable due to a cut to the forearm sustained at Loftus and his absence means a second Currie Cup start for Marius Louw, who wears the number 12 jersey. Lukhayno Am reverts to the outside centre berth that he filled with distinction during Super Rugby.

Also dropping out for this game is Kobus van Wyk. The big winger is generally not one to miss a game, but since it’s his own wedding on Saturday, an exception has been made! Odwa Ndungane stat at right wing in his 100th Currie Cup game for the team. In unforced changes, Ben Janse van Rensburg and Cam Wright start as the halfback pairing.

As before, a bench will be confirmed closer to the time.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Replacements (from): Akker van der Merwe, Juan Schoeman, John-Hubert Meyer, Jean Droste, Inny-Christian Radebe, Louis Schreuder, Michael Claassens , Mzamo Majola, Wian Vosloo