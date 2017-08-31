Dry spearheads new-look Cheetahs

Blitzbok Chris Dry will wear the number 7 jersey and captain a completely revamped Free State Cheetahs side against the Sharks at Kings Park on Saturday, as the depth-challenged central union attempts to juggle the realities of simultaneously competing in two competitions.

Not boasting much of a squad at the best of times, the Cheetahs have sent their “best effort” to the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast to take on the might of Ulster in the Pro14, leaving Dry and a handful of other experienced players to compete in the Currie Cup. It’s a bit of a blow to the current title holders, whose top of the log position is sure to come under immense pressure over the coming weeks.

Dry is joined by two youngsters in the loose trio, although Junior Pokomela, of Kings Super Rugby fame, boasts a bit more experience than Jasper Wiese does. Prop Luan de Bruin and lock Dennis Visser boast Junior Springbok credentials, while the remainder of the tight five comprises young players who have mostly come through the Varsity Cup ranks with Shimlas.

A pair of young halfbacks, JP Smith and Ryno Eksteen, have been poached from the Bulls and Western Province respectively, with JW Jonker and Luther Obi providing a little experience in a back line that otherwise features only under 21 stars from Shimlas.

Free State Cheetahs: 15 Reinhardt Erwee, 14 Carel-Jan Coetzee, 13 JW Jonker, 12 Stephan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Luther Obi, 10 Ryno Eksteen, 9 JP Smith, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Chris Dry (captain), 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Dennis Visser, 4 Nicolaas Immelman, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Gert Kotze.

Relacements: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Andrew Kuhn, 18 Sibabalo Qoma, 19 Ntokoza Vidima, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Dian Badenhorst, 22 Marco Mason.