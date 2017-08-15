You can’t kick the ball out of the try-scorer’s hands!

I note with some dismay that a disciplinary hearing has opted to apply no further sanction on Lions hooker Robbie Coetzee after he was red carded on Saturday for kicking Sharks flanker Jacques Vermeulen in the face.

We don’t know too much about what happened at the hearing or what cunning arguments Coetzee’s counsel put forward. Perhaps surprisingly, there was absolutely no detail given either in the terse press release, stating only that the kick was “completely accidental” and Coetzee is thus free to play on.

This, to me, is utter rubbish and I’ll tell you why.

Firstly – was the red card rescinded or expunged from the player’s record? No, it wasn’t, so it’s not like the judiciary found some magical evidence to contradict the clear and obvious fact that Coetzee actually kicked Vermeulen in the face. The red card was, of course, completely the right call in the circumstances and all the talk about the player being “unlucky” is disingenuous at best and downright unhelpful at worst. Foul play does not belong in the game and players who kick other players in the face deserve long suspensions.

So what then of the fabled “intent”? Ah, it was an accident, poor lamb. How can you suspend him? Ok, so then if he wasn’t trying to kick Vermeulen in the face, what was he trying to do? The only other thing he could have been trying to kick (that doesn’t make his case worse) is the ball.

Have a read of this. It should jog some memories. It’s pretty clear that you’re not allowed to kick the ball out of the try scorer’s hands. Actually, you’re not allowed to ever kick the ball out of another player’s hands. That’s a law. It exists. For safety and stuff.

So, if Coetzee wasn’t trying to kick Vermeulen, but was trying to kick the ball, then he was attempting to commit an illegal act in any event. How then, I ask you, can we conclude that his action was completely accidental and without intent?

Answers on a post card.