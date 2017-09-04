Wins for Sharks age-group teams

The Sharks under 21 team got their 2017 campaign off to a great start this weekend, beating their EP Kings counterparts 54-7 in Despatch on Saturday afternoon.
Michael Mayer’s team scored eight tries, conceding just one and are now fourth on the competition log, with a game in hand over the teams above them.
EP Kings u21 7: Try Mguca. Conversion Brink.
Sharks u21 54: Tries Mchunu, Dimaza, Mukendi, Otto, Schoor (2), Evans, Squires. Conversions Visagie (3), Joubert (4)
The under 19 team also recorded a bonus-point win, beating EP 24-14 at the same venue. They remain footed to fifth spot, though and with a 12-point gap to overcome, look highly unlikely to make the knock-outs this year.
EP Kings u19 14: Tries Mthiyane, Geza. Conversions Isaacs(2).
Sharks u19 24: Tries Zondani, Adonis(2), Bruce. Conversions van Rooyen(2).
How many games have the u/21s played?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 1) : one
@robdylan (Comment 3) : hence the line “got their campaign off to a great start”
@robdylan (Comment 4) : I actually meant how many rounds have been played as they have a game in hand, So this was the end of round 2 then?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 5) : oh I see! Yes sorry – I defaulted to sarcastic dick mode when your question could easily have been interpreted the other way.
2 rounds, yes.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 7) : u19′s have played 8 rounds and EP is stone last with a solitary log point. Stone last in under 21′s too, after two rounds.
Don’t want to rain one the victory parade, but if the Sharks juniors lost to the Kings, the firing squad would be a good place to line them up for training
In the u19 tournament the Sharks are on 12 points, which is 12 points behind 4th placed Bulls with a game in hand.
@KingCheetah (Comment 8) : It would be nice to be top dog in both those competitions but Ive come to the conclussion a while ago that the success of these teams really means squat when bearing in mind what the end goal is – SupeRugby success and to lesser extent Currie Cup success. Sharks are always going to battle in these competitions without Varsity Cup playing a big role in the province. Teams like the Bulls, WP, Lions and you guys should have the edge on a franchise like the Sharks when it comes to SupeRugby and Currie Cup purely because of the stronger Varsity Cup and age group teams that should provide better continuity to the open teams. This is often not the case though and its here where the Sharks need to know their oats on the recruiting front.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 10) : Do agree.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 10) : yeah, you’re right. Reality is, Sharks don’t care enough about these competitions to make the necessary investment to win them.
You CANNOT win u19 or u21 competitions if you are not contracting 30+ each year at u19 level. Sharks don’t see the value in dong that.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 10) : over investment in u19 and u21 in relation to numbers and salaries is not working for the bulls
Working a lil better for WP but the sheer number of recruits placed at uct and stellies right out of high school results in player we have never heard of having been in that system, like Damian stevens scrummie we have. he explained to me that it was like mass recruitment of all really talented players, great facilitates to use and good coaching but tough to make it all the way cause the senior team also well stocked in most positions.
Lions youth team was bad when they were bad in general but now they are really good, so clearly something has changed
Cheetahs always seem to have at least 6 highly sort after young players in their craven week side
and we know our system ..
too each his own, but Im cool with not dominating age group rugby