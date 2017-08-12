Currie Cup 2017: Golden Lions v Sharks

It’s time to head back to Ellis Park in search of that rare win.
A tough ask for the Sharks, but they can do this. Kick-off is at 19h30.
Lions: 15 Sylvian Mahuza, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Jacques Nel, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Dillon Smit, 8 Ryan Kankowski (capt), 7 Fabian Booysen, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Robert Kruger, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Corné Fourie.
Subs: 16 Michael Willemse, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Bobby de Wee, 19 Hacjivah Dayimani, 20 Marco Janse van Vuren, 21 Siya Masuku, 22 Aphiwe Dyiantyi.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Inny-Christian Radebe
gooooooooooooo Sharksssssssssssssss lets keep the winning momentum going.
Bulls 42-13 down at half time.
I know marais was out injured for the cheetahs today thats why eksteen started at ten but is Freedy injured too ? Good win from Griquas
Bulls getting schooled by province
I wonder is we have enough to take on a rested and refocused lions ?
Not sure where Freedy is
Freddy is injured
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Howzit Rob
@sharks_lover (Comment 6) : halloooooo
There goes Tank The idiocy of having 3 games in what, 7 or 8 days ……. someone should be held bloody accountable for that bullshit
something needs to be done about the Currie cup attendance
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 8) : Exactly, his the last player we could afford to lose as well. hope its not serious.
@revolverocelot (Comment 10) : watching that slomo replay it looked pretty yucky. Hoping otherwise but it looked bad
odwa is so slow
early in the game but things dont look good
Odwa does not have the speed … ffs how can anyone deny someone younger and faster!
Can nobody hold onto a ball in the tackle ffs???
@Poisy (Comment 9) : my idea was buy 1 get 2 free. It’s not like the stadiums would get full even with that promo.
Bullshit, he used arms. OMG, wtf!
This is really starting to put me off the game, pathetic refereeing, and numerous bad calls already.
massacre
@Hulk (Comment 16) : lots of different things being tried ,even free entry doesn’t fill up even 30% of stadium. something wrong in a deeper sense
Great defense Am
@sharks_lover (Comment 18) : agreed. 3rd game straight this year that we get shite referee at Ellis Park.
Blatantly obvious in the same replay that our guy had an arm around his neck, all the way to the ground – nary a peep about that. Ja, between the pathetic officiating and too overplayed players while the Lions had a week or more to rest and April being his usual doffness, I think I am done watching already
Egon not playing new rules in the ruck and the lions having a field day, 2 lucky bounces didn’t help our cause
The doffness is everywhere not just April
What’s the score, chaps? Sounds bad
This might get fugly
@Karl (Comment 26) : Cheating ref babies 19-0 unlucky overplayed guppies
These Lions players have got a free for all on the dummy runners and the holding on at ruck time…
@jdolivier (Comment 28) : We’re not exactly our own best friends either
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 30) : Fucking hard to play if all your ball is slow and you can’t compete on theirs because of illegal cleaning tactics
@jdolivier (Comment 31) : Sure, but we had our chances on attack and fucked it up. Lions have taken 4/4 chances in our 22.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 32) : Yip, also farcical that the lions have rest and other teams including the poor bulls tonight have such an awful schedule
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 11) : I missed the first part of the match, what happened?
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 32) : 2 could very easily have bounced another direction same as our 50/50 chances have not, some you win and Ellis park you lose
No offside line for the lions tonight
@jdolivier (Comment 35) : That last “move” with the obstruction is what I’m talking about. Just stupid.
its not the Ref, its us
@revolverocelot (Comment 38) : Agree
@Poisy (Comment 20) : respect and interest in the competition is gone. Restore that and you’ll fix attendance. But with the overload on rugby we’re getting that’ll never happen and so we’ll see Currie cup slowly die.
