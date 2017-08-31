Dry spearheads new-look Cheetahs

Blitzbok Chris Dry will wear the number 7 jersey and captain a completely revamped Free State Cheetahs side against the Sharks at Kings Park on Saturday, as the depth-challenged central union attempts to juggle the realities of simultaneously competing in two competitions.
Not boasting much of a squad at the best of times, the Cheetahs have sent their “best effort” to the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast to take on the might of Ulster in the Pro14, leaving Dry and a handful of other experienced players to compete in the Currie Cup. It’s a bit of a blow to the current title holders, whose top of the log position is sure to come under immense pressure over the coming weeks.
Dry is joined by two youngsters in the loose trio, although Junior Pokomela, of Kings Super Rugby fame, boasts a bit more experience than Jasper Wiese does. Prop Luan de Bruin and lock Dennis Visser boast Junior Springbok credentials, while the remainder of the tight five comprises young players who have mostly come through the Varsity Cup ranks with Shimlas.
A pair of young halfbacks, JP Smith and Ryno Eksteen, have been poached from the Bulls and Western Province respectively, with JW Jonker and Luther Obi providing a little experience in a back line that otherwise features only under 21 stars from Shimlas.
Free State Cheetahs: 15 Reinhardt Erwee, 14 Carel-Jan Coetzee, 13 JW Jonker, 12 Stephan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Luther Obi, 10 Ryno Eksteen, 9 JP Smith, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Chris Dry (captain), 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Dennis Visser, 4 Nicolaas Immelman, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Gert Kotze.
Relacements: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Andrew Kuhn, 18 Sibabalo Qoma, 19 Ntokoza Vidima, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Dian Badenhorst, 22 Marco Mason.
Pretty much spot in Rib, except that Wiese has played some CC for is this year, and has made quite a statement with his performances. It is pretty much a Varsity Cup side with a sprinlking of old hands.
Cheetahs really have nothing to lose here, so can just go and give it a full tilt!
The pack can match the Sharks 8 in size, but not in experience.
The Sharks should win comfortably,, but to underestimate a team witj nothing to lose can be dangerous. That is about our only hope!
@KingCheetah (Comment 1) : Imagine if this makes your second stringers become 1st string quality and your 1 stringers become real super rugby quality. You are only as good as your competition. It may yet be a good thing.
@coolfusion (Comment 2) : That is my view too! And earning TV revenue in Pounds will strengthen our bank balance too. This can only be a good thing in my view. Hopefully it will stop the poaching of our players, as they wont be as visible to the Super Rugby scouts! touchwood
@KingCheetah (Comment 3) : yes Super rugby teams will see less of them but UK and France sides with the £ & € power will see a lot more of them!!! Anyway best of luck for both your teams especially the Pro14 team!!!
@JD (Comment 4) : Thanks JD, I guess it is the nature of the beast. Rand sucks!!
What about good luck for tomorrow?
@KingCheetah (Comment 5) : Score prediction for tonight?
Sharks really do need to put this team away. Some good youngsters in there but in truth its a pretty average team even by CC standards. Would have loved to see this Sharks side play that team the Cheetahs have put out for the Pro14 game.