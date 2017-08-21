Cronje out, Vermaak in

Ross Cronje injured his right ankle against Argentina this weekend and will not travel with the team to Salta. Jano Vermaak is called into the travelling party as third scrumhalf.

Vermaak joins Francois Hougaard and Rudy Paige as the scrumhalves in the squad set to travel on Wednesday.

Ruan Dreyer is also back in the mix after his paternity leave, having replaced Frans Malherbe in the squad last week.

Also not getting on the plane is Oupa Mohoje, who suffered a rib injury in his game for the Cheetahs in Currie Cup this weekend. He has not been replaced. Handre Pollard will also remain in South Africa to continue his rehab.

The Springbok squad to travel to Argentina:



Forwards:

Uzair Cassiem (flank), Toyota Cheetahs – 2 cap, 5 points (1 try)

Lood de Jager (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Ruan Dreyer (prop), Emirates Lions – 1 cap, 0 points

Dan du Preez (No 8), Cell C Sharks – 0 caps, 0 points

Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Cell C Sharks – 5 caps, 0 points

Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 24 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Eben Etzebeth (lock), DHL Stormers – 58 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Steven Kitshoff (prop), DHL Stormers – 14 caps, 0 points

Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 21 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Jaco Kriel (loose forward), Emirates Lions/Kubota Spears (Jap) – 9 caps, 0 points

Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), DHL Stormers – 9 caps; 0 points

Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 11 caps, 0 points

Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 91 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Trevor Nyakane (prop), Vodacom Bulls – 29 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Cell C Sharks – 27 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)



Backs:

Curwin Bosch (flyhalf/fullback), Cell C Sharks – 1 cap, 0 points

Andries Coetzee (fullback), Emirates Lions – 4 caps, 0 points

Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 23 Caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf), Worcester (England) – 43 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Jap) – 15 caps, 147 points (1 try, 26 conversions, 30 penalties)

Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 20 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Raymond Rhule (wing), Toyota Cheetahs – 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 30 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Francois Venter (centre), Toyota Cheetahs – 3 caps, 0 points

Jano Vermaak (scrumhalf) DHL Stormers – 3 caps, 0 points