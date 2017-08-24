Hougie only change for Boks

Francois Hougaard will replace Ross Cronje in the starting line up to face the Argentinians in Salta this weekend, the only change to the starting line-up from last week.

The elevation of Hougaard to the starting team means a spot on the bench for Rudy Paige. Those are the only changes from last week. Coach Allister Coetzee said the way the team played last week made it easy to select practically the same team again.

Young Curwin Bosch will look to make a better impact from the bench when he earns his second cap.

The Springbok side to face Argentina in Salta:

15. Andries Coetzee (Emirates Lions), 4 caps, 0 points

14. Raymond Rhule (Toyota Cheetahs), 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)

13. Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls), 20 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

12. Jan Serfontein (Vodacom Bulls), 30 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

11. Courtnall Skosan (Emirates Lions), 4 caps, points (1 try)

10. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions), 15 caps, 147 points (1 try, 26 conv, 30 pen)

9. Francois Hougaard (Worcester Warriors, England) 43 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

8. Uzair Cassiem (Toyota Cheetahs) 2 caps, 5 points (1 try)

7. Jaco Kriel (Emirates Lions), 9 caps, 0 points

6. Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers), 20 caps, 5 points (1 try)

5. Franco Mostert (Emirates Lions), 11 caps, 0 points

4. Eben Etzebeth (captain, DHL Stormers), 58 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

3. Coenie Oosthuizen (Cell C Sharks), 27 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

2. Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions), 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)

1. Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks), 91 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers), 9 caps, 0 points

17. Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), 14 caps, 0 points

18. Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls), 29 caps, 5 points (1 try)

19. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers), 24 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

20. Jean-Luc du Preez (Cell C Sharks), 5 caps, 0 points

21. Rudy Paige (Vodacom Bulls) 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)

22. Curwin Bosch (Cell C Sharks), 1 cap, 0 points

23. Damian de Allende (DHL Stormers), 23 caps, 15 points (3 tries)