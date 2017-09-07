Cronje back, du Toit starts in Perth

Ross Cronje returns to the starting line up while Pieter-Steph du Toit gets his first start of the campaign.

Cronje has recovered from an ankle injury to take his place inside Lions team mate Elton Jantjies, replacing Francois Hougaard, who drops down to the bench.

In the second row, rotation sees Franco Mostert get the weekend off and Pieter-Steph du Toit getting a start alongside captain Eben Etzebeth. Lood de Jager gets his first taste of Bok rugby this campaign, getting a spot on the bench.

Speaking of the bench, we see the return of mercurial flyhalf Handre Pollard. Pollard is seen as a flyhalf and midfield reserve, which makes the selection of Damian de Allende rather strange alongside Pollard on the bench. Pollard has seen very little action this year, recovering from one injury after the other, and it will be interesting to see whether he gets 5 minutes at the end or an extended run.

Springboks: 15. Andries Coetzee, 14. Raymond Rhule, 13. Jesse Kriel, 12. Jan Serfontein, 11. Courtnall Skosan, 10. Elton Jantjies, 9. Ross Cronje, 8. Uzair Cassiem, 7. Jaco Kriel, 6. Siya Kolisi, 5. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4. Eben Etzebeth (Capt), 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 2. Malcolm Marx, 1. Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16. Bongi Mbonambi, 17. Steven Kitshoff, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. Lood de Jager, 20. Jean-Luc du Preez, 21. Francois Hougaard, 22. Handre Pollard, 23. Damian de Allende