April really does make amateur errors
@revolverocelot (Comment 38) : This does resemble the rebels game, unfortunately the lions know their way to the try line. The boys are not playing too full potential, might just be the crazy schedule. Look what happened to the bulls
@jdolivier (Comment 42) : Hopefully the Bulls’ second half performance rubs off
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 43) : One can only dream
Sorry but this is again THAT Sharks side deciding to pitch up
@jdolivier (Comment 44) : I’m dreaming as I type
Who is the attack coach, do we actually have one?
As I write that, they rub my face in it with a beautiful try
Shoot April in the leg please, how long till Smith is back
Beautiful try!
Nee man, April looking terrible
@SeanJeff (Comment 51) : Terrible would be a drastic improvement
@jdolivier (Comment 36) : Only blown for it once the whole half
April’s error rate is through the roof!
@SeanJeff (Comment 53) : The problem again is that you play what the ref allows, they do it every game, we don’t
lions broader SR squad coaching is high quality, they are on another level, why couldnt we get the lions while they were in the SR semi or final ?
lions stealing the ball in the line out with guys like orie, kanko and brink in the line waiting for you to throw. the victor factor ?
@revolverocelot (Comment 56) : Predictable gameplay from the sharks, no changes from the previous 3 games against them this year. They are trying new things
What the heck is going on!!!!
This is pathetic of us. Would we make a comeback n the 2dn half?
@revolverocelot (Comment 56) : What about a clean lineout win for us on our ball being slapped back and not controlled? That’s just sloppy like the rest of our game.
boys were finished when they took the field. Losing Thomas didn’t help either
We can’t blame the ref here, this is just us!!! we are playing shit!
@BluffShark (Comment 58) : Maybe Ackers could do the Sharks half time talk via Skype
Go boys!!!!!!
Ag no man! Just concentrate ffs!!!
Failhard, fails hard, harder than Goof April can goof ……. what a pair!
Torturing myself coming back for the 2nd half I swear
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 66) : Hardcore!
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 66) : Torturing yourself in believing that we turned the season around in 3 weeks, like the rest of us abused fans
Really nice try by the Lions
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 69) : Our defence couldn’t last the entire 80
Missed tackle from Louw, ai
@jdolivier (Comment 68) : It’s doing my head in a bit, I’m pissed off at the team but a part of me knows how stupid all this rugby in a short time is on them so I want to cut them some slack at the same time. Sigh. I do stick with Goof and Failhard not deserving to be within a km of a Sharks jersey though.
April making terrible decisions
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 72) : Agreed, unfortunately sithole seems to be our of favour and Smith is still out
Kick in the face straight up
@SeanJeff (Comment 73) : All game
Rugby gods might still like us a bit
@jdolivier (Comment 77) : As with rugby God’s boss, won’t help if we don’t help ourselves
Tails are up, about time, now fight to the death boys
Aaaaaaaaaaargh, gtfo Goof!
What a kak pass by Daniel. Certain try butchered.
Ok now I’m glad I came back for the 2nd half
You go boys, win this
Come on boys, we can do this, welcome to the sharks louis
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 82) : 4 more tries please
Wow that red card was crucial.
Punch to the jaw, dirty bastard
Now uncontested scrums … farce
So they get a hooker red card and 10 minutes later they have amazingly ‘lost’ all their front row and gotten uncontested scrums. Right as we’re in the ascendancy …. smacks of bullshit
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 88) : Smacks of protected status
@jdolivier (Comment 89) : Rules are rules. Kudos to them for using it to their advantage. We would do the same.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 90) : You rate out tactics too high I fear
What ever they taught Scheduer in PE. Wow. This boy is hot hot hot. Cameron is also hot. We are covered at 9.
Comeback complete…turnover try makes it 31-40 Sharks!
Took April 77 minutes to put in a decent kick
Well done Sharks! Super proud of the effort! 3 games in a week, 3 wins!
@VanWilder (Comment 96) : 3 bonus point wins…and 2 on the Highveld. Great week!
