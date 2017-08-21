Cronje out, Vermaak in

Ross Cronje injured his right ankle against Argentina this weekend and will not travel with the team to Salta. Jano Vermaak is called into the travelling party as third scrumhalf.
Vermaak joins Francois Hougaard and Rudy Paige as the scrumhalves in the squad set to travel on Wednesday.
Ruan Dreyer is also back in the mix after his paternity leave, having replaced Frans Malherbe in the squad last week.
Also not getting on the plane is Oupa Mohoje, who suffered a rib injury in his game for the Cheetahs in Currie Cup this weekend. He has not been replaced. Handre Pollard will also remain in South Africa to continue his rehab.
The Springbok squad to travel to Argentina:
Forwards:
Uzair Cassiem (flank), Toyota Cheetahs – 2 cap, 5 points (1 try)
Lood de Jager (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Ruan Dreyer (prop), Emirates Lions – 1 cap, 0 points
Dan du Preez (No 8), Cell C Sharks – 0 caps, 0 points
Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Cell C Sharks – 5 caps, 0 points
Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 24 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Eben Etzebeth (lock), DHL Stormers – 58 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Steven Kitshoff (prop), DHL Stormers – 14 caps, 0 points
Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 21 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Jaco Kriel (loose forward), Emirates Lions/Kubota Spears (Jap) – 9 caps, 0 points
Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), DHL Stormers – 9 caps; 0 points
Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 11 caps, 0 points
Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 91 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Trevor Nyakane (prop), Vodacom Bulls – 29 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Cell C Sharks – 27 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Backs:
Curwin Bosch (flyhalf/fullback), Cell C Sharks – 1 cap, 0 points
Andries Coetzee (fullback), Emirates Lions – 4 caps, 0 points
Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 23 Caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf), Worcester (England) – 43 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Jap) – 15 caps, 147 points (1 try, 26 conversions, 30 penalties)
Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 20 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Raymond Rhule (wing), Toyota Cheetahs – 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 30 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Francois Venter (centre), Toyota Cheetahs – 3 caps, 0 points
Jano Vermaak (scrumhalf) DHL Stormers – 3 caps, 0 points
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 1) : Hopefully that 7 mins did not dent his confidence……ala Gaffie and Dave van Hoeslin
See talks are doing the rounds that Leolin Zas is joining the Sharks?
@Lieplapper (Comment 2) : Nah, he will be fine, thats if his time with the Junior Boks didnt “Gaffie” him.
@Lieplapper (Comment 3) : I know the name but I have no idea who he is or what team he plays for.
@Lieplapper (Comment 3) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 5) : Ok I see he plays for the Stormers and is injured for the season. I wonder how much truth there is in this story…that he signed for the Sharks.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 6) : Would be interesting if it’s true seeing as Mapimpi is apparently also joining us next year. We may then end up with Nkosi, van Wyk, Mvovo, Zas and Mapimpi next year which may indicate that management wants to make Mvovo’s move to fullback a more permanent fixture or one of our wings may be departing next year. Disclaimer: this is all pure speculation based on the Zas rumour.
Pity about taking a older scrumhalf as backup and not a youngster. No forward planning.Vermaak hasnt played much for the bokke either.
@vanmartin (Comment 7) : I like the idea of keeping Lwazi at 15. I really cant imagine Zas being considered by the Sharks considering that he had a serious injury that is going to keep out of all rugby for this season. I heard that the Mapimpi is a done deal but am not sure if that would only be to play SupeRugby.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : he is with the cheetahs now for pro 14 atm & currie cup
If the Cheetahs and Kings players playing in the Pro14 are eligible for the Boks does that mean any Sa player playing in the Pro14 is eligible or do they need to be playing for either the Cheetahs or Kings?
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : Cheetahs and Kings are still SA based teams
Just me or does someone else also find Mapimpi arrogant when scoring a try…..”you cant see me” show he puts up. Hopefully he stays where he is……
Leolin Zas is a Stormers winger….not half bad. Could be truth in the rumour seeing that Stormers are taking Rhule and Sergeal off the Cheetahs books next year. O ja and Oupa….
@Dunx (Comment 10) : Apparently his contract has a clause that allows him to play SupeRugby if one of the SupeRugby franches want him and I believe the Sharks do want him so he should be making his way to Durban soon – after the Currie Cup. Maybe he has decided to go with the Cheetahs to Pro 14 and that may be why the Zas story has emerged.