Currie Cup 2017: Western Province v Sharks

The Sharks head to Newlands on the back of a four match winning streak and a bye week to face a resurgent Western Province team in a battle sure to be entertaining.
Coach Robert du Preez has been forced into some changes for this match, Thomas du Toit and Keegan Daniel not available due to injury and Garth April being left at home due to some disciplinary issues. Which leads me to my main concern – Radebe at fullback. He may be brilliant on attack, but one has to feel some vulnerability on defence.
There is one positive for me, a full front row on the bench. The WP front row is a fomidable one, we will need both sets of these to gain some ascendency up front. For me, if Province get on the front foot and run at the Sharks all night, it might not be a match for too long. Should the Sharks want this match, they will have to win the battle up front and disrupt their pack.
Western Province: 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 John Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Siyabonga Ntubeni, 1 Jacobus Janse van Rensburg.
Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Michael Kumbirai, 18 Eddie Zandberg, 19 Stephan de Wit, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Robert du Preez, 22 Dan Kriel.
Sharks: 15 Inny-Christian Radebe, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Lubabalo Mtembu, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Jean Droste, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman.
Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Rhyno Smith, 22 Odwa Ndungane.
Referee: Jaco Peyper
Assistant referees: Egon Seconds, Stephan Geldenhuys
TMO: Shaun Veldsman
Having a glass of wine, don’t think it’s going to be pretty
@SeanJeff (Comment 1) : If griquas could beat them, we surely can.Also, the rumor mill has been running rampant regarding the finances and sponsors at province, players are all connected to social media. Think this will be an entertaining match
@jdolivier (Comment 2) : Ja, I know we can beat them. It’s about attitude. Just don’t know what to expect, with the SR Sharks teaching me not to get too relaxed, waiting for the other shoe to drop…would be delighted if the Sharks show growing hunger and incremental skill
@jdolivier (Comment 2) : After the Pumas demolition job on the hapless Bulls, Predicting an outcome in the CC has become a lottery! Do fear that WP have an edge over the Sharks in this match, and having Radebe at FB makes it worse!
Kick off in 4 min, Please Sharks lift your game, beat these Clifton speedo girls
So i hear that it is confirmed that RDP jnr will be a Shark next season
And Peyper immediatly makes a complete mockery of Sharks allegations of being biased against them
@SeanJeff (Comment 3) : 80mins will answer that conundrum
@KingCheetah (Comment 4) : Their backline on paper is at an advantage, our forwards should grind them down
knock on allowed to be a try …….. Peypol being himself
Great skills from the province players
Wp showing much more urgency in the first half
Good try Inny, you go boy!
Take Inny off and bring in rhyno Smith now, 2 tries now from his inadequate play at fullback.
@jdolivier (Comment 14) : my fear is for some reason the coach will keep him on for at least 50mins
Ben 10 kicking good first phase turnover ball down Leyds’ throat doesn’t help.
Shit wp are good at spoiling our ball, legally
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 15) : Why is Kobus van wyk off???? The wp wings are going to run circles around Odwa
Sharks not looking good or composed.
Didn’t even see an injury to him and he looks fine, I’m as stumped as you are. Odwa instead of Kobus, geez
2 tries butchered already
Another penalty from this Geldenhuys, color me oh so shocked
Scrums failing and backline being outclassed, might be a long afternoon. Too much to hope for a red at 52mins
So how many times can a player lying on the ground roll and roll to give his team time to come help? I’ll just leave this here.
Defense is poor.. juan schoeman and ross geldenhuys???? Is this the best we have in natal???? Seriously…
Starting to resemble the absolute horse shit we were treated to in the Superrugby. Ruan needs to calm the boys down and have a gentle chat to Peyper regarding side entry at the rucks
@Darius de Lange (Comment 25) : Our backup props not good.
Ben10 should’ve been a flanker, best fetcher in the sharks team
That looks more like the team from the currie cup
Some touches coming in, maybe they just needed to settle a bit
As much as we don’t like S.A. refs, Peyper is being quite fair today, no biased as of yet
But bloody well please get this Inny off the bloody park now. Ffs.
Beautiful try that. Nice hands by the fat boys.
As I say that Peyper proves me wrong
Told you all after the Waratahs game Ben 10.needs time. Abbrasive and tough and brilliant degensively with a clever head. Give him time…..he will mature
Is Radebe the only kicker in the team?
@jdolivier (Comment 34) : Ja well. When it’s WeePee – you’re milking it, he’s trying but he’s stuck. When it’s us, player off feet instant penalty. It’s his bullshit style, in every bloody game.
WP being allowed to enter rucks from all sides, Sharks need to be aware of this, Also WP holding on the ground in some cases triple movements, Ruan needs to chat to ref, sow the seeds ffs
If i was Ruan i would say to Peyper, ” So it is ok to roll around on the ground for like 5 seconds and it is ok to enter from all sides in rucks etc” so it is ok if we do the same?
How many injuries at the moment? Almost looks like Odders twisted a knee in his first touch
Schreuder great girst half…..varoea play around the rucks and great linking play. Thought he was overrated….not anymore after that display. Great addition…..Cam Wright, you have competition
Ref letting sharks get away with murder at ruck and maul time. Diving off their feet, collapsing maul etc. Peyper must be a closet Sharks supporter.
Inny is a club player and Garth must fuck off. When we need him he behaves like a child. Put Rhyno on and see him cutting the defense….o ja and good goal kicker
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 36) : at least finding great touch results with line kicks. Neither team has a proper kicker. Willemse very dodgy and Ben10 have not been good at poles but better at pressure clearances
@McLovin (Comment 42) : When in Rome buddy
@McLovin (Comment 42) : You joking right?? and here i thought you knew something about the game
@sharks_lover (Comment 46) : Was and always will be a shit stirrer, he wants you to react