Thanks for the fightback boys, that made my entire weekend. Crucial replacements and a proper bollocking at half time lit a fire. Please have a long long look at your game tapes and see who is not worthy because us fans can see it plain as day.
Second half = different team a la Pumas game
Wow wow wow. Well done boys and the coaching team. Our acquisitions are crazy crazy crazy. Well done Gary and Rob.
Hopefully after the bye no one is rusty
@GreatSharksays (Comment 100) : Louis and cam make for a very welcomed selection headache
wow … wow … wow
“After the first half we got a stern talking to ..”
Jacques vermeulen with the dup boys is a daunting trio to try and defend, take a bow akker and Tyler Paul. Even tera is back to his best. Please, just please, odwa retire, April take a rest clear your head
@jdolivier (Comment 105) : Who can we play at fullback, though? Any options?
I’m getting drunk! Match report tomorrow.
GO SHARKS!
@robdylan (Comment 107) : I would prefer the drunk one
@robdylan (Comment 107) : Enjoy Rob, I am worried about all the injuries.
@pastorshark (Comment 106) : Kobus van wyk, rhyno Smith think even Louis schreuder has done it for wp. Ward might be an option, louw and Am clicked well tonight
Interesting stat, Louis schreuder now has the same amount of points in a sharks jersey after 28mins than 54 matches in a wp one
@jdolivier (Comment 110) : Smith is still injured. Don’t think Schreuder is a real option…mind you, April is was having such a mare that Akker might be a better option! Van Wyk might work…
@jdolivier (Comment 111) : It was clearly a good move for him!
@pastorshark (Comment 112) : Give Inny radebe a run, can’t do worse than April
@pastorshark (Comment 112) : He should be back after the bye, if I’m not mistaken
@pastorshark (Comment 113) : The beauty of seeing him and Cameron so proud of the jersey gives me hope that we might have a good team spirit for a change
@jdolivier (Comment 114) : odwa did pretty well there
No guys, please keep April there. Inny for me is not even close.
How about a little love for Keegan and Odders for the last try.
@byron (Comment 117) : Odwa has bled for the sharks, always been Mr dependable, unfortunately most flankers and locks outpace him currently. The first lions try exposed this.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 119) : As one of his doubters (Keegan) the last few weeks, very happy he had a great game. Always lovely to eat humble pie with this type of win
@jdolivier (Comment 114) : Oh heck no mate, Radebe even when he came on missed tackles, I would rather try Odwa at 15 when Van Wyk returns.
Players that should be back after the bye and Hopefully Rob next week can get this confirmed for us.
Andrews
Ward
Van Wyk
Smith Possible
I am praying big time that the tank will be ok.
Also I am not sure when Deysel will be back?
@GreatSharksays (Comment 118) : Inny and ben10 are slowly improving, Lambie spoiled us with his phenomenal speed at reaching brilliance, still feel those 2 are capable of being good investment for us
@jdolivier (Comment 121) : He was as exited as a 20 year old after scoring, Keegan still has the true Sharks spirit, so does Odders. i’m sure this is Odders last season, he is not a regular any longer, and to fill the gaps, he is a solid option.
@sharks_lover (Comment 122) : Forgot about deysel, we are spoiled for choice of backline players when the injuries are cleared. The tank has two weeks to rest, he will be back. The man is a machine
Wow, this was an amazing comeback. very impressive. The red card did help us, but this is why we should not blame refs. Some times they work in our favour and sometimes they don’t. (unfortunately, most of the times it doesn’t), But today it did.
I think the match officials had a decent game and I don’t say so because we won.
But damn the Sharks game well back.
@jdolivier (Comment 123) : Lambie and Bosch
@robdylan (Comment 107) : stopped watching after Sharks went 19-0 down. Wow what a surprise to see them winning 47-31!!!! Can’t wait to see highlights!!! Must have been the best second half performance ever by a Sharks team scoring 42 odd points!!!
