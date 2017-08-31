Adams makes Currie Cup debut

Club winger Tythan Adams will make his Currie Cup debut for the Sharks this weekend against the Cheetahs.
Coach Robert du Preez has named a mostly unchanged backline for this match, Adams the only addition with Kobus van Wyk not considered.
Amongst the forwards we see a few changes. Thomas du Toit is back from injury and straight into the starting line up. He is joined by Akker van der Merwe and John-Hubert Meyer. Tyler Paul shifts from flank to second row next to captain Ruan Botha. Keegan Daniel is back from injury and forms a formidable loose trio with Vermeulen and Mtembu.
There are a few injury concerns with Odwa Ndungane injuring his hamstring and Cameron Wright not completely fit after a quad strain. Other injured players not considered but without any information is Juan Schoeman and Ross Geldenhuys. Any other changes are purely rotational as the Sharks are set to face a weakened Cheetahs team.
The Sharks
15. Inny Radebe
14. Tythan Adams
13. Jeremy Ward
12. Lukhanyo Am
11. S’busiso Nkosi
10. Benhard Janse van Rensburg
9. Louis Schreuder
8. Tera Mtembu
7. Jacques Vermeulen
6. Keegan Daniel
5. Ruan Botha (c)
4. Tyler Paul
3. John-Hubert Meyer
2. Akker van der Merwe
1. Thomas du Toit
Replacements
16. Franco Marais
17. Mzamo Majola
18. Jean Droste
19. Wian Vosloo
20. Michael Claassens
21. Marius Louw
22. Garth April
Player Profile on Tythan Adams:
Full Name Tythan Franco Adams
Date of Birth 31 August 1990
Age 27
Place of Birth Atlantis/Vredenburg
School Attended Paul Roos Gymnasium
Height 1.75m
Weight 83kg
Easy bonus point win for the Sharks. Anything under a 50 point margin can be deemed a failure vs a Varsity Cup Cheetahs team
Sharks by plenty.
Might as well put their name on the cup now.
@KingCheetah (Comment 1) : Do you even know the Sharks
Another giant wing from the Western Cape.
Must say i think the combinations are good with the player resources we have. I was fairly impressed with Droste and Vosloo last weekend- Vosloo looked very hungry for work. Cheetahs will be under strength but its still 15v15 and they will have more to prove.
So it looks like Robert wasn’t quite as brain-dead as some feared when he replaced Kobus van Wyk last week…
Is there an injury issue with Rhyno? Surely he doesn’t need rotation?
@pastorshark (Comment 7) : He has retired after that winning kick
@pastorshark (Comment 7) : Thats a strange one,I saw him yesterday and he didn’t look injured.
Who is the kicker in the team Saturday,hope to hell its not Radebe.
@KingCheetah (Comment 1) : @McLovin (Comment 2) : @McLovin (Comment 4) : Lol the cheetahs and WP fans teaming up to add some a load of sarcasm
Lots of interesting selections.
Adams is supposed to have serious speed.
Great to see Louw and April back.
Why no ryno smith though ?
rotation of front row is good, So happy Tank is back. only on prop on the bench cause tank can play TH.
Droste and Vosloo did well last week so they deserve to still be in the mix on the bench, look to them for impact.
I was unaware Cam had a injury, maybe thats why we did not see him in cape town.
Losing Van Wyk is no joke, maybe our best backline player.
We need to win this one big, and stay focused, a home semi needs to be secured this year.
@The hound (Comment 9) : Inny kicks a lot better than Ben. That kid couldn’t hit a bloody a380 if he was inside it.
@robdylan (Comment 11) : Wouldn’t say that Radebe’s kicking is that much better,neither could carry Bosch or Smith’s kicking tee.
But Ben’s defense is a helluva lot better than Radebe’s touch rugby tackles.
@revolverocelot (Comment 10) : So far no one has asked the most important question – who’s the ref?
Droste was out for the count, properly poleaxed last weekend. Im really surprised to see his name on the team sheet. Vosloo was very good when he came on..
Somebody at the Sharks must really like Garth April.
@McLovin (Comment 13) : lol, refs do affect the game to a great degree in rugby, but I would rather refrain from blaming him/her, unless is obvious after the game that something was a miss.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 14) : I don’t think he was concussed just smashed his nose on Franco’s head he is a very good player
@revolverocelot (Comment 16) : That hook in the back of your mouth had a huge worm wearing a blue and white striped jersey it.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 15) : Was thinking the same thing. Ryno proved alst weekend that he offers at least as much as April, without the issues. Would really pick him ahead of April atm
@The hound (Comment 17) : He was lights out, they brought on the motorised stretcher to take him off, didnt need it in the end. I’m just assuming that if you get knocked out that you would have some form of concussion – obviously not.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 20) : he went to Affies…. so concussion is not a credible risk
@The hound (Comment 17) : Yep I like him as a player as well, was very impressed with the work Vosloo got through, carried the ball well and defended very well as well. I was surprised because I have seen him in a few games but he never caught the eye. Watching the game does give one different dimensions of the game though.
