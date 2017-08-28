Boks get bonus point in red

The Boks managed their second win in the 2017 Rugby Championship, beating the Pumas in Salta 41 – 23. It might look like a convincing victory but in fact it was far from that.

Ill discipline cost Argentina, getting 3 yellow cards during the match, lock Tomas Lavanini getting two of those leaving Argentina to finish the game with 14 men. In essence, they played half the match with 14 men. If you take this into account, the Boks should have had this match in the bag by half time.

It makes for good reading looking at the last 5 matches: 5 victories all by 15 or more points. It’s worth a pat on the back when you compare to the 2016 Boks, but those victories came against a French team that never really pushed the Boks and then Argentina who are ranked in 10th spot on the IRB rankings. Makes you wonder what will happen in two weeks time when we start facing proper opposition.

Onto the match itself, I was disappointed in the Boks , especially in the first half. They let Argentina into the game even though they had two spells of 10 minutes against 14 men. That try that Argentina scored off the restart was really poor from the Boks, it is slip-ups like that that could cost the Boks dearly in the weeks to come.

One could think of this match as winning ugly and still getting the bonus point – that should be a positive. But in the context of the opposition, the fact that they only managed the Bonus Point score in the final 5 minutes is worrisome. Another sad stat is that this victory was Aliister Coetzee’s first win away from home. 2 years for a win away from home against the 10th ranked team in the world, that does not bode well for the weeks ahead.

Coetzee and his men have 2 weeks to take a few steps up in terms of progress to be fully competitive in Australia and New Zealand. One has to feel that momentum is on the side of the Boks, but they will need a full steam effort to utilise that and get victory in Perth, especially after that performance from Australia in Dunedin.