@BluffShark (Comment 126) : Spot on about the refs!!!
@Dancing Bear (Comment 124) : That is true, the team spirit from the current Currie cup squad is the best it’s been in years. Ruan Botha is impressive as a captain, something we’ve needed so long, a calm head that knows how to approach the ref
@Dancing Bear (Comment 119) : Yea, I agree, they played well together and I think Keegan showed his class.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 127) : Lambie, yes, still not as convinced with Bosch, when the going gets tough, he kicks everything away. Haven’t seen his running game to the level that made him famous at age group
I have always said that a good and quick scrumhalf will always give you attacking intent. Lious and Cameron have brought back the Charl MacLeod factor we have missed so much. Upward and onwards. Good days ahead. If we can sort out our attacking coaching, a lot tries will be scored by this team and many more victories experienced by the Sharks.
@BluffShark (Comment 131) : It was just cool to see the two pensioners combine so well to score a try, and for both to be as exited as if it were their first try.
@sharks_lover (Comment 122) : I missed the first half and Tank going off…what happened?
@BluffShark (Comment 126) : 1 out of 4 at Ellis park (ref panel), brave second half. Makes one proud to be a sharks supporter so far this Currie cup
@jdolivier (Comment 132) : I was just thinking of Bosch’s meteoric rise to the Bok squad. I think he earned it.
@pastorshark (Comment 135) : Badly twisted ankle. Slow motion was sickening. Hopefully it is not as bad as it looked.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 137) : Bosch IS definitely the future bok flyhalf, hope they don’t do a Johan Goosen and rush him into it all
@jdolivier (Comment 139) : With you 100% there. With him filling in for Lambie, even with all his youthful exuberance leading to errors, I think we have been a little spoiled. That’s all.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 134) : Pensioners… lol I actually don’t regard Keegan as a pensioner. I am of opinion that he is one of our best so far in this season. His working rate is tremendous, which is sometimes not recognized. He also extremely good in linking phases. He is definitely a very good leader and motivate his team mates.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 140) : Zero arguments from this side
@jdolivier (Comment 139) : The challenge with Bosh is that he is competing against the “blue-eyed” “hero”from Pretoria. I mean they even include Pollard in the team while he is injured and while he last played 18 months ago. If this doesn’t proof bias then I don’t know.
@BluffShark (Comment 141) : This Currie cup is the start of the sharks renaissance, the team spirit, the fighting spirit, the willingness to run the ball. Old heads like Keegan are absolutely necessary for us to take the next step
@BluffShark (Comment 141) : I actually agree completely. When you are as old as me, you grab onto anything you can so I identify Keegan as a pensioner to make myself feel good. He is still my favorite Sharks player since John Smit.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 129) : missed a yellow on swinging arm on nkosi
@BluffShark (Comment 143) : Domeen die elendig and handjob pollard being selected just proves that Allister Coetzee is way out of his depth
@byron (Comment 146) : The red was a bit harsh I think, will let the yellow slide this time. We have had a bucket load worse from other ref panels this year
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 88) : spot on, we were killing them in the scrum as they were a man down and there reserve hooker though still young is not as imposing a scrimmager as coatzee
@byron (Comment 146) : I didn’t say perfect, but consistent and fair. What more could you ask for?
@jdolivier (Comment 147) : Whether he is or not, does not make a difference. He is taking this team to 2019 WC, irrespective of any other result leading up to WC. They already defended him by stating it would take 18 months for this team to recover.
Due to this, Bosch would battle getting selected into this team.
@jdolivier (Comment 147) : I wouldn’t compare the two. Pollard has been injured, he hasn’t failed miserably like Domeen.
@pastorshark (Comment 135) : Went down in the ruck falling backwards stretching his calf and ankle muscles/tendons
@BluffShark (Comment 151) : I’m impressed, when did such reason enter the mind of a bluff dweller???
