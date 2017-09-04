robdylan

Sharks eye tough fortnight


4 Sep 2017
Rob du Preez declared himself happy enough after his charges recorded a 45-15 bonus-point win over a weak Cheetahs team at Kings Park on Saturday, but is immediately refocusing his charges’ attention on a a tough away game against the Pumas on Friday.

Du Preez was satisfied in that there were no injuries to come out of the game against Free State and with the added bonus of Curwin Bosch in the selection frame, the coach should have a nice problem on his hand ahead of that clash in Nelspruit. Deciding exactly how to rejig the backline will be interesting, given that Benhard Janse van Rensburg put in some crucial work on defence this week, despite perhaps failing to fire in other areas. Inny Radebe, on the other hand, was very solid at fullback, but battled a little in front of poles – either way, Bosch will certainly have a role to play somewhere in the mix this week.

Du Preez focused on ball retention and patience in the red zone as two big work-ons after Saturday’s game. The Sharks coughed up way too much ball on attack and the Cheetahs’ only scoring opportunities in the game came off turnovers after the Sharks had fumbled on attack.

Against a team like the Pumas – who nearly beat the Lions for a second time this past weekend – the Sharks will need to be far more clinical.

Du Preez’s team have moved into first place on the overall log and will feel they’re in good shape to claim a home final, provided they negotiate the next fortnight, which sees them play Griquas in Kimberley a week after the Pumas game. Having played (and won) the bulk of their fixtures away in the first round, the Sharks have the benefit of home games against the Blue Bulls, Lions and Western Province to round off the regular season.



11 Comments

  • My pick for backline:
    9 Wright
    10 Ben10
    11Nkosi
    12 Am
    13 Ward
    14 van Wyk
    15 Bosch
    Reserve: 20 Claassen
    21 Inny
    22 Louw

    Inny had a good outing but need Bosch to convert every kick.

    • Comment 1, posted at 04.09.17 13:23:10 by JD Reply
  • @JD (Comment 1) : jeez, you want to leave Schreuder out? Tough room….

    • Comment 2, posted at 04.09.17 13:27:16 by robdylan Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 2) : Ag s&#%£t knew I was forgetting someone! Would start him and have Wright on the bench!

    • Comment 3, posted at 04.09.17 13:33:09 by JD Reply
  • Will be interesting to see where Bosch is deployed. For me he needs to command the 10 position.

    • Comment 4, posted at 04.09.17 13:54:28 by SheldonK Reply

  • @SheldonK (Comment 4) : Agree ,what is story on Rhyno Smith,he is best bet at 15,otherwise agree on JD’s selection with exception of Schreuder at 9, Wright at 20 and Ben at 21 and Bosch at 10

    • Comment 5, posted at 04.09.17 14:22:09 by The hound Reply
  • The Pumas are a well coached team with good all round players. Cheetahs also nearly came unstuck in Nelspruit, albeit due to a shoulder injury to Neil Marais, leaving us with Jager at flyhallf. Pumas beat Bulls handsomely in Nelspruit, the Lions in Nelspruit, and the Griquas in Kimberly, in addition to their narrow loss to the Lions away.

    They will be a tough opponent for the Sharks team. Gooooooo Pumas! Sorry guys, I live on their turf :lol:

    • Comment 6, posted at 04.09.17 14:47:41 by KingCheetah Reply

  • Pumas to get spanked. No contest. Just a minor chore for the Sharks on the road to glory. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 7, posted at 04.09.17 15:00:45 by McLovin Reply

  • @The hound (Comment 5) : Not sure what Rhyno Smith story is, was out for a long time then played a bit of that one game…perhaps the injury flared up? I hope to see Tythan Adams given another go. Perhaps rest Nkosi if Van Wyk 100%.

    • Comment 8, posted at 04.09.17 15:07:51 by SheldonK Reply

  • @McLovin (Comment 7) : Side switch happening bud?

    • Comment 9, posted at 04.09.17 15:20:15 by jdolivier Reply

  • @jdolivier (Comment 9) : Never. Just a realist. ;-)

    • Comment 10, posted at 04.09.17 15:32:40 by McLovin Reply

  • I don’t see anything in the backline matter if we cannot hold on to the ball in the forwards. I would rather see that sorted.

    • Comment 11, posted at 04.09.17 17:40:28 by coolfusion Reply

