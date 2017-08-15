Three Sharks join Kings

Deon Davids has been confirmed as head coach for the Kings for the next three years and will lead the team’s charge in the Guinness Pro 14. Having lost a number of players at the end of Super Rugby, Davids has been faced with the task of once again assembling a squad from scratch and has named a group of players who will represent the team in this new competition.

The Sharks, as before, have come to the aid of their neighbours, releasing flank Khaya Majola, scrumhalf Rowan Gouws and utility three quarter S’bura Sithole from their contracts in order that they might bolster the Kings ranks. It’s been decided that it’s in the best long term interests of all three players to enjoy regular game time in the Pro 14, rather than languish on the fringes of the squad in Durban.

We’d like to wish all three nothing but the very best for their new adventure in the colours of the Kings and hope their careers go from strength to strength on the new and exciting European stage.

Kings squad:

Berton Klaasen

Bobby de Wee

CJ Velleman

Cornal Hendricks

Dries van Schalkwyk

Jacques Nel

Jarryd Sage

Khaya Majola

Lubabalo Mtyanda

Lusanda Badiyana

Masixole Banda

Ntabeni Dukisa

Oliver Zono

Pieter-Steyn de Wet

Rowan Gouws

Sibusiso Sithole

Schalk Ferreira

Stephan Greeff

Tango Balekile

Tienie Burger

Victor Sekekete

Yaw Penxe

Kurt Coleman