@Dancing Bear (Comment 152) : Domeen has less than 100 minutes of Superrugby this season and straight back in the bok squad. Rohan janse van rensburg, Harold vorster, burger odendaal, lukhanyo Am, Andre esterhuizen and EW Viljoen have been better this year. Definite bias from a clearly confused and dimwitted Allister
This was a good day. All the right teams won. Unfortunately, my Superbru predictions is “off” again. Didn’t think Griquas will do the job, but I am very happy they did. I said the WP by 3 and the Sharks by 10.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 152) : Pollard was impressive his first season, has not gotten back the form he had. Similar to Jan serfontein, hopefully Bosch stakes a decent claim before he recovers form. Or by a miracle, Lambie is back and healthy soon
@Dancing Bear (Comment 154) : since I saw the dancing bear in action…
@jdolivier (Comment 155) : I agreed with you about Domeen.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 159) : That was a personal rant about the inequalities of sa rugby, no intent to offend good sir
@jdolivier (Comment 157) : if Pollard regains form, and is a better option than Bosch, he should play. I am a Sharks and Bok supporter. Pollard has not failed for the Boks, and deserves an opportunity to come back, as does Lambie. Bosch is the future, give him a few years.
@jdolivier (Comment 160) : no offense taken. In some ways I understand the inherent conservatism of national coaches, it takes big cojones to make changes at the national level
@Dancing Bear (Comment 161) : Agreed, the best player in each position(albeit for team cohesion or outright for the position) should always be first choice. But in the unlikely event that 15 sharks players are the best option, who are we to fight it
@jdolivier (Comment 163) : Maak die Sharks almal Bokke!!!
@Dancing Bear (Comment 162) : Something our kiwi counterparts are frustratingly good at
Also well done to Vermeulen with 2 matches in a row as MOM,
@Dancing Bear (Comment 164) : If only…….
@sharks_lover (Comment 166) : What a grafter, love to see that from a young man with so much talent. He does not rely on his talent, he works his tail off for everything….and only 21!
@sharks_lover (Comment 166) : The loss of the dup boys and super ginger is hardly noticeable with this kid playing like he is
@jdolivier (Comment 165) : I’m not trying to justify what is being done, but old enough to try to understand, and hope they grow the cojones! ;-
@jdolivier (Comment 169) : My concern however stays that “IF” he gets injured If Hyron Andrews returns then maybe a Droste can also cover Flank?
I still also feel we really need a fetcher for ball stealing and for slowing down ball where possible.
@sharks_lover (Comment 171) : If we have the lock cover, I think Tyler Paul is also a good option at 7.
@sharks_lover (Comment 171) : Droste surely has the pace for flank and willingness to graft. Hopefully our bad run on the injury side is over. With a healthy squad we have miles of depth come next year
@sharks_lover (Comment 171) : But I also think Vermuelen would play with countless broken bones if he had to, he is one tough boytjie that.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 172) : Ask Am should we need a flank, he will play anywhere and probably be good at it too
@sharks_lover (Comment 171) : Akker seems to fill the role of fetcher, maybe a start is in order
@jdolivier (Comment 175) : Am, another one that just seems to love to play, and he excels wherever he is asked to play. I think perhaps having him at 12 with Louw at 13 may be a better combination.
@jdolivier (Comment 176) : Didn’t Akker play flank for the Barbarians? I have always thought he might make a great opensider.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 177) : Imagine that combination and then bringing deysel/ward in at 13 second half with Am making space for him to run into, with the other backline slowing down, quick pass into space for either van wyk, Nkosi or Smith and a quick run in for the try is inevitable.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 178) : Forced substitution if memory serves, a successful one nonetheless. There is so much talent in the squad, happy to support them rather than choose the team
@jdolivier (Comment 179) : Nkosi is another who seems to love to play. I agree with you. What would you think of a back row of Akker 6, Vermuelen 7, Keegan 8. It would be an interesting way to get some rotation in the team. Plus Akker and Franco would be devastating together.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 181) : Nkosi is very unfortunate not to be in the springbok extended squad. He has a bright future ahead of him. Some exposure to that level could only benefit his game. Not complaining, happy we have his services. That would be an amazing loose trio.
