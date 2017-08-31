Adams makes Currie Cup debut

Club winger Tythan Adams will make his Currie Cup debut for the Sharks this weekend against the Cheetahs.

Coach Robert du Preez has named a mostly unchanged backline for this match, Adams the only addition with Kobus van Wyk not considered.

Amongst the forwards we see a few changes. Thomas du Toit is back from injury and straight into the starting line up. He is joined by Akker van der Merwe and John-Hubert Meyer. Tyler Paul shifts from flank to second row next to captain Ruan Botha. Keegan Daniel is back from injury and forms a formidable loose trio with Vermeulen and Mtembu.

There are a few injury concerns with Odwa Ndungane injuring his hamstring and Cameron Wright not completely fit after a quad strain. Other injured players not considered but without any information is Juan Schoeman and Ross Geldenhuys. Any other changes are purely rotational as the Sharks are set to face a weakened Cheetahs team.

The Sharks

15. Inny Radebe

14. Tythan Adams

13. Jeremy Ward

12. Lukhanyo Am

11. S’busiso Nkosi

10. Benhard Janse van Rensburg

9. Louis Schreuder

8. Tera Mtembu

7. Jacques Vermeulen

6. Keegan Daniel

5. Ruan Botha (c)

4. Tyler Paul

3. John-Hubert Meyer

2. Akker van der Merwe

1. Thomas du Toit



Replacements



16. Franco Marais

17. Mzamo Majola

18. Jean Droste

19. Wian Vosloo

20. Michael Claassens

21. Marius Louw

22. Garth April

Player Profile on Tythan Adams:

Full Name Tythan Franco Adams

Date of Birth 31 August 1990

Age 27

Place of Birth Atlantis/Vredenburg

School Attended Paul Roos Gymnasium

Height 1.75m

Weight 83kg