Curwin starts for Sharks in Nelspruit

Rob du Preez has made minimal changes to the Sharks team ahead of their away clash with the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium on Friday.

Du Preez has taken advantage of the strange decision to not take Curwin Bosch along on the Bok tour to Australia and New Zealand and thus relishes the opportunity to restore his first-choice pivot to the starting team. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, who has proved a capable deputy over the last few weeks, will run out for the under 21 side this weekend.

Ross Geldenhuys takes over from Johnny Meyer at tighthead in the o it change to the pack, with Garth April in at fullback for Inny Radebe, who has a knee concern.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Tythan Adams, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Armand van der Merwe, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Marius Louw, 22 Rhyno Smith.