@jdolivier (Comment 182) : Nkosi will get his chance, he has some small things he needs to improve on. That back row would include a linking 8, hard running 7 and fetching 6, seems rather conventional.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 183) : With a quick passing scrumhalf and a running flyhalf how could one lose
@jdolivier (Comment 184) : Amazing what 15 points in 8 days will do for a team, not to mention no log points given away (other than the Lions bonus point). Makes it easy for a Sharks supporter to be happy.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 185) : Now we just need one thing we lacked in the Superrugby comp: consistency and continuity
@jdolivier (Comment 186) : Nah, right now, I am just enjoying what we have
@jdolivier (Comment 186) Consistency will come, start with the flashes of brilliance, then make then a common place thing.
Quick question, off the topic, what do you guys think of the new RED springbok jersey?
@BluffShark (Comment 189) : I’m a traditionalist, so not a fan, but I get that things change….
@BluffShark (Comment 189) : Lions biased blasphemy not a fan, times do change though. If the players have pride in the team, the colour of the jersey is a bit of a side issue
@jdolivier (Comment 186) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 188) : must say I love the power vs power of Currie cup!!! No weak teams offering “easy win” defeats for the Sharks!!!
@JD (Comment 192) : Strength versus strength is awesome, we now know how to beat our possible opposition in the finals. Bring the cup already
@JD (Comment 192) : bwahahaha, true. Have to get up for every match. Does this eliminate the need for a head doc?
@BluffShark (Comment 189) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 190) : @jdolivier (Comment 191) : also not a fan of it! Love tradition and don’t like changes like that (Also not a huge fan of the cherry jersey of the Sharks)! But yes the colour of the jersey should not determine how the players perform. Personally I think it’s usually a money making scheme hatched to sell more jerseys (and looking at my personal jersey collection it’s working like a charm)!
@JD (Comment 195) : Why do you all think there has been this huge turn around in this CC where players really seem to be so proud to wear the black and white?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 194) : don’t thinks so. Think he might be playing a bigger role in these performances than we think. Coaching (and back room staff) have a huge role to play in motivating players to put in 3 huge performance in 8 days!!!
@Dancing Bear (Comment 196) : Gary and rob are all about family values, maybe it’s starting to rub off on the players
@JD (Comment 197) : OK, then why did he fail so miserably in SuperRubby???
@jdolivier (Comment 198) : From your fingertips to G-d’s eyes, or your lips o G-d’s ears:
@Dancing Bear (Comment 196) : must say I was lucky enough to watch them live playing Cheetahs in Super rugby and Griffons in that other competition and one thing I saw was pride in the jersey and players playing for each other, so think it might have been a thing that RdP snr and co started and is now really reaping the reward!!! Players just looked happy and for me a happy player is usually a better performing player!
@JD (Comment 201) : Stop being so reasonable Boet that is just wonderful to hear.
@JD (Comment 201) : I’m just wondering why all the brilliant posts come from props and hookers.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 199) : I’m not saying this current performance is caused by him but I would like to believe that he is playing a role in it. As for Super rugby performance remember change takes time! Trying to change bad habits (physical or mental) takes lots of practice before you start seeing rewards. Think we might see if they improved by how they perform against a weaken Cheetahs team.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 203) : cause after a super performance we can handle the “celebrations” better than the skinny backs!!!
@Dancing Bear (Comment 202) : hahaha easy to be reasonable after the Sharks secured 15 log points in 8 days (including 5 log points at Loftus and another 5 at Ellis Park)!!!
