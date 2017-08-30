Bosch gets the week off

Curwin Bosch, having been left out of the Springbok touring squad yesterday, will also not feature for the Sharks this weekend.
According to coach Robert du Preez, Bosch missed both Monday and Tuesday training sessions and will thus not be considered for the match against the Cheetahs this weekend. That means another start likely for Benhard Janse van Rensburg in the pivot slot.
There could be a change though, as Rhyno Smith could come into contention for the fullback role, freeing up Inny Radebe as potential pivot.
The Cheetahs are going to send a B team onto park against the Sharks with their A team making their Pro14 debut this weekend. A weakened team in the Currie Cup could mean that they relinquish their spot atop the log with their dual commitments at the time.
The Sharks team is set to be announced tomorrow.Tweet
Cheetahs are going to be both friend and foe this weekend.
Good call to give Curwin the week off, I know he hasnt played much but he also hasnt practicesed with the team yet this week and he may be a bit travel weary.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 2) : Yes, no need to rush him back. If Pollard remains fit, we will probably have Bosch with us for rest of the CC. Will be nice to have him back though!
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 2) : Yes this is the mature call, we will be facing cheetahs B (though I still suspect they will put up a fight) and its best to have Ben start at fh again as he played well against wp before going off with a knock. I just hope that inny starts on the bench to cover FH, his not the best at FB, hopefully ryno if fit enough to start at FB.
I hope we have bosch for the rest of the cc, but im not sure we will as if one of jantjies or pollard goes down he will be called back, unless dylan gets picked as a FH, we are low on fh depth at national level.
interesting note: having been at newlands last week I rewatched the game last night via supersport, its amazing how you pick up different things at the stadium and miss others, same thing with watching on tv. there are pros and cons to both. for example, at the stadium it looked like every scrum wp were very close to destroying us, but on tv we looked reasonably competitive, weird. and in the stadium it seemed like all of the second half at any moment we could get caught by a wp counter attack (that never came)
@revolverocelot (Comment 19) : It's based on points received for every comment made and article written.
@vanmartin (Comment 21) : lol thanks for the insight van