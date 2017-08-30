Bosch gets the week off

Curwin Bosch, having been left out of the Springbok touring squad yesterday, will also not feature for the Sharks this weekend.

According to coach Robert du Preez, Bosch missed both Monday and Tuesday training sessions and will thus not be considered for the match against the Cheetahs this weekend. That means another start likely for Benhard Janse van Rensburg in the pivot slot.

There could be a change though, as Rhyno Smith could come into contention for the fullback role, freeing up Inny Radebe as potential pivot.

The Cheetahs are going to send a B team onto park against the Sharks with their A team making their Pro14 debut this weekend. A weakened team in the Currie Cup could mean that they relinquish their spot atop the log with their dual commitments at the time.

The Sharks team is set to be announced tomorrow.