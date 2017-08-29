Pollard back, Bosch left out

The Springbok touring squad for the trip to the Antipodes has been announced, with Curwin Bosch being released back to the Sharks for Currie Cup duty.

Handre Pollard, Ross Cronje and Dillyn Leyds are all back in contention as they are set to get on the plane to Australia. Pollard has successfully completed his rehabilitation and is set to be in the match 23 when the Boks face the Wallabies in Perth next weekend.

Cronje has recovered from the injury that kept him out of the trip to Salta and should be back in the team.

Leyds replaces centre Francois Venter in the squad, who has also been released to play for the Cheetahs, even though his name was left off the Cheetahs touring squad to Ireland.

Finally, with the return of Cronje, Jano Vermaak has been released back to his province to get game time in the Currie Cup.

Meanwhile, the full extent of Coenie Oosthuizen’s is yet to be determined and even though his name is on the list to tour, that could still change.



The Springbok squad to Australia and New Zealand:



Forwards:

Uzair Cassiem (flank), Toyota Cheetahs – 3 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Lood de Jager (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Ruan Dreyer (prop), Emirates Lions – 1 cap, 0 points

Dan du Preez (No 8), Cell C Sharks – uncapped

Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Cell C Sharks – 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 25 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Eben Etzebeth (lock), DHL Stormers – 59 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Steven Kitshoff (prop), DHL Stormers – 15 caps, 0 points

Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 21 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Jaco Kriel (loose forward), Emirates Lions / Kubota Spears (Jap) – 10 caps, 0 points

Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), DHL Stormers – 10 caps, 0 points

Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions / Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 12 caps, 0 points

Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 92 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Trevor Nyakane (prop), Vodacom Bulls – 30 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Cell C Sharks – 28 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)



Backs:

Andries Coetzee (fullback), Emirates Lions – 5 caps, 0 points

Ross Cronje (scrumhalf), Emirates Lions – 3 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 24 Caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf), Worcester (England) – 44 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions / NTT Shining Arcs (Jap) – 16 caps, 166 points (2 tries, 30 conversions, 32 penalties)

Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 21 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

Dillyn Leyds (utility back), DHL Stormers – 3 caps, 0 points

Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 9 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Handre Pollard (flyhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 20 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)

Raymond Rhule (wing), Toyota Cheetahs – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 30 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)