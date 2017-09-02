robdylan

Big win for Sharks


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Cheetahs, Currie Cup, Original Content, Sharks on 2 Sep 2017 at 18:04

The Sharks have outscored the Cheetahs by seven tries to two in a big 45-15 Currie Cup win at Kings Park today.

Full report to follow.

Sharks (45): Tries Am, Meyer, Radebe, Schrueder, Louw, Nkosi (2). Conversions Radebe (3), April (2).
Cheetahs (15): Tries Mason, Obi. Penalty Eksteen. Conversion Mason.



3 Comments

  • Ha that was quick. I have a sneaky suspicion this one was already in the chamber. Just waiting to enter final scores. …

  • Wish you posted this at half time, so that our one missing link of a commentator could have more to whinge about

  • We could do worse than to lure Daniel Maartens to Durbs.

