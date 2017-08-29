Pollard back, Bosch left out

The Springbok touring squad for the trip to the Antipodes has been announced, with Curwin Bosch being released back to the Sharks for Currie Cup duty.
Handre Pollard, Ross Cronje and Dillyn Leyds are all back in contention as they are set to get on the plane to Australia. Pollard has successfully completed his rehabilitation and is set to be in the match 23 when the Boks face the Wallabies in Perth next weekend.
Cronje has recovered from the injury that kept him out of the trip to Salta and should be back in the team.
Leyds replaces centre Francois Venter in the squad, who has also been released to play for the Cheetahs, even though his name was left off the Cheetahs touring squad to Ireland.
Finally, with the return of Cronje, Jano Vermaak has been released back to his province to get game time in the Currie Cup.
Meanwhile, the full extent of Coenie Oosthuizen’s is yet to be determined and even though his name is on the list to tour, that could still change.
The Springbok squad to Australia and New Zealand:
Forwards:
Uzair Cassiem (flank), Toyota Cheetahs – 3 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Lood de Jager (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Ruan Dreyer (prop), Emirates Lions – 1 cap, 0 points
Dan du Preez (No 8), Cell C Sharks – uncapped
Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Cell C Sharks – 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 25 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Eben Etzebeth (lock), DHL Stormers – 59 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Steven Kitshoff (prop), DHL Stormers – 15 caps, 0 points
Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 21 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Jaco Kriel (loose forward), Emirates Lions / Kubota Spears (Jap) – 10 caps, 0 points
Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), DHL Stormers – 10 caps, 0 points
Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions / Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 12 caps, 0 points
Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 92 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Trevor Nyakane (prop), Vodacom Bulls – 30 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Cell C Sharks – 28 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Backs:
Andries Coetzee (fullback), Emirates Lions – 5 caps, 0 points
Ross Cronje (scrumhalf), Emirates Lions – 3 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 24 Caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf), Worcester (England) – 44 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions / NTT Shining Arcs (Jap) – 16 caps, 166 points (2 tries, 30 conversions, 32 penalties)
Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 21 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
Dillyn Leyds (utility back), DHL Stormers – 3 caps, 0 points
Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 9 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Handre Pollard (flyhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 20 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 conversions, 37 penalties, 3 drop goals)
Raymond Rhule (wing), Toyota Cheetahs – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 30 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Will be nice to have Bosch back. Will be interesting to see where he is used. Probably at FB, as he would not have had a lot of time to practice with the team. Looking forward to Saturday!
Really feel for Curwin, to only play 3 minutes and then get dropped. Good for the Sharks though.
Although I don’t support the springboks, so don’t really care how they do, you can’t help but get frustrated at AC consistently going back on his word when it suits him. DDA, Rhule, Bongi were kept in the squad because although they hadn’t set the world alight, in his eyes they hadn’t done anything wrong… Now Venter, Bosch get dropped. Did they do something wrong? Don’t get me wrong though, I’m pleased we’ll have Curwin back and away from AC’s grubby paws
@Karl (Comment 3) : Dropping Venter and bringing in Leyds might be an indication that AC is not that happy with his back 3 either. Bosch can play 15, but not wing, which makes Leyds a better option to have. As for Pollard, we know he is such an wonderful player, obviously you should drop a performing player to play him after he has played almost no rugby for 2 years…
I agree with most of the sentiment above.
I don’t think playing Pollard in International rugby directly after injury is the best idea.. It would have been ideal to play him in some Currie Cup action for a few weeks and ease him into the Bok scene during the home leg in a month’s time..
As for Bosch, I think it’s best for him to play week after week.
I also think the time with the Boks would have taught him a lot.. He can now bring that to the party with the Sharks and hopefully continue improving..
Great news for the Sharks. Feel sorry for Bosch though, but perhaps it’s not the worst idea giving him limited international exposure and a bit more later. He has the potential to become one of South Africa’s greatest flyhalves. Why rush it?
Wish he would release Dan,he is never going to play him with Koilsi,Kriel and Cassiem as his favourites and Jean Luc and Psdt as his subs.
We can make a lot more use of Dan than carrying tackle bags.
Very pleased that Bosch is back, the less time he spends with Coetzee the better.
@The hound (Comment 8) : sjoe…..wise words. Agree 100% with all that you said.
Send Dan back or give
@The hound (Comment 8) :
I hear you – Dan would be welcome back at the Sharks, but you cannot leave 4 loose forward in the Bok squad..
Maybe if they get back in SA he can be released back to get some game time.
Maybe there is a plan to give him some game time?
Awesome for the Sharks. I’m. Pretty sure Bosch can.play wing – he is very quick. That said, Lleyds does bring more experience.
I think the real issue is rushing Pollard back and continuing to ignore Am – makes no sense to me.