@robdylan (Comment 21) : …. so says the PBHS old boy.
@The hound (Comment 17) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 20) : Some very interesting developments regarding saliva tests for concussion. If accurate would be a great help to medical staff and player welfare.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 22) : That is a frustration I constantly have , you see a totally different game live to the game you are being instructed to watch on T.V.
There are some seriously biased commentators on Supersport,
People don’t realize in film your ear tells your eye what to see.Most of us subconsciously watch the commentators game.
@The hound (Comment 25) : I often mute the sound for that exact reason
@McLovin (Comment 13) : Thanks for reminding us: who is the ref?! Please, please, please don’t let it be van der Westhuizen, Peyper, Rashivenge, Seconds, Sehlako, Jacobs…ummm…Kaplan?
Actually, it is van der Westhuizen…the Sharks have no chance!
Cheetahs team:
Johan Kotze, Reinach Venter, Luan de Bruin, Nicolaas Immelman, Dennis Visser, Junior Okomela, Chris Dry, Jasper Wiese, JP Smith, Reno Eksteen, Luther Obi, Stephan van Rensburg, JW Jonker, Carel-Jan Coetzee, Reinhardt Erwee
Bench: Elandre Huggett, Andrew Kuhn, Sibabalo Qoma, Ntokoza Vidima, Daniel Maartens, Dian Badenhorst, Marco Mason.
Come on guys, how many names there do you even recognise??
@pastorshark (Comment 27) : Sharks will smash ‘em. More interested in seeing how the NH Cheetahs go.
Berry & Immelman to ref in Pro14 I see.
@pastorshark (Comment 27) : You left out the best one van der Merwe,Lourens the Grey Bloom chief black board monitor, and haircut inspector.
@KingCheetah (Comment 28) : Blommetjies at 10 for the Pro14 game? Interesting…cupboard a bit bare. Didnt you guys sign Stapelberg?
@SheldonK (Comment 31) : I think Stapelberg is injured…as are their two top flyhalves!
@The hound (Comment 30) : Ag damn it…I knew there was someone I’d missed!
@pastorshark (Comment 32) : Hope they dont plan on kicking many penalties then
@pastorshark (Comment 33) : To forget that guy is unforgivable,he occupies a category of moron of which he is the only member.
@SheldonK (Comment 31) : Yes, but he developed appendicitis, Ryno Eksteen, just back from an injury too, so coming back via the CC.
Fred still recuperating from a hip op, and Marais from a shoulder op. Clinton Swart also still injured.
Young Robbie Petzer did well in the match vs the Lions, but this is a different level. So strange as it may be, Blommetjies is a solid option, with Cecil again bringing the spark off the bench.
@SheldonK (Comment 34) : He He, true that. Think Jonker has kicked at poles for Griquas in the past, but Blommetjies took kicks at goal vs the Lions. We will have to rack up a lot of tries, and run up a massive lead, before the Ulster boys get into their rhythm.
What does count in our favour is that the bulk of the players have been playing together for quite sometime already.
@KingCheetah (Comment 36) : I probably would have started Afrika to be honest. Just saw the Ulster team…cheetahs in for a very tough night
@SheldonK (Comment 31) : they named Stapelberg in the cc squad so even if he was fit he would play against us instead of Ulster. Petzer is over in europe with them so maybe he gets some game time in the second game on tour. injury crisis at fh for the cheetahs at the moment.
@SheldonK (Comment 38) : So would I, but he isn’t the youngest player around, and he is a tremendous impact player when the game opens up. But I do agree.
@revolverocelot (Comment 39) : Next game up is against Munster, doubt they will play the young man against the 2016 Champs
@The hound (Comment 35) : Maybe it was a psychological defence mechanism on my part…
@KingCheetah (Comment 37) : JW Jonker kicked us to death against the Pumas once, if memory serves…I’m sure he must still be a solid option…
Why is rhyno smith being rotated? He just came back?
April may be back but he probably won’t see any game. The coach had smith on the bench last week and persisted with Radebe almost to the bitter end. And Smith is a lot better than April…
@KingCheetah (Comment 41) : I hear Marcell Coetzee is back in the mix.
@coolfusion (Comment 46) : Nah I see you said your up against munster not ulster…my mistake.
@coolfusion (Comment 46) : Ulster
15 Charles Piutau, 14 Andrew Trimble, 13 Tommy Bowe, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Louis Ludik, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 John Cooney, 8 Marcell Coetzee, 7 Chris Henry (captain), 6 Jean Deysel, 5 Alan O’Connor, 4 Robbie Diack, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Rob Herring, 1 Kyle McCall.
Cheetahs
15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Ali Mgijima, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Clayton Blommetjies, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Niell Jordaan (captain), 7 Henco Venter, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Charles Marais
Substitutes: 16 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Gerhard Olivier, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Cecil Afrika, 23 Rayno Benjamin