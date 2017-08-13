Sharks deliver a special win for their fans

The Sharks fought back from a nightmare first half to deliver an emphatic 47-31 victory over the Lions at Ellis Park in last night’s Currie cup clash. For the second time in a week, an act of Lions indiscipline resulted in a red card that changed the complexion of the match.

Fans – including this one – can be forgiven for thinking that it was all going to go horribly wrong in this game. The Sharks, after all, had delivered scintillating bonus-point wins over Griquas and the Blue Bulls already over the previous seven days and despite boasting a better team on paper, they simply didn’t appear to be mentally or physically up for the game in the first half. Losing Thomas du Toit – their talisman in the tight five – early on to a leg injury was a big blow and while the Sharks huffed and puffed, making errors aplenty, it was the Lions who capitalised. Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Jacques Nel scored within minutes of each other in the opening quarter and when Anthony Volminck added a third – off a long-rage turnover – it appeared the Sharks were staring at a record hiding, conceding points at nearly one a minute. A fourth try to replacement scrumhalf Marco Janse van Vuuren on the half hour secured a bonus point for the Lions and with the Sharks yet to register any points (24-0) thing were looking bleak indeed.

Credit to Ruan Botha for calling for one more big effort before half time. A penalty on the whistle which could easily have been kicked dead, was used to set up a lineout, from which the Sharks ensured good continuity and finally breached the defence through Tera Mtembu, off a good Benhard Janse van Rensburg break . Trailing 24-5 at the break wasn’t a lot better, but at least it was something.

A score to Lions flanker Fabian Booysen came after the break at the game appeared all done with more than half an hour left and a 31-5 scoreline in favour of the home side. The Sharks, though, refused to lie down and surged back strongly, scoring again through irrepressible flanker Jacques Vermeulen. Referee Egon Seconds had no choice but to flourish red after Lions hooker Robbie Coetzee caught Vermeulen in the eye with his boot as the latter went over; a penalty on the centre spot after the try resulted in the Sharks again piling on the pressure in the Lions’ 22.

Against a creaking 7-man scrum, the Sharks ate away at the lead. First came a penalty try, and then a score to Louis Schreuder (on debut) as he scampered over after another retreating Lions scrum in front of their posts. Now trailing just 31-26, the Sharks’ task was made more difficult as the Lions found a way to move to uncontested scrums, thus nullifying a major Sharks advantage.

This team was not going to let go of a victory that was in their grasp, though and continued to apply the pressure, scoring the try that would give them the lead through the unlikely form of prop John-Hubert Meyer. Further scores to Vermeulen again and Keegan Daniel right at the end ensured a big margin of victory and propelled the Sharks to the top of the log.

Fans simply cannot ask for more than three bonus-point wins in eight days – and a maximum haul of 20 log points from the previous four fixtures. The Sharks now go into a deserved bye week but must surely feel that this trophy is their to lose in 2017.

Lions (31): Tries R Janse van Rensburg, Nel, Volminck, Janse van Vuuren, Booysen. Conversions van der Walt (3).

Sharks (47): Tries Mtembu, Vermeulen (2), Schreuder, Meyer, Daniel, Penalty Try. Conversions April (5).