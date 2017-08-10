Lions show their depth

Swys de Bruin’s Lions side to face the Sharks in Currie Cup action on Saturday is devoid of front-line Super Rugby players, but nevertheless contains a decent amount of experience, showcasing the depth available to the union. The Sharks, facing their third game in 8 days, will need to dig deep if they’re going to (finally) taste victory in Johannesburg.
Many of the extended Super Rugby squad, who were kept out of Currie cup action while the Lions were still involved in Super Rugby, have now fed back in and while the team named today cannot quite be considered a “full strength” outfit, it’s certainly significantly bolstered compared to the side that took a hammering against the Bulls at Loftus last weekend. Only four players retain their spots in the starting lineup – captain Ryan Kankowski, fellow loose forward Fabian Booysen, lock Marvin Orie and right wing Madosh Tambwe.
Sylvian Mahuze comes in at fullback, with Jacques Nel, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Anthony Volminck completing the three-quarter line. All are very experienced at this level, as are new halfbacks Jaco van der Walt and Dillon Smit. Cyle Brink, who was on the bench for the Super Rugby final, replaces James Venter at openside flank, with former Leopard stalwart Robert Kruger in to partner Orie in the second row. Johannes Jonker also comes down from the Super Rugby bench to start at tighthead with veterans Robbie Coetzee and Corne Fourie completing the front row.
Lions: 15 Sylvian Mahuza, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Jacques Nel, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Dillon Smit, 8 Ryan Kankowski (capt), 7 Fabian Booysen, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Robert Kruger, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Corné Fourie.
Subs: 16 Michael Willemse, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Bobby de Wee, 19 Hacjivah Dayimani, 20 Marco Janse van Vuren, 21 Siya Masuku, 22 Aphiwe Dyiantyi.
The Hoff. We meet again.
Thats a good backline but a fairly average looking pack. If we get the upper hand there we could do well. We are playing guys that have had a full weeks rest though.
Another bonuspoint victory for the Sharks.
@McLovin (Comment 3) : Let’s hope your prediction run remains intact
@jdolivier (Comment 4) : One from one so far. Not that anyone cares but WP to get spanked by the Bulls sadly.
@McLovin (Comment 5) : Think you are underestimating your team, griquas in Kimberley have toppled many a successful currie cup team
@McLovin (Comment 5) : I will see who runs out first! Picked a Kwas win, and got that one spot on, only for the lousy Bulls to rain on my Superbru parade!
@jdolivier (Comment 6) : Hope I’m wrong, but from what I’ve seen so far from them this season I’m not expecting many wins.
@KingCheetah (Comment 7) : Never ever trust the Bulls.
@KingCheetah (Comment 7) : hahaha got the Sharks game but Kwas cost me!!!
Matfield a Lion now? Interesting.
@McLovin (Comment 8) : From your lips to God;s ears
@KingCheetah (Comment 7) : Suoerbru ….pah. Head over to Betway, after all the odds are in your favour ie you cant lose.Im off to mortgage the house, and cash in my pension…..a life of leisure awaits me.
Lots to talk about today
@ebenp (Comment 6) : Ozzy/Nz coaches are overjoyed to hear comments like these, we have so many talents youngsters in sa we cant wait to disparage them are a run of indifferent form, on to the next one !! and then make little to now technical progress in our game. So no dont be so eager to right off inny, I’ve seen some harsh comment about him, ben, april, and yes even bosch. I wasnt even that stoked about ryno smith until I saw him play for us and do very well.
Victor matfield as lions forwards coach, wow, surprising on a few levels, first off isnt he blue bulls through and through ? kinda seems like jumping on the bandwagon, but he and Swys do have history so I guess Swys figured his the best candidate.
Ruan Akers leaving to join his dad in england so soon, thought he would play a few more seasons in SA. some upset that Dan got the nod ahead of him for the boks, but ruans somewhat new, mostly played blindside, played well at 8 when whiteley got hurt. and there are few blind sides in the sa camp already: jldp, tobogo mahoja, cassiem, and siya can play that position also.
It is somewhat strange that jldp had to shift to 8th man in game during the cheetahs game in last years CC when ginger got knocked out on the first move of the game, and jldp struggled mightly at kick offs until him and franna swopped places. but for the boks jldp was a late replacement for warren at 8 and played really well. though the boks camp may have been preparing jldp for that possibility. and now his bro is in the team as a specialist 8.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 13) : They had me with ‘at betway everyone’s a winner’.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 13) : @McLovin (Comment 15) : as soon as money gets involved I can’t pick a winner to save my life so I’ll stick with Superbru!!!
@The hound (Comment 12) : Hopefully on Saturday you will get to see Akker against Coetzee so that we can see if we got the better hooker