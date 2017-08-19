Rugby Champs 2017: Springboks v Argentina

The Springboks kick off their 2017 Rugby Championship campaign with a home fixture against Argentina. A decent way to get the ball rolling or a potential banana peel? We shall soon find out.

The Boks have a new skipper for this competition in Eben Etzebeth, will he be able to get the same passion out of the players as Whiteley did? Will the pressure of leading his country influence his form? This is his first real test captaining, let’s be honest, there wasn’t a lot of pressure in the third dead rubber against France.

Argentina has been a difficult side for the Boks to put away lately, thanks in part to a stronger Pumas outfit. This is by no means an easy match and the Boks will make life difficult for themselves should they go into it with that mindset. This is where good leadership comes in.

There are plenty of questions around the selected team and the combinations, especially looking at the opposition still to come. Is the loose trio balanced for a dog fight against the Pumas? Do we have enough fire power in the back three, and will they be able to keep the much bigger attackers at bay? In the series against France we continually asked for a better defensive effort, will we finally see the numbers improving?

Argentina will come into this match with some confidence. Remember that two years ago they had never beaten the Boks, now they are 2 from 4 in the last two years, one of which came in Durban. They seem to have figured out how to beat the Boks and will surely target this match as one they can win.

Where will this match be won? In my mind, there are three key elements.

Firstly, Bok Pivot Elton Jantjies will have to be on his game. He is a confidence player and the green and gold can hardly afford for him to have a bad game. Not only because of the damage he can cause but also considering his backup is on debut.

Then comes the battle of the loose forwards, Kriel and co will have to deal with not only the Pumas loosies but also the pit bull that is Creevy. Hopefully Marx is at his best and can counter the experience of the opposition captain. This is one battle I am looking forward to most.

Lastly, it will come down to leadership, the ability of Eben Etzebeth to get his charges back in the game should something not go exactly to plan. His opposite is very experienced and is sure to take full advantage of this.

My prediction is for an initially close game with plenty of points scored. It is sure to see-saw the entire match with the winner unknown until the last quarter. The Springboks, with the confidence gained against the French and continuity from that series, should be able to pull away in the last 20 minutes to take the game by 10.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siyamthanda Kolisi, 5 Francois Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Coenraad Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Damian de Allende.

Argentina: 15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matías Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Nicolás Sánchez, 9 Martín Landajo, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Tomás Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomás Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Enrique Pieretto, 2 Agustín Creevy (captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.

Replacements: 16 Julián Montoya, 17 Lucas Noguera, 18 Ramiro Herrera, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Javier Ortega Desio, 21 Tomás Cubelli, 22 Juan Martín Hernández, 23 Matías Moroni.

Date: Saturday, 19 August 2017

Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Kick-off: 17.00 (15.00 GMT; 12.00 Argentina time)

Expected weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 19°C and a low of 11°C

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant referees: Pascal Gaüzère (France), Nic Berry (Australia)

TMO: Glenn Newman (New Zealand)