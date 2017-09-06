Curwin starts for Sharks in Nelspruit

Rob du Preez has made minimal changes to the Sharks team ahead of their away clash with the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium on Friday.
Du Preez has taken advantage of the strange decision to not take Curwin Bosch along on the Bok tour to Australia and New Zealand and thus relishes the opportunity to restore his first-choice pivot to the starting team. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, who has proved a capable deputy over the last few weeks, will run out for the under 21 side this weekend.
Ross Geldenhuys takes over from Johnny Meyer at tighthead in the o it change to the pack, with Garth April in at fullback for Inny Radebe, who has a knee concern.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Tythan Adams, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Armand van der Merwe, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Marius Louw, 22 Rhyno Smith.
I expect a big score. The team has had a good few weeks to gel. If not, it will be very disappointing.
I liked the look of that Adams fellow last week. Lots of gas, not afraid to defend and was constantly looking for work
Like this team ,would have started Rhyno for April,and really liked Louw when he came on last week, maybe given him a start ahead of Am.
What is the story with Cam Wright surely this is the perfect game to give him a run, we all know what Claassens can do.
@The hound (Comment 3) : Cam was not fit last week so guess he’s still injured. Bigger question is where is van Wyk? He’s been gone since missing a game to get married? Was he injured whilst on honeymoon?!?!?!
This 22 player teams really piss me off!!! It’s compromising the development of players like Schoeman and Meyer as except for injuries or rotation only one will get game time!!!!
@JD (Comment 4) : He played 2 weeks ago, but got a bit of an injury in the first half. Hope it is not to serious
On another note, I see this time April is not left out in the wildernis for as long as he was during super rugby after missing the meeting then. Hopefully this means he has learned his mistake and manage to convince the coaches that he is ready to be serious and commit.
Tough call on Ben to be dropped completely. His defense is top-notch, and he’s an aggressive player.
I think Ben to u21s is a good call as he will play almost a full game which will help his development. I think we have exciting backline players but i would like to see better running lines from them- we stll kinda shovel the ball and hope someone beats the player 1 on 1. The pack will be tested by the Pumas who have been very good as a pack in CC.
@T-Shark (Comment 1) : Don’t underestimate the Pumas in Nelspruit. They beat the Bulls 51-15, beat Lions 43 -36, and ran the Cheetahs close all in Nelspruit, and beat Lions and Griquas away.
@KingCheetah (Comment 9) : I think the days of underestimating the Pumas are long gone, unless this team dwells on the earelier game of this campaign.
@jakkalas (Comment 7) : @SheldonK (Comment 8) : yes with Bosch back someone will miss out and by sending Ben10 to youngsters at least all the players will get game time rather than watching rugby on tv.
@KingCheetah (Comment 9) : for sure no easy game in Nelspruit but then again, if the Sharks want to show they can win this competition they must beat teams like Pumas and Kwas away from home.
Also with the team RdP Snr picked you can see he is not thinking it’s an easy game!
@JD (Comment 12) : I do agree the Sharks will be hands down favourites to win, but don’t agree that the supporters should expect a big score….besides, how long is a piece of string?
To me it would make more sense to start smith and bench April for bosch or smith replacement. April tends to lose the plot in 80 minutes so I would had him on impact. But then smith might have some niggles which has kept him out.
@JD (Comment 4) : Om glad Tythan gets another run. We must build succession and depth and he seems up to the job. Better now than later.
Sharks by 20+.
@McLovin (Comment 16) : All I want is a win and a bonus point and I will be satisfied…must say I really wanted the 50 up last weekend…we cant always get what we want now can we…
Would stick with Meyer over Geldenhuys all day ….. scrum penalties all match coming up now
I would also start Franco and bring on Akker to do what he does best super sub Tasmanian devil,create s havoc with the oposition when they are tired in the last 20
@DuToit04 (Comment 17) : Should see 50 this week.
Must say our pack has been quite impressive thus far – just to think the likes of the du Preez brothers, Beast and Chilliboy to return for Super Rugby…beginning of some good times ahead I think – love the continuity and the occasional rotation
@The hound (Comment 19) : i so badly wanted him to score a try last weekend and I tell you what…once he scores…it will be a sight to remember! a player that always seems to enjoy being on the field
@DuToit04 (Comment 21) : I will take Marais and Van Der Merwe over Chilliboy any day
@SheldonK (Comment 23) : I will take Marais and Van der Merwe over Mbonambi and Ntubeni, prefer them both to Robbie Coetzee and its a toss up with Marx.
@The hound (Comment 24) : Were you not a Robbie Coetzee fan, or am I thinking of someone else? I also haven’t been impressed with him at all during CC, glad we got Akker instead of him!
@SheldonK (Comment 23) : i hear you – but should one of them go down he is also to be considered as backup
@McLovin (Comment 20) : nou praat djy!
