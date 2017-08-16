robdylan

Taking a break


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content on 16 Aug 2017 at 08:00

Guys – the Sharks have got the week off and I’m going one better – taking the next two weeks off to go on an epic road trip through France and Spain with my family.

I’ll try check in from time to time, but you guys will have to make do without me for a bit, I’m afraid.

See you soon and glory to the black and white!



7 Comments

  • Have a great one Rob! Be safe and enjoy chief!

    • Comment 1, posted at 16.08.17 08:11:57 by DuToit04 Reply
    DuToit04Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Enjoy Rob!

    • Comment 2, posted at 16.08.17 08:52:45 by vanmartin Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Enjoy.

    • Comment 3, posted at 16.08.17 09:18:57 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Enjoy yourselves and stay safe.

    • Comment 4, posted at 16.08.17 10:25:36 by StevieS Reply
    Author
    StevieSSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I hear the French refs are very likeable chaps, maybe stop for a chat with a couple hehe

    • Comment 5, posted at 16.08.17 10:38:35 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • Enjoy the RnR

    • Comment 6, posted at 16.08.17 10:48:11 by Dunx Reply

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • My daugter was in Spain (Barcelona/Loret de Mar) during July holidays and she said it’s beautifully!!
    Enjoy it!!!

    • Comment 7, posted at 16.08.17 11:41:09 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.