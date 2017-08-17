Sharks confirm departees

The Sharks have confirmed the departure of six players from their current squad, four of which have already joined the Kings ahead of their Pro14 season.
Stephan Coetzee (hooker), Rowan Gouws (scrumhalf), Khaya Majola (loose forward) and S’bura Sithole (centre/wing) have already started training with the Kings after being released from the Sharks alast week.
Hooker Andrew du Plessis is set to join up with the Griffons just weeks after making his debut for the Sharks in Currie Cup.
Furthermore, scrumhalf Hanco Venter has requested an early release from his contract to pursue other opportunities.
Coach Robert du Preez was quoted as saying that the decision was taken in the best interest of players concerned, allowing them to get valuable game time elsewhere.
We at Sharksworld would like to thank these players for their service at the Sharks and wish them the very best in their new ventures. Those going to the Kings especially are in for an exciting new chapter in South African rugby.
It’s a smart move IMO. Most of these guys wouldn’t have had many opportunities, we have cover for most of those positions plus it frees up some money for exciting new signings(possibly?).
Little disappointed that we’re losing both Hanco Venter and Rowan Gouws but such is life
@vanmartin (Comment 2) : Why when did you expect them to play ,for the first time in years we have the number 9 well ,well covered .
@The hound (Comment 3) : Is Claasens the future? Is Faf de Villiers ready for senior rugby next year should we lose once of our scrummies to injury? I understand that some of our younger players will go in search of more game time elsewhere but losing two in one position is still concerning for me. Hopefully de Villiers can step up if needed.
Are the kings players on loan or permanent??? News24 say they are loaned out?
@vanmartin (Comment 4) :
We have signed two scrummies to replace Reinach – Wright and Schreuder, as well as having Claassens. I think we are covered..
@garethkorb (Comment 5) :
It’s permanent according to the Sharks release, so I trust that more than Dodgy24
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 6) : My thoughts too at least the guys leaving will get game time where they are going.
Andrew du Plessis is just returning home. No big deal
Think Sithole is a huge loss, he never ever played to his full potential.He could be another Ross Cronje,play himself into the Bok team at another outfit he has the potential.
It makes sense that those guys would leave, just like when we signed April and Cronje Zeilenge was then released. We signed 2 scrummies so it makes sense that the younger ones want to leave. we signed akkers so a hooker would leave. There was rumours about Rob jnr coming back as well as our other centres playing well so sithole leaves. When we signed these marque players we would need to promise some sort of game time as a reason for them coming here. I reckon Classens is now most prob retired or advised he is stepping down behind doors and there may be something happening in the background with chilli or Franco