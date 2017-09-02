Big win for Sharks

The Sharks have outscored the Cheetahs by seven tries to two in a big 45-15 Currie Cup win at Kings Park today.

Full report to follow.

Sharks (45): Tries Am, Meyer, Radebe, Schrueder, Louw, Nkosi (2). Conversions Radebe (3), April (2).

Cheetahs (15): Tries Mason, Obi. Penalty Eksteen. Conversion Mason.