Prop poser for AC

The Springboks go into the first Rugby Championship fixture against Argentina with somewhat of a front row crises.
Tighthead Frans Malherbe will not be considered for selection this weekend after complaining about a sore neck. He has been sent for further tests but it is highly unlikely that he will play this weekend. The other tighthead in the squad, Ruan Dreyer, is set to become a father and is currently not with the squad in Port Elizabeth.
This leaves Allister Coetzee with only Coenie Oosthuizen and Trevor Nyakane to choose from, both whom started their careers as looseheads. All other props in the squad are pure looseheads (Kitshoff, Mtawarira and Gqoboka).
Ross Cronje is another concern, he will face a late fitness test to be available for this weekend as he is still recovering from injuries picked up in the Super Rugby final.
Handre Pollard is apparently recovering well from his ankle injury but will not be considered this week.
Was Dryer in the squad originally? I thought he’d been left out.
With Pollard out, and Bosch the only other FH in the squad, it looks like a very likely bench spot and first cap for the young man. Dan is also the only pure 8 in the squad, I wonder if we won’t see the twins getting to start together for the Boks.
Two thoughts:
1. If he’s been complaining of the injury since last week, why did AC not bring in cover? Especially as he would have known Dreyer would potentially be unavailable.
2. Surely Pollard should play some Currie Cup to get match fitness back, or was the lesson with Lambie not learnt last year?
AC needs to plan properly.
@ChrisS (Comment 1) :
Yeah, didin’t realise but he isn’t even in the squad..
@StevieS (Comment 3) : too late to call in Lourens then i guess.
@Dunx (Comment 5) : But then the 30 cap ruling should count him out
Fun and games!!! That’s why you don’t pick injured players!!!!
Nothing to worry about. All will be fine.
Must be pissed off he never chose Thomas and wrapped him in cotton wool.
@The hound (Comment 9) : eish… I’m worried the news there might not be so good
@robdylan (Comment 10) : did not see it but from what I’ve read I’m not really optimistic that he’s only going to miss a week or two!
@robdylan (Comment 10) : Ach scheiße!
@StevieS (Comment 3) :
It would be a completely pointless exercise.
No amount of ‘match fitness’ would have prevented Lambie’s critical injuries.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 2) : Don’t be too surprised to see Cassiem at 8
@fyndraai (Comment 13) : My point is that you can’t rush a player back from injury straight into international rugby.
It’s just asking for injuries and a loss of confidence by the player.
@KingCheetah (Comment 14) : Good point
I see Dreyer has been called up to replace Malherbe. So if his missus gives birth on Friday or Saturday, will he drop out or miss the birth of his child? Tough call to make…. Miss the chance to possibly make the 3 jersey your own or miss the birth? I guess you could always have another child later and attend that birth.
re Thomas, I’m finding it hard to convince myself that no news isn’t bad news here.
@robdylan (Comment 17) : ????????
I am completely out of the loop with recoveries. What happened too Julian Redelinghuis? I though he had good news regarding recovery?
@coolfusion (Comment 19) : Yeah. It was good news in that he can walk. And probably play rugby again. I think they said next year.
@robdylan (Comment 20) : geez boet nearly had a hart attack. Missed that you were commenting on Redelinghuis and was under the impression you were revering to Big Tom!!!