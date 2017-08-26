Richard Ferguson

Currie Cup 2017: Western Province v Sharks


The Sharks head to Newlands on the back of a four match winning streak and a bye week to face a resurgent Western Province team in a battle sure to be entertaining.

Coach Robert du Preez has been forced into some changes for this match, Thomas du Toit and Keegan Daniel not available due to injury and Garth April being left at home due to some disciplinary issues. Which leads me to my main concern – Radebe at fullback. He may be brilliant on attack, but one has to feel some vulnerability on defence.

There is one positive for me, a full front row on the bench. The WP front row is a fomidable one, we will need both sets of these to gain some ascendency up front. For me, if Province get on the front foot and run at the Sharks all night, it might not be a match for too long. Should the Sharks want this match, they will have to win the battle up front and disrupt their pack.

Western Province: 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 John Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Siyabonga Ntubeni, 1 Jacobus Janse van Rensburg.

Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Michael Kumbirai, 18 Eddie Zandberg, 19 Stephan de Wit, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Robert du Preez, 22 Dan Kriel.

Sharks: 15 Inny-Christian Radebe, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Lubabalo Mtembu, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Jean Droste, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman.    
   
Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Rhyno Smith, 22 Odwa Ndungane.

Referee: Jaco Peyper
Assistant referees: Egon Seconds, Stephan Geldenhuys
TMO: Shaun Veldsman



47 Comments

  • Having a glass of wine, don’t think it’s going to be pretty

    Comment 1, posted at 26.08.17 14:34:03 by SeanJeff
    SeanJeff
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 1) : If griquas could beat them, we surely can.Also, the rumor mill has been running rampant regarding the finances and sponsors at province, players are all connected to social media. Think this will be an entertaining match

    Comment 2, posted at 26.08.17 14:46:00 by jdolivier
    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 2) : Ja, I know we can beat them. It’s about attitude. Just don’t know what to expect, with the SR Sharks teaching me not to get too relaxed, waiting for the other shoe to drop…would be delighted if the Sharks show growing hunger and incremental skill

    Comment 3, posted at 26.08.17 14:56:01 by SeanJeff
    SeanJeff
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 2) : After the Pumas demolition job on the hapless Bulls, Predicting an outcome in the CC has become a lottery! Do fear that WP have an edge over the Sharks in this match, and having Radebe at FB makes it worse!

    Comment 4, posted at 26.08.17 14:57:02 by KingCheetah
    KingCheetah
    		 

  • Kick off in 4 min, Please Sharks lift your game, beat these Clifton speedo girls :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :lol: :lol:

    Comment 5, posted at 26.08.17 14:57:36 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • So i hear that it is confirmed that RDP jnr will be a Shark next season

    Comment 6, posted at 26.08.17 14:59:30 by HB
    Author
    HB
    		 

  • And Peyper immediatly makes a complete mockery of Sharks allegations of being biased against them :cry:

    Comment 7, posted at 26.08.17 15:03:56 by KingCheetah

    KingCheetah
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 3) : 80mins will answer that conundrum

    Comment 8, posted at 26.08.17 15:07:44 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 4) : Their backline on paper is at an advantage, our forwards should grind them down

    Comment 9, posted at 26.08.17 15:08:43 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • knock on allowed to be a try …….. Peypol being himself

    Comment 10, posted at 26.08.17 15:11:26 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Great skills from the province players

    Comment 11, posted at 26.08.17 15:11:45 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Wp showing much more urgency in the first half

    Comment 12, posted at 26.08.17 15:15:45 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Good try Inny, you go boy! :roll:

    Comment 13, posted at 26.08.17 15:16:42 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Take Inny off and bring in rhyno Smith now, 2 tries now from his inadequate play at fullback.

    Comment 14, posted at 26.08.17 15:17:18 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 14) : my fear is for some reason the coach will keep him on for at least 50mins :|

    Comment 15, posted at 26.08.17 15:21:33 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Ben 10 kicking good first phase turnover ball down Leyds’ throat doesn’t help.

    Comment 16, posted at 26.08.17 15:22:43 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Shit wp are good at spoiling our ball, legally

    Comment 17, posted at 26.08.17 15:23:10 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 15) : Why is Kobus van wyk off???? The wp wings are going to run circles around Odwa

    Comment 18, posted at 26.08.17 15:23:59 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks not looking good or composed.