I’m glad we won guys, the reality however was that we were headed for a 40 point lose if it wasnt for the lions number 2 losing his mind and kicking for a ball that was along since grounded. (late on we scored try and a lions player flopped on top of our scorer, I’ve seen that penalised in SR and CC this year)
There a lot we need to work on, ben and april seemed lost in the first half, missing penalties and kicking the ball dead when trying to find touch for a line out we would have had.
that lions replacement for kanko steam rolling us on root to a try.
Keegs was ok, but odwa needs to go now, no pace, thank god we are reported to have got mampimpi next year.
losing tank was a killer blow. Mzamo struggled.
not having deysel in the backline hurts (was he announce in the cc squad ?)
Am cant do everything himself
could kobus van wyk not schedule his wedding for the off season in dec ? could have used him today
We got lucky guys. someone mail Robbie C a steak, akkers should have his address
@JD (Comment 204) : There’s more fluidity to the game brought on quick operating scrumhalfs. If you think I’m talking shit, read Ross Cronje’s latest interview where he speaks of his role in speeding up the Lions game. Cobus made everyone look pedestrian. He had a good step and can outsprint many but his game management was not conducive for 21st century rugby.
@sharks_lover (Comment 4) : Hip op! Should be ready for Pro 14
@revolverocelot (Comment 207) : I agree we did get lucky BUT we did do some seriously good things during those 40 minutes. We held onto possession, we cutout the 50 50 passes and stopped making unforced turnovers.
Last comment and something probably overlooked- our fitness levels this currie cup are huge. I would say we outlasted the lions at altitude. Kudos
77 percent possession in the second half and territory up there too. That’s the reason we won
There is only one thing comparable to reading this site, listening to the English cricket commentators, the team goes from shit to champagne according to the scoreboard, and back to shit again without a blink.
To play three games in 7 days two away from home on the Highveld with its energy sapping altitude,and to win all three with bonus point s, the credit must first go to the conditioning and fitness staff.
Secondly to climb out of that hole and win that game yesterday is stuff straight out of comic books.I think we were on our way to beating 15 Lions when Coetzee committed his act of thuggery,heknew exactly what he was doing a centimeter to the left and our boy would have lost his eye.Don’t forget that turn around try was scored against 15 men.
We won because we had captain in the field which the Lions never had.
Now I would just like to hear one person credit Sean Everett with a tiny acknowledgement to the amazing amount of trys we have scored in the last 4 games.
@revolverocelot (Comment 207) : Mate you are being a tad unfair,
Ben10 is only 20 where as Radebe is 22 and April 26, the problem however is Ben10 has not been a starter and has not had a chance to build his confidence in the main team, yes he is still very raw but his option taking was not bad and his defense was far better than April or Radebe.
At center before the game I admit I questioned if he ( Louw ) was good enough and Rob assured me he was, @robdylan (Comment 107) : Rob was right, yes the first half he and AM did not really find each other and yes Louw did miss a tackle for the Lions to score, but that 2nd half Louw stepped up big and I have no doubt he is good enough on attack and defense.
I like Deysel but I also remember him in his first game not playing that well and then I remember his last game where he was superb, Ditto Ward. So for me Center is fine for SR next year as we have Andre, Am, Ward, Deysel and Louw.
@The hound (Comment 212) : Correct, I also believe we were and had gotten on top when RC had his moment of stupidity.
RC however was not the only one playing dirty, look at the playing diving late onto Vermeulen when he scored his 2nd try?
A couple of astute recruits and this Sharks team could be very special come next years SR.
@sharks_lover (Comment 213) : Understood, I actually rate Inny, ben and Garth, but feel that at times they play poorly cause their form goes with the form of the team. Id like to see them all for a long time with the sharks as inny is great in attack and better at defense than given credit. April can play both FH and FB well, Ben could play inside centre along with fh.
But over all if the lions had not gotten a red we would have fought back in the second half and made the score respectable but still have lost IMHO.
with the disruptions in the squad we will need to work with our younger less skilled and experienced players to really stand a chance of winning the CC next year.