@The hound (Comment 24) : Marx is improving his basics which is impressing me. Van Der Merwe still needs to work on his throwing etc but that will come with game time. I agree on the others though
@DuToit04 (Comment 26) : Thats fair enough
Question: Is Stephen Lewies playing in Japan? Is he over his injuries? Which other Sharks are in Japan…Mvovo, Esterhuizen…anyone else?
Great looking team, should be an easy match, but is there really ever such a thing? Quietly feels like this team is starting to turn the corner in this regard! Sharks by 30+
Cam Wright came to the Sharks after a very long Euro season. He may have some niggles, but certainly would need some time off, one can not play rugby 12 months in a year. I expect limited use this CC, and LS and him fighting it out for game time in SR. Claasens as 3rd scrummie, extra coach and team entertainer/clown (I hear he is the most popular guy on the team).. All squads also need 3 hookers, so to have Chilliboy as 3rd Hooker is not a bad thing, if he sticks around.
@SheldonK (Comment 23) : feeling pretty comfortable with franco and akker your already willing to cast chilli as third choose. you need at least three able bodied hookers in SR, lions managed marc, aker, robbie/samuals/pretorius well. doesnt me you need three hookers in their prime, many one veteran, one in his prime and one up and comer, so the salary bill isnt astronomical and everyone has a role to play. Chilli is the business. hope he sticks around and once he moves on to retirement we get mark pretorius maybe.
Good team by the way, just missing Hyron and Kobus oh and cam. hopefully all back from injury soon.
Ben down with the u21 is the same as what they did with hyron when droste was too old for u21 last year, droste played for the senior team and hyron started and played mostly all the game for the u21.
While we are talking of great teams….did anyone catch the Afrikaans Superrugby show on Monday, they had a chat to Andre Joubert and afterwards they showed a few clips of him in action. That guy was such class its scary and then you had Dick Muir and Jeremy Thompson in the centres. Mouth watering stuff.
@BarendL (Comment 31) : not so sure, Pumas team is decend, thank god for us franna is injured, that guy is going to turn it on against us some day.
@revolverocelot (Comment 33) : There is no way Akker moved to be 3rd choice again- he would have been given guarantees of game time. If Chilli stays dont be surprised to see Franco leave as he is alaso chasing higher aspirations.
Mark Pretorius has left the lions to play at pumas as far as i know. Akker has also left the lions. Guess that tells how well they were managed
@SheldonK (Comment 30) : yep lewies is
I believe its just the three of them, that I know of, cant think of anyone else
@revolverocelot (Comment 37) : Neither could i. Mvovo could struggle to make the side with our wings playing well..others will prob be def starters.
It must be a difficult decision for Rob DP to make -e.g. if there are three good scrum halves all performing pretty well, how does he chose between continuity, allowing for game time, rotation, making room for growth and depth? Same happening at hooker position at the moment.
Chilliboy should try to transition to prop and make himself more valuable.
@revolverocelot (Comment 35) : Scant relief. Behold and Cloet in tandem will be a handful too.
@KingCheetah (Comment 41) : Isn’t Underer also with the Pumas now? His departure from the Sharks was not particularly amicable, he probably feels he has a lot to prove to the Sharks coaches who were quick to discard him.
@SheldonK (Comment 36) : not sure you can guarantee anyone a match 23 spot but at least at the sharks akker has a realistic chance of being number one hooker where as at the lions he will always be in marx shadow (marx not the finished article but he is deservedly that good).
I hope franco doesnt leave, we can manage all three of them
Akker, mark pretorius, ramon samuals all left on good terms im told, they all understood that there was log jam at hooker and moved on to new situations where they would likely play more or had a good chance of being first choose. thus maybe being selected on a national level. all of them would have loved to stay at the lions, but its not like they fell from grace.
Pretorius is very young and mobile, he will be at a bigger team in a few years or in europe.
@SheldonK (Comment 30) : philip vd Walt
@Dancing Bear (Comment 42) : Yes he is, and he was quite influential vs the Lions. Think he is injured.
@coolfusion (Comment 40) : will not even try it. He’s to old and small to even think about a shift!!!
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 39) : @SheldonK (Comment 36) : @revolverocelot (Comment 33) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 32) : personally I think the Sharks first focus should be keeping Akker and Marais happy as at 26 and 24 they’re the future at hooker for the Sharks. Chili at 31 has probably max 4 seasons of top flight rugby remaining in his career. That does not however mean I’d cast him aside as he can help the younger guys and also add cover. But if I have to choose two I’d go with the two younger players.
@robdylan (Comment 44) : how did I forget the ginger ninja, any other country he would be starting 8 at the national team, so good, so consistent. Thanks Rob. I hope phillip is enjoying his time in japan and the reduced schedule helps him come back fresh and without any niggles.
@JD (Comment 47) : I think we will be ok, like you said a 24, 26 and 30 (his still 30) year old. chilli has had a up and down career but seems to have found a stable home in durbs. akker IMHO took a two year contract to see how things work out on the east coast or he will go back to europe (he had a productive spell on loan in france) and frank the tank is my favourite of the bunch. I feel we will likely have these options for sr 2018 at the very least. I hope so anyway.