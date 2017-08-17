Sharks confirm departees

The Sharks have confirmed the departure of six players from their current squad, four of which have already joined the Kings ahead of their Pro14 season.

Stephan Coetzee (hooker), Rowan Gouws (scrumhalf), Khaya Majola (loose forward) and S’bura Sithole (centre/wing) have already started training with the Kings after being released from the Sharks alast week.

Hooker Andrew du Plessis is set to join up with the Griffons just weeks after making his debut for the Sharks in Currie Cup.

Furthermore, scrumhalf Hanco Venter has requested an early release from his contract to pursue other opportunities.

Coach Robert du Preez was quoted as saying that the decision was taken in the best interest of players concerned, allowing them to get valuable game time elsewhere.

We at Sharksworld would like to thank these players for their service at the Sharks and wish them the very best in their new ventures. Those going to the Kings especially are in for an exciting new chapter in South African rugby.