Currie Cup 2017: Pumas v Sharks

It’s a funny quirk of the so-called “strength v strength” Currie Cup format that the toughest games are often away fixtures against smaller provinces.

That will certainly be the case for the Sharks today – like so many teams before them facing an ambush against a well-drilled and settled Pumas side at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Kick-off is at 5pm and the extent to which the Sharks – still far better on paper – manage to control his game will tell us a lot about their progression and character this season.

Pumas: 15 Justin van Staden, 14 JP Lewis, 13 Jerome Pretorius, 12 Hennie Skorbinski (captain), 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Kobus Marais, 9 Reynier van Rooyen, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Cameron Lindsay, 4 Stefan Willemse, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Mark Pretorius, 1 De-Jay Terblanche.

Replacements: 16 Frank Herne, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Hugo Kloppers, 19 Brian Shabangu, 20 Theo Maré, 21 Sias Ebersohn, 22 Devon Williams.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Tythan Adams, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Marius Louw, 22 Rhyno Smith.