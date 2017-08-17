Cassiem starts, Bosch on the bench

The Springbok team to face Argentina this weekend has been announced with Curwin Bosch in line to make his debut off the bench.

Eben Etzebeth leads a strong South African side in the first match of this year’s Rugby Championship.

The backline is almost unchanged from the last test against France with Ross Cronje returning in place of Francois Hougaard, who is on the bench this weekend.

There are a few changes to the forward pack. Uzair Cassiem gets his shot in the 8 jersey in the absence of Warren Whiteley while Jaco Kriel continues on the side of the scrum. With the injury to Frans Malherbe and Ruan Dreyer’s paternity leave, Coenie Oosthuizen gets another go at playing in the front row.

Trevor Nyakane is on the bench as cover for Coenie while Damian de Allende is back in the match day squad to cover the midfield and wings.

Springboks: 15. Andries Coetzee, 14. Raymond Rhule, 13. Jesse Kriel, 12. Jan Serfontein, 11. Courtnall Skosan, 10. Elton Jantjies, 9. Ross Cronje, 8. Uzair Cassiem, 7. Jaco Kriel, 6. Siya Kolisi, 5. Franco Mostert, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 2. Malcolm Marx, 1. Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16. Bongi Mbonambi, 17. Steven Kitshoff, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20. Jean-Luc du Preez, 21. Francois Hougaard, 22. Curwin Bosch, 23. Damian de Allende