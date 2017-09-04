Northern over-exposure?

I’m going to come across like the Grinch who stole SA Rugby’s Northern Hemisphere dream here, but bear with me, please. While I feel that “going north” is a noble objective and one that is, probably, in South African rugby’s best interests, the way it has been done is far more likely to backfire than it is to provide a blueprint for success.

Yes, the Cheetahs and Kings took big hidings in their opening games. Yes, both were understrength and underprepared. Yes, both are coming off long seasons and faced tough first-up encounters. We can make every excuse in the book – but the reality is that if the goal here is to showcase the strength of the South African game to our would-be northern playmates and use that as a platform to push for the inclusion of more teams, then we’re going about this entirely the wrong way.

If you’re going to try and send a message about what a strong and viable partner South Africa is from a rugby point of view, then why send the two worst teams we have to prove that point? It’s a bit like trying to strike a marriage pact with the handsomest knight in the realm by sending the stunted dwarf of an ugly stepsister to woo him.

I’m sorry to pour cold water on the dream, but the Cheetahs and Kings are not going to make a success of Pro14 because they boast something like the bottom 10% of player talent available in our professional game. How long will it be before fans of Ulster, Munster, Edinburgh and Cardiff start to tune out when the southern hemisphere “easy beats” come to town? The Cheetahs and Kings lowered the tone of Super Rugby and they will lower the tone of the Pro14 as well – hardly the strong message that we want to send when clamouring for inclusion in the Northern Hemisphere money-fest.

It’s been my fear all along that by extending a stay of execution to our two weakest franchises, all that we’ve done is wasted a golden opportunity to strengthen South African rugby by consolidating our resources around four strong professional teams. Don’t be terribly surprised if – just like SANZAAR – the Pro14 organisers quickly tire of this farce and start to ask for their money back.

Footnote: I am a fan of the Southern Kings and I really hope for them to do well. Please do not read this piece as an indication that I do not wish them success – it is more an attempt to be completely realistic about the continued farce that sees them unable to build any sort of a squad and thus forced to enter every competition with a brand new team comprising only those players that other franchises deem “not good enough”. This situation completely feeds into the points I make above.