    Comment 19, posted at 26.08.17 15:25:39 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • Didn’t even see an injury to him and he looks fine, I’m as stumped as you are. Odwa instead of Kobus, geez

    Comment 20, posted at 26.08.17 15:26:13 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • 2 tries butchered already :roll:

    Comment 21, posted at 26.08.17 15:27:18 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Another penalty from this Geldenhuys, color me oh so shocked :roll:

    Comment 22, posted at 26.08.17 15:28:01 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Scrums failing and backline being outclassed, might be a long afternoon. Too much to hope for a red at 52mins

    Comment 23, posted at 26.08.17 15:28:15 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • So how many times can a player lying on the ground roll and roll to give his team time to come help? I’ll just leave this here.

    Comment 24, posted at 26.08.17 15:29:45 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • Defense is poor.. juan schoeman and ross geldenhuys???? Is this the best we have in natal???? Seriously…

    Comment 25, posted at 26.08.17 15:30:12 by Darius de Lange

    		 

  • Starting to resemble the absolute horse shit we were treated to in the Superrugby. Ruan needs to calm the boys down and have a gentle chat to Peyper regarding side entry at the rucks

    Comment 26, posted at 26.08.17 15:32:15 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Darius de Lange (Comment 25) : Our backup props not good.

    Comment 27, posted at 26.08.17 15:32:48 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • Ben10 should’ve been a flanker, best fetcher in the sharks team

    Comment 28, posted at 26.08.17 15:34:37 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • That looks more like the team from the currie cup

    Comment 29, posted at 26.08.17 15:39:25 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Some touches coming in, maybe they just needed to settle a bit

    Comment 30, posted at 26.08.17 15:42:03 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • As much as we don’t like S.A. refs, Peyper is being quite fair today, no biased as of yet

    Comment 31, posted at 26.08.17 15:43:50 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • But bloody well please get this Inny off the bloody park now. Ffs.

    Comment 32, posted at 26.08.17 15:43:59 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Beautiful try that. Nice hands by the fat boys.

    Comment 33, posted at 26.08.17 15:44:05 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • As I say that Peyper proves me wrong

    Comment 34, posted at 26.08.17 15:46:36 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Told you all after the Waratahs game Ben 10.needs time. Abbrasive and tough and brilliant degensively with a clever head. Give him time…..he will mature

    Comment 35, posted at 26.08.17 15:47:14 by Lieplapper

    Lieplapper
    		 

  • Is Radebe the only kicker in the team?

    Comment 36, posted at 26.08.17 15:47:24 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 34) : Ja well. When it’s WeePee – you’re milking it, he’s trying but he’s stuck. When it’s us, player off feet instant penalty. It’s his bullshit style, in every bloody game.

    Comment 37, posted at 26.08.17 15:48:06 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • WP being allowed to enter rucks from all sides, Sharks need to be aware of this, Also WP holding on the ground in some cases triple movements, Ruan needs to chat to ref, sow the seeds ffs

    Comment 38, posted at 26.08.17 15:48:41 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • If i was Ruan i would say to Peyper, ” So it is ok to roll around on the ground for like 5 seconds and it is ok to enter from all sides in rucks etc” so it is ok if we do the same? :mrgreen:

    Comment 39, posted at 26.08.17 15:50:53 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • How many injuries at the moment? Almost looks like Odders twisted a knee in his first touch

    Comment 40, posted at 26.08.17 15:51:45 by Kabouter

    Kabouter
    		 

  • Schreuder great girst half…..varoea play around the rucks and great linking play. Thought he was overrated….not anymore after that display. Great addition…..Cam Wright, you have competition

    Comment 41, posted at 26.08.17 15:51:48 by Lieplapper

    Lieplapper
    		 

  • Ref letting sharks get away with murder at ruck and maul time. Diving off their feet, collapsing maul etc. Peyper must be a closet Sharks supporter. :roll:

    Comment 42, posted at 26.08.17 15:53:29 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • Inny is a club player and Garth must fuck off. When we need him he behaves like a child. Put Rhyno on and see him cutting the defense….o ja and good goal kicker

    Comment 43, posted at 26.08.17 15:54:06 by Lieplapper

    Lieplapper
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 36) : at least finding great touch results with line kicks. Neither team has a proper kicker. Willemse very dodgy and Ben10 have not been good at poles but better at pressure clearances

    Comment 44, posted at 26.08.17 15:54:26 by Kabouter

    Kabouter
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 42) : When in Rome buddy

    Comment 45, posted at 26.08.17 15:55:02 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 42) : You joking right?? and here i thought you knew something about the game :shock: :shock: :shock: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

    Comment 46, posted at 26.08.17 15:57:45 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 46) : Was and always will be a shit stirrer, he wants you to react

    Comment 47, posted at 26.08.17 16:01:18 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

